Five Tips for Buying Snow Tires

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In many areas across the country, winter has arrived early. But it's never too early to start planning for it, especially when it comes to your car. If you think your tires aren't up to the job of winter driving, it's time to swap them for a set of snow tires.

Finding the right snow tires for your vehicle is an important part of getting your car ready for winter. But deciding which snow tires are the best ones for your car can be tough. Erie Insurance provides five snow-tire shopping tips to keep in mind while you shop.

There is a lot to consider when shopping for snow tires.

Know What You're Looking ForNot all snow tires are created equal. Your snow tires should provide a strong grip in winter weather conditions, be durable, allow for a comfortable ride and include a warranty. If you can't find snow tires with these four qualities at one store, it might be time to move one to another one. Buy A Matching SetWhen it comes to snow tires, always plan on buying four. Some drivers make the mistake of buying only two tires, such as two front tires for a front-wheel-drive car. This is not the best move; when you start to slide, you want to know all four wheels are evenly gripping the road. Start the Buying Process NowAccording to the calendar, it's still technically fall, and that's when tire retailers start to see the highest demand. If you don't buy your snow tires before winter actually arrives, it's possible that the retailer's inventory will be depleted. Don't Forget the Additional CostsUnless you plan to install your snow tires yourself, be prepared for some extra costs. Most shops charge $10 to $20 per wheel for installation, and some may charge even more. You'll also pay to have them removed once the worst of winter's wrath has passed. Ask About Other Tire OptionsSee if your retailer has tire options other than conventional snow tires. For example, what about minus-size tires or studded snow tires? To better understand all your options, make sure you ask a professional which alternatives exist for your vehicle.

Tread depth, pattern and tire compound are also things you'll want to consider, and some makes and models need them more than others. Protect your investment this winter by contacting an Erie Insurance agent to make sure you have the right auto insurance plan to cover any hazard winter driving could bring.

