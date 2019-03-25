Five Ideas for your "Bonus" Room

ERIE, Pa., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a spare bedroom, the basement or extra space above the garage, there are lots of reasons to personalize "bonus" space in your home. Whatever your motivation, Consumer Reports estimates adding a flex or double-duty room can potentially boost your home's value by 4 to 6 percent. If you are looking for ideas, Erie Insurance has five suggestions to create a bonus room to brag about:

Turn that extra space into your new "bonus" room.

1. Workout space: Make a home gym with rubber flooring, fitness equipment and free weights. Or mellow out and design your own yoga sanctuary. Either way, adding mirrors to a room can make a smaller space appear larger and help you check your form.

2. Kids playroom: Whether it's for your own kids, grandkids or a home babysitting setup, the little ones will love having their own space. Houzz has this list of ideas for designing a playroom.

3. Arts and crafts room: Here's your excuse to splurge on home organization accessories! Creative hobbies like sewing, painting, knitting or quilting require lots of supplies. A designated space can help you keep your creative focus. Get more hobby room inspiration in this list from HGTV.

4. Movie theatre: With a home theater, the whole family can enjoy the big-screen experience without the overpriced popcorn. The must-haves? A projector, comfy seating, dimmable lighting and a solid sound system. Amp up your next showing with this list of creative family movie night ideas.



5. Music room: Soundproofing makes at-home recordings sound cleaner - and keeps the neighbors happy, too. Whether you want a home recording studio or just a space to jam with friends, opt for bold, inspirational colors, mood lighting and lots of storage space.

Whenever you tackle a major home improvement project, don't forget to check in with your insurance agent. Major improvements that add value to your home often mean you need a higher limit on your homeowners insurance. Learn more about what makes our homeowners coverage different, or find a local ERIE agent to request a quote.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 11th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

