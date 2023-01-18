Five Health Care Trends to Watch in 2023

NPs are continuously engaged in education and research to stay on the forefront of diagnosis, treatment, care delivery. Tweet this

"In 2023, we will continue to see an increased demand for NPs. The future of our profession is bright, and we stand ready to deliver the care patients need," said AANP President April Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "NPs provide exceptional patient care, and our outcomes are reflective of this. We are continuously engaged in education and research to stay on the forefront of diagnosis, treatment and care delivery. We look forward to another year of being the health care provider choice for millions of families."