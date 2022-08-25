Five Star Apprentice Academy Offers Students the Chance to Become Licensed Barbers or Cosmetologists

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Apprentice Academy is excited to announce a huge opportunity for young people to learn a new trade — barbering and cosmetology! Five Star Apprentice Academy has programs that are available for the Los Angeles and Rialto communities. These programs offer comprehensive barber classes and cosmetology courses at affordable prices that will allow high school students and others to obtain their license in just over a month.

Five Star Apprentice Academy Five Star Apprentice Academy

The barber and cosmetology training program is designed for anyone within the community interested in learning the trade. Five Star Apprentice Academy offers courses for beginners, all the way to experienced barbers who are looking to study for and complete the state board exam.

This training program is a great opportunity for high school students who are searching for a meaningful career path for their future. As Five Star Apprentice Academy prepares apprentices for their career, students will have the ability to earn an income and develop a clientele base while completing necessary coursework.

Learning through the Five Star Apprentice Academy program will provide students with the essential hair-cutting skills needed to be successful as a barber or cosmetologist. As a more cost-effective route to being licensed than traditional beauty school, the program is designed for those looking to learn how to cut hair, those who need to sharpen their skills, and those who are looking for extra resources to earn their official license in the state of California.

Five Star Apprentice Academy's barber and cosmetology training programs allow students to prepare for life after graduation by implementing comprehensive courses that will give youth the skills and knowledge to build a long and fulfilling career.

Don't miss out on this opportunity! Visit https://www.academyfivestar.org/ to learn more about pricing and enrollment.

About Five Star Apprentice Academy:

Five Star Apprentice Academy has more than a decade of experience offering barber classes and cosmetology courses that help prepare people to be the best version of themselves. They provide their apprentices with everything they need to sharpen their skills, develop their trade, and find a path towards a career that they will love for years to come. Find out more at https://www.academyfivestar.org/.

Contact Information

Name: JR Trinajero

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (909) 714-1759

SOURCE Five Star Apprentice Academy