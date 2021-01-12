Five ways to winterize your plumbing as cold weather settles in

"Mother Nature is one of the most unpredictable things in the world," said Brent Harpole of Champion Plumbing. "You never know when temperatures are going to drop drastically during the winter. That is why winterizing your home and making sure the equipment is in top shape should be a priority."

With the 2021 winter season just now kicking off, Harpole offers some advice on how to prepare homes for the upcoming months:

Prepare water heaters: Keeping a working water heater is essential when it comes to the winter months. Insulate exposed water heater pipes to ensure it maintains heat. In addition to keeping the water hot, insulating the pipes will help ensure they do not freeze.

Seal up any cracks around pipes: Oftentimes, pipes will run along the floor and behind walls. It is important to seal up any holes on the interior and exterior portion of the wall using caulk or spray.

Flush water heaters: Flushing the water heater helps remove any built-up sediment in the unit. Eliminating the sediment will help extend the life of the unit while also preventing rust and clogs in the drain valve.

Keep heat circulating throughout the home: Keeping the heat running in the home will help keep interior pipes warm. Open interior doors to allow the heat to warm the pipes as well as increase circulation in the home.

Add extra insulation: Increasing insulation inside of a home will help increase and maintain heat. Consider adding extra insulation in attics, crawl spaces and basements.

"Start 2021 off on the right foot by avoiding unnecessary issues with home equipment," said Harpole. "Luckily, winterizing a home can be easy and cost-effective. Taking some simple steps can go a long way in keeping your family comfortable during the winter."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

