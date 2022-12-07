Five New Articles Presented by Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Highlight People and Companies That Continue to Rise to Challenges

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest issue of the Government of Japan's official e-magazine, "KIZUNA," features female pioneers in various fields, a cosmetics giant leading women's empowerment, and a successful Japanese industrialist in the U.S.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI2fl_JTJHXxLM.jpg

Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202212010653/_prw_PI1fl_BaQYus86.jpg

Using Design Thinking to Cultivate Global STEAM Leaders

Experimental workshops combining the liberal arts with STEM education empower Japanese girls to break down social barriers.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/cultivate_global_steam_leaders.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022

Discovering the Untold Stories of Evolution: One Woman's Challenge

A Japanese evolutionary biologist explains the fascination of unraveling the mysteries of life with cutting-edge science.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/untold_stories_of_evolution.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022

How a Hiroshima Sake Brewer Revived Her Family's Brewery

A sake brewer in Hiroshima has created a new, world-class sake brand that reflects the local nature and culture of the region.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/hiroshima_sake_brewer.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022

The Cosmetics Giant Championing Female Empowerment

Shiseido , a global company with a 150-year history and unique corporate culture, has become a pioneer in promoting gender equality.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/championing_female_empowerment.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022

Successful Japanese Innovator Gives Back to America

Dr. Hiroyuki Fujita, founder and CEO of Quality Electrodynamics (QED) in Ohio , shares his philosophy that led him to success and respect in the U.S. community.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/11/japanese_innovator_gives_back_to_america.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=11_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan