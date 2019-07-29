Five Reasons to Stay at VP Plaza España Design When Visiting Madrid

MIAMI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its opening a year ago, VP Plaza España Design has become the most desired summer oasis strategically located in the heart of Madrid. The five-star 214-room property enjoys a privileged location with fantastic views of the city, making this hotel a must-visit year-round.

Below are the top five reasons to experience VP Plaza España Design when in Madrid.

Newlink Group

1. Food & Drinks

This month, the hotel's Ginkgo Restaurant & Sky Bar launched NEW Summer Menus that feature seasonable ingredients crafted to enjoy a hot summer day in Madrid. A must-try is the refreshing, Ginkgo Cocktail, made with Oxley gin, lemongrass, pink pepper tonic water and, a Spanish favorite, Fino de Jerez. The atmosphere is light and lively with curated daily live music that compliments the extraordinary cuisine and spectacular views. From Tuesday to Sunday both guests and travelers alike can enjoy a variety of music from modern Spanish pop and Jazz to disco funk. On Sundays, patrons can event request their favorite tunes with the live band.

2. Rooftop Pool & Views

The spectacular rooftop terrace features a refreshing summertime glass-bottom pool . The pool is bordered with a panel featuring a distinct lily pad design that leads to a dramatic 82 ft metallic waterfall sculpture tumbling from the bottom of the swimming pool to the ground floor of the property.

3. Relaxing Getaway

Guests can dedicate themselves to personal care at the Biloba Spa. The on-site destination spa offers an array of treatments featuring Parisian skincare brand Carita which combines the finest and purest ingredients to create exceptional body products. The spa's "Aromatic Exfoliation Treatment" is the perfect combination of fruit and a stimulating massage where through granules of fruit, essential oils of grapefruit, and natural pepper and ginger oils, the softness and beauty of the skin is recovered. The spa is a peaceful space where guests can enjoy a sauna and luxury treatments.

4. Location, Location, Location

Set at the heart of Gran Via, guests will appreciate the envied 360-degree skyline views as well as the property's close proximity (i.e. walking distance) to some of the city's main attractions such as Plaza Mayor, Palacio Real, El Retiro, and more. From VP Plaza España Design guests can easily enjoy all the leisure and entertainment that the city has to offer.

5. Art & Design

At VP Plaza España Design, art and architecture take center stage where some of the country's biggest names have taken part in its remarkable concept both of the façade and interiors of the building. It serves as a platform to showcase some of the best Spanish architects and designers. Among these include the Atrium, the great 25 meter waterfall sculpture by Pere Gifre that can be seen from the glass bottom pool on the 12th floor splashing below, and the stunning pieces in the reception area. Even the hotel's parking lot features art worth checking out where each floor has been painted as a layer of the earth by illustrator Julian Polvorinos.

Whether for the views, the cocktails, the spa, the art, the pool or all five, VP Plaza España Design is the retreat and Instagram-worthy hotel in Madrid.

Opened in March 2018, VP Plaza Espana Design is the fifth and flagship property by family-owned VP Hoteles. Characterized by its impressive architecture, design and contemporary art breathing out of every corner, the 214-room property raises the bar for travellers seeking a new experience Spain's lively capital. It has a privileged location just a few steps away from the Royal Palace, the Alumdena Cathedral and the Temple of Debod. VP Plaza Espana Design is home to the destination Biloba Spa, an outdoor seasonal swimming pool, a 24 hour gym, the panoramic 360º Ginkgo Restaurant & Sky Bar offering unmatched view of Madrid's skyline, the garden-inspired Botania restaurant, and more than 15,000 square feet of flexible event space. For more information visit https://www.plazaespana-hotel.com/en/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Newlink

Isabela Martignon

Isabela.Martignon@newlink-group.com

Related Images

ginkgo-sky-bar-pool.jpg

Ginkgo Sky Bar Pool

SOURCE VP Plaza España Design