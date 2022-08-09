Five Spectacular Last-Minute Weekend Getaways to Take on a Whim Whimstay Provides Last-Minute Vacation Rental Deals

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers who haven't taken a summer vacation, there is still time to seize the stay! Whimstay, the industry leader in last-minute vacation rental property deals, has put together five inspirational ideas for three-day road trips around the country.

From beachside gems and cozy mountain cabins to desert retreats, including homes, condos, and more, in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico, Whimstay has exclusive partnerships with most of the largest property management companies in North America and offers the best deals on last-minute, vacation rental properties that might otherwise go unrented. Whimstay even offers a best-price guarantee; if a traveler can find a lower advertised price on any major vacation rental site, Whimstay pays for their trip.

Whimstay data shows more than 70 percent of Whimstay's customers are looking to book travel within the next seven days and are searching for, on average, three-night, last-minute stays.

"Now's the perfect season for spontaneous adventure. Pack the car with snacks and load your new favorite playlist, so you are ready to enjoy all the awesome stops on these three-day road trip ideas," shares Whimstay's Chief Experience Officer Noël Russell. "The spirit of carpe diem can be rewarded with massive savings. Check Whimstay for the best last-minute pricing on fantastic places to stay and scratch that travel itch. We hope these ideas inspire some weekend adventures."

San Francisco to San Simeon, California

Approximate driving time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Four Sisters Ranch Vineyards and Brewery - San Miguel, California : Munch on local salami and cheese with gourmet pickles as you sip award-winning wines such as cabernet, petite Syrah, and grenache rosé. Buy a bottle to enjoy when you're done driving for the day!

: Munch on local salami and cheese with gourmet pickles as you sip award-winning wines such as cabernet, petite Syrah, and grenache rosé. Buy a bottle to enjoy when you're done driving for the day! Tacos La Potranca de Jalisco - King City, California : Order the vegetarian burrito and wash it down with your favorite flavor of Jarritos.

- : Order the vegetarian burrito and wash it down with your favorite flavor of Jarritos. San Juan Bautista State Historical Park - San Juan Bautista, California : Stretch your legs wandering among a jail, blacksmith shop, and a historic cabin built in the 1800s.

Austin to Fredericksburg, Texas

Approximate driving time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Texas Honey Bee Farm - Austin, Texas : Are you bee-curious? Tour this honeybee farm with an expert who will tell you about bee families, hives, and how to make honey! Buy a jar or two on your way out to pair with oatmeal, tea, and tasty cocktails later!

- : Are you bee-curious? Tour this honeybee farm with an expert who will tell you about bee families, hives, and how to make honey! Buy a jar or two on your way out to pair with oatmeal, tea, and tasty cocktails later! Texas Hill Country Olive Company - Dripping Springs, Texas : Take an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tour at this stunning orchard! You'll learn about pressing and fermenting while trying flavors paired with small bites.

: Take an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tour at this stunning orchard! You'll learn about pressing and fermenting while trying flavors paired with small bites. Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site - Stonewall, Texas : Picnic in the grass or swim in the river! You might even spot bison or longhorns along the 1.2 miles of trails. Stop by the Sauer-Beckmann living history farm to see how people lived without electricity.

Boston to Portland, Maine

Approximate driving time: 2 hours

Witch House - Salem, Massachusetts : Learn all about the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 as you tour the only remaining building connected to the famous fervor. Buy tickets online ahead of time, or you might not be able to get in - especially in October!

: Learn all about the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 as you tour the only remaining building connected to the famous fervor. Buy tickets online ahead of time, or you might not be able to get in - especially in October! The Music Hall - Portsmouth, New Hampshire : Take in a concert, musical, or movie at this once-Vaudeville theater built in 1878.

: Take in a concert, musical, or movie at this once-Vaudeville theater built in 1878. Kennebunk Dog Park - Kennebunk, Maine : Is your pup ready to run? Visit this large sandy and forested area where your canine pal can make friends off-leash. It'll be easy to grab dinner or go out later when you know your pup is ready to snooze after a big day!

Seattle to San Juan Islands, Washington

Approximate driving time: 2 hours + 1-hour ferry

Lynnwood Ice Center - Lynnwood, Washington : Visit this sports complex during public ice hours to lace up some skates and try your turn on the rink! Rent figure or hockey skates and jam to the surround sound.

: Visit this sports complex during public ice hours to lace up some skates and try your turn on the rink! Rent figure or hockey skates and jam to the surround sound. Hibulb Cultural Center - Marysville, Washington : Learn about local Tulalip Tribes while perusing this large museum and natural history preserve. Exhibits include interactive displays in English and Lushootseed, the language of area Salish Tribes, and cover, artwork, canoe building, archaeological finds, and life before colonization.

: Learn about local Tulalip Tribes while perusing this large museum and natural history preserve. Exhibits include interactive displays in English and Lushootseed, the language of area Salish Tribes, and cover, artwork, canoe building, archaeological finds, and life before colonization. Chuckanut Brewery and Tap Room - Burlington, Washington : Enjoy a beer on tap at one of the first craft breweries in the region. Check out their award-winning lagers, bock, and German-style pilsners before heading to the ferry to cross to the islands!

To simplify planning and payment, Whimstay offers a split payment option at checkout and a TripChat feature, all within the booking platform, allowing users to share properties, discuss details, and collaborate on decisions when traveling as a group.

