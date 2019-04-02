Five Wishes advance directives can now be stored in the MyDirectives global registry

DALLAS and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading providers of advance care planning are partnering for National Healthcare Decisions Day 2019 (NHDD) to help people take control of their healthcare decisions. For years, MyDirectives® and Five Wishes® have been leaders in empowering people to have a voice in their care. Now, anyone with a Five Wishes advance directive can store it on the MyDirectives platform – at no cost – so that it is accessible anytime or anywhere. Just visit https://mydirectives.com/fivewishesNHDD.

"We are partnering with Five Wishes because we believe everyone deserves to live with the confidence that they can have a voice in their care," said Jeff Zucker, CEO of MyDirectives' parent company ADVault, Inc. "We are honored to help the millions of Five Wishes users store their documents in our global registry, helping them if they have a health emergency 24/7, anywhere in the world."

"We have served over 30 million families and 40,000 organizations," said Paul Malley, President of Five Wishes creator, Aging with Dignity. "As the healthcare world gets more mobile and technology platforms require more secure and interoperable integrations, we are thrilled to partner with MyDirectives to help our audience feel confident their voice – and their documents – can be found during a crisis."

MyDirectives and Five Wishes are launching this initiative in conjunction with National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) 2019, a project started by Nathan Kottkamp to inspire, educate and empower the public about advance care planning.

About MyDirectives: With consumer users in over 40 countries, MyDirectives®, a service of Dallas, Texas-based ADVault, Inc., is the world's leading all-digital advance care planning platform. MyDirectives lets people create, store, update and share the free MyDirectives digital advance care plan or upload any third-party digital or paper-based advance directive, advance care plan or POLST document. Additional information can be found at MyDirectives.com or this TEDx Talk.

About Five Wishes: Five Wishes, available in 29 languages, has helped millions of people talk about advance care planning. It is a complete approach to discussing and documenting care and comfort choices. It's about connecting families, communicating with healthcare providers, and showing communities what it means to care for one another.

