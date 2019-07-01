Five Surprising Things You Don't Know About Dough

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's kickoff of National Ice Cream Month, we dig a little deeper into one of America's favorite flavors: cookie dough.

1. The Dough-riginators. The Dough-riginals. The Dough-Gs. Whatever you call them, Ben & Jerry's was the first national brand to mix large chunks of raw cookie dough into vanilla ice cream. After a 1984 trial run at the Burlington, VT Scoop Shop, the company introduced it to the world in 1991.

Ben & Jerry's introduced its Cookie Dough flavor in 1991. The idea for Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough flavor came from an anonymous fan. In the early days, dough chunks had to be cut and mixed in by hand. Now Ben & Jerry's and Rhino Foods have perfected the chunk. It took six years to develop a cookie dough chunk that would not gum up Ben & Jerry's ice cream machinery. Ben & Jerry's now makes Cookie Dough available in snackable chunks--straight from the bag. No spoons required.

2. It wasn't their idea. Actually, the idea came from an anonymous ice cream lover. He or she scribbled the suggestion on a big pad of paper the Burlington Scoop Shop had put up for feedback and flavor ideas.

3. And it definitely wasn't easy. Word spread about the new flavor faster than the Burlington shop's small batch freezer could make it, so the company began making bulk tubs at their new factory in Waterbury, VT. But all those dough chunks still had to be cut and mixed in by hand, and the dough kept gumming up the equipment.

4. Rhino to the rescue. Ben & Jerry's worked with Rhino Foods, a Burlington neighbor and now a fellow B-Corp member, to perfect the cookie dough recipe. To avoid messing up the machinery, the dough had to freeze but retain its doughy softness. Part of the solution was in the shape--hockey puck-like rounds worked best. It took six years to figure that out.

5. It's the world's favorite Ben & Jerry's flavor. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is now Ben & Jerry's #1 flavor around the globe and has been for some time. The iconic flavor has inspired many innovations, including the introduction this year of a vegan version, three new flavors with huge gobs of dough running down the middle of the pint (Sweet Like Sugar, Chocolate Chip, and Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core), and for hard-core chunk spelunkers, Cookie Dough Chunks in a bag.

