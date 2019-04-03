Five Polsinelli Attorneys Named 2019 BTI Client Service All-Stars for Superior Client Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Polsinelli attorneys have been named 2019 BTI Client Service All-Stars by BTI Consulting Group. With five attorneys ranked, Polsinelli is among the top 3 percent of all firms with attorneys in the national 335-member All-Star list.

Polsinelli is one of only 72 law firms nationwide with two or more BTI Client Service All-Stars. The firm's BTI Client Service All-Stars include:

"This is an impressive accomplishment for our attorneys who were recognized among BTI's Client Service All-Stars list," said Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Chase Simmons. "Sherri, Erin, Jeff, Greg and Donna earned this honor by taking the extra steps to grow their relationships and provide favorable outcomes for our clients. We are very proud to have each of them on our team."

Now in its 18th year, BTI Client Service All-Stars represents the highest standard used by corporate counsel and law firms alike to identify attorneys delivering the best client service. BTI's All-Stars cannot be nominated, but instead are singled out by legal decision makers at companies with revenues greater than $1 billion. BTI uses a five-trait evaluation system – superior client focus, client experience, legal skills, unmatched business understanding and innovative thought leadership.

In November, Polsinelli was ranked among 30 elite law firms for the third consecutive year that deliver the best client service, earning recognition in every dimension of the 2019 Client Service A-Team Report by BTI Consulting Group. In addition, Polsinelli was named among the 2019 "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News & World Report, receiving recognition in the highest-ranking Tier 1 score for 11 national practices.

About Polsinelli

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 850 attorneys in 22 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, the firm's attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, middle-market corporate, labor and employment and business litigation. Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

