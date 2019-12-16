Five nonprofits win $10,000 donations from Florida Blue Foundation for GivingTuesday campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Blue Foundation joined the "GivingTuesday" movement to kick off the giving season by hosting the social media campaign #FloridaGives. Centered around the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, the campaign received a record 5,273 entries from Florida residents who nominated Florida 501(c)(3) charities online or using the hashtag #FloridaGives. Many entrants uploaded selfies with signs naming their charity and why they support it. Five nonprofits were randomly selected to each receive a $10,000 donation.

The winning nonprofits were the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay; Child Guidance Center in Jacksonville; Orange Ribbons for Jaime in Parkland, Fla., the Palatka Police Athletic League; and Peace River Center in Bartow, Fla.

"This is the third year we've held this 'GivingTuesday' campaign and the participation has skyrocketed each year," said Florida Blue Foundation Vice President Susan Towler. "We're thrilled not only for the winners, but for the much-needed attention that the campaign brings to these deserving nonprofits during this season of giving." The campaign reached more than 49 million people on social media and garnered over 4,000 mentions of the hashtag #FloridaGives.

The campaign is part of a larger social responsibility program to help fulfill Florida Blue's mission to help people and communities achieve better health. Its employees give their time and dollars to support critical community causes, and the company and the Foundation invested $29.8 million in 2019 across all 67 Florida counties to impact health, human services, education and quality of life.

"GivingTuesday" was created in 2012 as a simple idea for a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

About Florida Blue Foundation

Florida Blue Foundation enables healthy communities by making grants, building coalitions and rewarding best practices. More than three million people in Florida have received direct health services as a result of grants made to nonprofit organizations since our founding in 2001. Florida Blue Foundation is a trade name of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Foundation, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. www.FloridaBlueFoundation.com .

SOURCE Florida Blue Foundation

Related Links

http://www.floridabluefoundation.com

