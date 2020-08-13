Five Iron Golf Developing the Future of Golf and Entertainment with NYC Flagship Location

The two-level, 25,000 square-foot location, just off Herald Square in Midtown, follows the community-focused success of Five Iron's existing five locations, inviting golfers and non-golfers alike to enjoy the game in a welcoming environment that provides access to the same technology and equipment used by the best players in the world, featuring TrackMan Virtual Golf technology. The new flagship will be the first Five Iron to have a high-tech gym and the first in NYC to host The Fitting Lab , a boutique club-fitting company offering custom fittings, repair services, and personalization.

Five Iron Golf will be renovating the facility—previously occupied by Golf & Body NYC—to reflect the unique atmosphere found in each of its locations and create a place where murals, modern lounge furniture, two bars, and a full kitchen enhance its popular lesson, tournament, and league offerings. Given the ongoing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Five Iron Herald Square will be operated in accordance with all applicable regulations and consistent with the company's acute focus on cleanliness, sanitation, and wellness.

"Five Iron was created largely because we wanted to make the game convenient and accessible in Manhattan while providing the best experience for the dedicated golfer," says Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron. "We're excited to open our flagship location in the city where it all began and further develop our concept with the team and community that built the foundation for our company."

Five Iron Herald Square represents a new milestone, as golfers will be inspired to incorporate targeted fitness training and cutting-edge TrackMan technology into how they approach the game.

"We are reaffirming our mission to be a place that simultaneously welcomes first-timers and prioritizes the needs of dedicated players by developing a best-in-class and dynamic indoor teaching and training facility," says Mike Doyle, Director of Golf and Co-Founder of Five Iron. "Our flagship location will have the latest in instructional technology— including fifteen TrackMan bays, force plates, and a GEARS optical motion system—allowing our golf instructors to provide an exceptional lesson experience to a beginner, a tour player, and everyone in between."

"Five Iron Golf is revolutionizing the way urban communities experience the game of golf," says Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, CEO and Co-Founder of TrackMan. "We are thrilled to create a long term partnership to further our shared technology-driven mission of growing the game, while we also learn from Five Iron's success to continue innovating and expanding our golf entertainment capabilities."

Five Iron Golf Herald Square, located at 883 6th Avenue, will begin construction this fall with a goal of opening to the public in November 2020. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com . Follow Five Iron Golf on social at @fiveirongolf for the latest news and announcements.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Each Five Iron location features industry-leading golf simulators, teaching professionals, a full bar, a locally-inspired menu, and event space. Customers are encouraged to reserve a simulator or take part in leagues, events, and private or group lessons. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. More information on Five Iron Golf is available on Five Iron's website .

About The Fitting Lab

The Fitting Lab, brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The Fitting Lab's goal is to help players of all skill levels gain a better understanding of golf equipment as well as what type of new equipment can improve their game. Expert club fitters employ a five-step process to learn about a player's goals and create their best set of clubs. Customers are given up to 180 days to test out their equipment and make any necessary adjustments. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available on The Fitting Lab's website .

