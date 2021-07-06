Five Iron Golf Swings Into Seattle

Five Iron Golf Seattle will occupy just under 12,000 square feet inside of WeWork Capitol Hill , and will be home to twelve custom-built golf simulators featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing. The new location also will offer complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — recently named a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare. The colorful, urban space will provide guests with a break from the ordinary and an opportunity to practice and play like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual rounds on close to two hundred of the world's greatest courses.

"We are thrilled to have Five Iron Golf join our Capitol Hill community," said Aaron Romigh, West Territory Vice President for WeWork. "WeWork is built on innovation and creating inspiring, flexible spaces – spaces that inspire our member companies to come together, to collaborate. Having Five Iron join our community was an easy decision given their success in connecting urban communities through shared golf experiences."

The Seattle location will feature Five Iron Golf's signature design aesthetic, which is anchored in creating a multi-sensory interior through the blending of graffiti, murals from local artists, neon signs, and modern lounge furniture. The dynamic atmosphere fuses energy and playfulness with comfort, offering the local community a wide range of activities, including casual play, leagues, private lessons, clinics, and social events.

"Five Iron's mission is rooted in inspiring and connecting people through golf while celebrating creativity and inclusivity," says Jared Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf. "Seattle's rich culture paired with its dedication to growing a community of originality makes it a perfect match and we are delighted to invite the residents of Seattle to play."

Five Iron Golf Seattle will be located at 1525 11th Avenue and begin construction this fall with a goal of opening to the public by the end of 2021. Follow Five Iron Golf on social at @fiveirongolf for the latest news and announcements.

About Five Iron Golf:

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, with new locations coming to Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh in July of 2021. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

About The Fitting Lab:

The Fitting Lab, brought to you by Five Iron Golf, is a custom club-fitting company with locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Las Vegas, New York City, and Philadelphia with new locations opening this summer in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh. The Fitting Lab's mission is to help players of all skill levels understand how their equipment choices affect their game and how new equipment can impact their performance. Expert club fitters offer a complimentary fitting evaluation before employing a five-step fitting process to learn about a player's goals and create their best set of clubs. Services include custom fittings, repair services, and personalization. More information on The Fitting Lab is available at thefittinglab.com .

About WeWork:

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we've grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring, safety-focused spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and happy—because that's how tomorrow works. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com .

