Five Iron Golf Drives Into Motor City

Founded in New York City in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded across the country, providing each local community an accessible space to celebrate the unconventional and connect through a shared love of golf. The brand's colorful, urban vibe welcomes avid golfers, entertainment seekers, and everyone in between to enjoy unique, customizable experiences each and every visit.

Slated for a 2022 opening, Five Iron Golf Detroit's approximately 24,000 square foot venue will be located on the lower level of the brand new Cambria Hotel-Downtown Detroit, and will feature thirteen TrackMan simulators with down-the-line and front-facing cameras, an expansive putting green, and custom club fitting by The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter . Each simulator bay will enable guests to play a round like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual access to the world's greatest courses.

Golf is not the only element that Five Iron Golf tees up. The Detroit location also will boast a carefully curated food menu, full-service bar, numerous widescreen TVs, pool, shuffleboard, and — for the first time in Five Iron Golf history — two bowling lanes.

"We are thrilled to have found the perfect space to introduce our concept to the metro Detroit community," says Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "This location will seamlessly accommodate our multiple uses, allowing us to offer amazing, one-of-a-kind golf experiences and simultaneously expand into alternative entertainment options for guests."

Five Iron Golf Detroit will continue its signature design aesthetic by creating a multi-sensory interior through the blending of graffiti, murals from local artists, neon signs, and modern lounge furniture. The dynamic atmosphere fuses energy and playfulness with comfort, enhancing Five Iron Golf's wide range of offerings, including casual play, leagues, club fitting, private lessons, clinics, and social events.

"Koucar Management is proud to partner with Five Iron Golf to empower both current and future golfers of all skill levels, to provide a phenomenal amenity to our hotel guests, and to enrich Detroit tourism with another spirited option for people to enjoy our incredible city," says Joseph Caradonna, Managing Partner of Koucar Management.

Five Iron Golf Detroit will be located at 600 West Lafayette Blvd. and begin construction this fall with a goal of opening to the public by summer 2022. Visit Five Iron Golf's website at fiveirongolf.com or follow Five Iron Golf on Instagram at @fiveirongolf for the latest news and announcements.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., with several additional locations coming soon. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

About Koucar Management, LLC

Koucar Management specializes in real estate, mergers, acquisitions, and operations of companies that provide mission-critical products, services, and solutions in diverse industries across the Globe. www.koucar.com

