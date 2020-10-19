Five Ward, Smith & Hill Attorneys Honored in 2020 Texas Super Lawyers Listing

LONGVIEW, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Super Lawyers honors five attorneys from trial firm Ward, Smith & Hill in the 2020 edition of its top Texas attorneys listing.

An honoree since 2003, firm founder Johnny Ward has been recognized for his work in intellectual property litigation and included among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Name partner Wesley Hill, Of Counsel T. John Ward and partner Chad Everingham also earned honors for their representation of clients in intellectual property litigation, with name partner Bruce Smith earning recognition for his expertise working with plaintiffs in personal injury disputes.

Thomson Reuters publishes the annual list in the November editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Texas Super Lawyers highlights the state's top attorneys after a rigorous selection process based on peer nominations and extensive editorial research is completed. The full list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Ward, Smith & Hill has received multiple honors for its intellectual property and patent litigation expertise, including recognition in Texas Rising Stars, The Best Lawyers in America and the prestigious legal guide IAM Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals, which features top global patent law firms.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

214-559-4630

[email protected]

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC

Related Links

https://wsfirm.com

