Five Warm Thoughts on Winter Comfort and Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone who endures the chill of a long winter can appreciate clever ideas that make the season warmer, safer and more pleasant. This is especially true for senior citizens or anyone with physical restrictions. So, as those blustery months loom on the horizon, here are Avalanche Products' 5 sure-fire ways to keep Old Man Winter in his place. Plus, they're all thoughtful gift ideas for the Northlanders in your life.

Low Watt Smarts - Lasko Personal Heater Roof Snow Removal Made Easy - Avalanche

1. Keep Ice Melt Accessible

To eliminate slips and dangerous falls on icy steps, sidewalks and driveways, keep handy pails of ice-melt salt near your doorways and in the garage. Pails with small hand shovels (like kids' beach shovels) are much more convenient than lugging around big salt bags – and the shovels are ideal for easy spreading. These make thoughtful, low-cost holiday gifts for everyone you want to keep safe, including any neighbors you have who are getting up in years.

2. Shoveling – Having the Right Tools for the Job

You'll never regret having a perfect shovel for whatever Mother Nature dumps on you. For light dustings of the white stuff, nothing beats a shallow-blade push shovel. It'll turn that chore into a pleasant experience – and a good, low-impact exercise too! The stress of moving heavy snow, on the other hand, calls for a different weapon to keep your heart and body happy – and a smaller load shovel is just the ticket. Move the snow in loads and at a pace that your body can handle. Ask your local hardware store about snow shovel features to consider.

3. Keep Your Feet Warm Without Breaking the Bank

A low-watt personal electric heater can be a welcome comfort, either below your desk or to take the chill out of a room. Low-watt heaters like the 200W Lasko Personal Heater are safe and have a lower operating cost than most electric heaters that use 750W or 1500W. Those high-watt heaters can pop circuits and easily drive up your electric bills. A compact, low watt heater is value-priced, making it a gift idea that people will use and appreciate.

4. Make Roof Snow Removal Fast and Easy

Raking deep snow off a rooftop can be a ton of work, and it also poses certain dangers for personal injury. Luckily there's an easier, safer way with the Avalanche Original. It uses a plastic slide to easily make snow glide right off your roof. With the Avalanche, you'll cut the time and effort of using a roof rake in HALF! The benefits of removing snow from your roof include ice dam elimination and lightening the weight off your structure. You'll be amazed at how easy roof snow removal is by using a snow-sliding Avalanche vs. an old-fashioned snow rake.

5. Remote Car Starters for Safety and Comfort

Remote vehicle starters are a valuable item for convenience, safety and more pleasant winter driving. Warming up your car without a remote starter creates the risk of vehicle theft, because remote starters cause the car engine to die if no key is inserted by a would-be thief. Pre-starting your car allows the car to warm (for comfort) and aids in clearing frost from windshields and windows for safer driving. A quality remote starter also boosts vehicle resale value, and is a smart gift idea for many facing the challenges of cold weather and winter driving.

CONTACT:

Tim Dillon

206355@email4pr.com

612-280-2236

SOURCE Avalanche Products