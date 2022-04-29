Thrive of Fox Valley Receives Five-Star CMS Quality Provider Rating

AURORA, Ill., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 4020 East New York Street, Thrive of Fox Valley, a nursing home in Aurora specializing in post-acute personalized medical rehabilitation, has earned its first Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality care. The rating plays a helpful role in assisting patients and their families in identifying providers for post-acute care.

Five Star nursing homes in Aurora are considered to have a level of quality that is much above average. The overall Five-Star rating is based on health inspections, staffing models and quality measure ratings. Thrive of Lisle's Five-Star rating will also be displayed on CMS's Care Compare website on or around May 1, 2022.

"This rating eases the process for families in choosing a provider for short-term rehab and now we can further show why Thrive of Fox Valley is the best choice," said Brad Haber, principal and owner of Innovative Health, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation's operating company.

Operating since November of 2020, Thrive of Fox Valley, a Five Star nursing home in Aurora, boasts unique features including 52,000 square feet of space, a state-of-the-art therapy gym, and 60 private suites featuring custom beds, personal safes and refrigerators. Thrive of Fox Valley's expert teams of RNs, LPNs and CNAs accommodate a wide range of clinical complexity and in-house therapy teams consisting of PT, PTA, OT, OTA, and SLP certifications with ACP® training.

"Opening a new building has its own challenges let alone in the midst of a global pandemic," says Michelle Stuercke, Chief Clinical Officer for Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation. "Our Five-Star rating is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the Thrive of Fox Valley staff this past year and a half."

A five-star nursing home in Aurora, Thrive of Fox Valley has an average length of stay between two to three weeks with the goal of providing an efficient length of stay that helps guests return home. Within 48 hours of admission, guests also receive established discharged dates.

About Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation

Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation is a chain of skilled nursing care centers that are at the forefront of helping patients recover sooner. Our advanced healthcare method using "personalized care teams" combined with welcoming hospitality separates us and makes Thrive the better, smarter choice. Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation has three locations in Illinois: Lisle, Mundelein, and Aurora across from Fox Valley Mall. For more information, visit www.ThriveAhead.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Henderson

773-875-5956

[email protected]

SOURCE Thrive of Fox Valley