Five Virtus Funds Awarded 2019 Lipper Awards

HARTFORD, Conn., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, announced that five of its mutual funds have been honored with 2019 Lipper Fund Awards for demonstrating consistent, strong returns relative to their peers. The funds, recognized for performance through November 30, 2018, are:

"We are pleased to have five funds recognized by Lipper this year," said Frank Waltman, executive vice president, product management at Virtus. "These Lipper Fund awards are a testament to the experienced investment teams at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, Newfleet, Seix and Vontobel and the diligence of their investment approaches, which have led to exceptional relative long-term performance."

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund, managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick, received a Lipper trophy as the best Small-Cap Growth Fund for the three-year period and a certificate for its five-year performance. The fund, managed by Todd Beiley, CFA, and Jon Christensen, CFA, invests in small-cap companies with durable competitive advantages and favorable economic characteristics.

Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund, recognized for three-year performance, uses a disciplined investment process to identify mid-cap companies with durable competitive advantages, excellent management, lower financial risk, and strong growth trajectories. Doug Foreman, CFA, chief investment officer, Kayne Anderson Rudnick, has managed the fund since 2012.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Short Term Bond Fund, recognized for its 10-year performance, seeks current income by applying extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the bond market in a short duration portfolio. Newfleet uses a value-oriented, research-driven approach that seeks to strategically overweight undervalued sectors while applying strict risk controls. David L. Albrycht, CFA, president and chief investment officer of Newfleet, has managed the fund since 1993.

Virtus Seix Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund, recognized for its 10-year performance, selects investment grade municipal securities using a dynamic, multifaceted investment process that balances emphasis across four facets: duration management, yield curve positioning, sector rotation, and security selection. Ronald H. Schwartz, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, and Dusty Self, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Seix, have co-managed the fund since 2011.

Virtus Vontobel Global Opportunities Fund, recognized for its five-year performance, invests in high-quality companies across the globe using fundamental, bottom-up research to identify well-managed businesses with consistent financial performance and favorable long-term economic prospects. Matthew Benkendorf, chief investment officer, Vontobel Quality Growth, has managed the fund since 2009 and Ramiz Chelat has been deputy portfolio manager since 2016.

About Lipper Fund Awards

The Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Lipper Fund Award.

About Kayne Anderson Rudnick

Kayne Anderson Rudnick, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, is an investment and wealth advisory firm whose unique approach is applied to an array of investment solutions, including small cap (domestic, international, and emerging markets), small-mid cap, mid cap, large cap, all cap, and global yield strategies. Based in Los Angeles, the firm had $22.9 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. With more than 30 years of experience, KAR manages assets in open- and closed-end mutual funds and separate accounts for corporations, endowments, foundations, public entities, and high net worth individuals.

About Newfleet Asset Management

Newfleet Asset Management, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, provides comprehensive fixed income portfolio management, including multi-sector, enhanced core, core plus strategies, and dedicated sector strategies such as bank loans and high yield. Newfleet leverages the knowledge and skill of investment professionals with expertise in every sector of the bond market, including evolving, specialized, and out-of-favor sectors. As of December 31, 2018, the firm managed $10.3 billion in open- and closed-end mutual funds, exchange traded funds, and separate accounts for institutional and individual clients.

About Seix Investment Advisors

Seix Investment Advisors, an affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners, has focused exclusively on managing fixed income strategies since 1992. Seix employs multi-dimensional approaches based on strict portfolio construction methodology, sell disciplines and trading strategies with prudent risk management as a cornerstone. The firm, which had $21.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018, provides investment management services to a client base that includes endowments, foundations, corporations, healthcare organizations, public funds, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals.

About Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management, which is a subadviser to four Virtus Funds, is an active asset manager with global reach that delivers leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Established in 1988, Vontobel Asset Management has pursued a multi-boutique approach with a focused offering in the areas of equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments. The company employs more than 400 professionals worldwide – including 170 investment specialists – in 13 locations including Switzerland, Europe, and the U.S.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, and Seix Investment Advisors, its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Rampart Investment Management, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Advisers . Additional information is available at virtus.com .

Performance data quoted represents past results. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and current performance may be higher or lower than the performance shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so your shares, when redeemed may be worth more or less than their original cost. Please click on the fund name link for additional fund details and performance data current to the most recent month-end.

Fund Risks

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund

Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Limited Number of Investments: Because the fund has a limited number of securities, it may be more susceptible to factors adversely affecting its securities than a less concentrated fund. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund.

Virtus Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Limited Number of Investments: Because the fund has a limited number of securities, it may be more susceptible to factors adversely affecting its securities than a less concentrated fund. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund.

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Short Term Bond Fund

Credit & Interest: Debt securities are subject to various risks, the most prominent of which are credit and interest rate risk. The issuer of a debt security may fail to make interest and/or principal payments. Values of debt securities may rise or fall in response to changes in interest rates, and this risk may be enhanced with longer-term maturities. Foreign & Emerging Markets: Investing internationally, especially in emerging markets, involves additional risks such as currency, political, accounting, economic, and market risk. High Yield-High Risk Fixed Income Securities: There is a greater level of credit risk and price volatility involved with high yield securities than investment grade securities. ABS/MBS: Changes in interest rates can cause both extension and prepayment risks for asset- and mortgage-backed securities. These securities are also subject to risks associated with the repayment of underlying collateral. Bank Loans: Loans may be unsecured or not fully collateralized, may be subject to restrictions on resale and/or trade infrequently on the secondary market. Loans can carry significant credit and call risk, can be difficult to value, and have longer settlement times than other investments, which can make loans relatively illiquid at times.

Virtus Seix Short-Term Municipal Bond Fund

Credit & Interest: Debt securities are subject to various risks, the most prominent of which are credit and interest rate risk. The issuer of a debt security may fail to make interest and/or principal payments. Values of debt securities may rise or fall in response to changes in interest rates, and this risk may be enhanced with longer-term maturities. State & AMT Tax: A portion of income may be subject to some state and/or local taxes and, for certain investors, a portion may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. Municipal Market: Events negatively impacting a municipal security, or the municipal bond market in general, may cause the fund to decrease in value.

Virtus Vontobel Global Opportunities Fund

Equity Securities: The market price of equity securities may be adversely affected by financial market, industry, or issuer-specific events. Focus on a particular style or on small or medium-sized companies may enhance that risk. Foreign & Emerging Markets: Investing internationally, especially in emerging markets, involves additional risks such as currency, political, accounting, economic, and market risk. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Geographic Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular geographic location will be highly sensitive to financial, economic, political, and other developments affecting the fiscal stability of that location.

Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the fund's prospectus.

Methodology: The Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Ratings for Consistent Return, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 month periods. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5; the next 20% receive a score of 4; the middle 20% are scored 3; the next 20% are scored 2; and the lowest 20% are scored 1.

For Lipper Best Individual Funds, the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value within each eligible classification determines the fund classification winner for the 3-, 5-, or 10-year periods, all as of 11/30/18. 133 Small-Cap Growth Funds were eligible for the five-year period and 143 were eligible for the three-year period; 99 Mid-Cap Growth Funds were eligible for the three-year period; 32 Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Funds were eligible for the 10-year period; 24 Short Municipal Debt Funds were eligible for the 10-year period; and 23 Global Large-Cap Growth Funds were eligible for the five-year period. For a detailed explanation, please review the Lipper Leaders methodology document at: https://www.lipperfundawards.com/Awards/UnitedStates/2019/Methodology/114/Methodology_2019.

Lipper, Inc. is a nationally recognized organization that ranks the performance of mutual funds.

Please carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. For this and other information about the Virtus Mutual Funds, call 1-800-243-4361 or visit www.Virtus.com for a prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

Virtus Mutual Funds are distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

