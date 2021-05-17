Five Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Legal Solutions Named as Finalists in the 2021 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards

"These market-leading solutions offer our customers the ability to improve efficiency and drive deeper insights, ultimately leading to better outcomes for their clients," said Dean Sonderegger, Head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are thrilled that the 2021 SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards have recognized several of our innovative legal solutions."

Cheetah® for Corporate Counsel earned a finalist spot for Best Legal Solution, and is designed to reflect the needs and everyday workflows of corporate counsel. The wide-ranging content and easy-to-use tools within the solution allow users to efficiently keep their business moving forward through increased response times, staying up to date on the impact of legal changes and risk mitigation.

Kluwer Arbitration Practice Plus, which is nominated in the Best Legal Solution category, provides practical tools and actionable guidance for legal professionals supporting them throughout the different stages of the arbitration process. The solution offers step-by-step guidance, comparative tools and reliable answers to help legal professionals minimize risk, make informed decisions quickly and develop a sound arbitration strategy.

Kluwer Competition Law (KCL), nominated in both the Best Legal Solution and Best Data Tools and Platforms categories, provides a combination of in-depth analysis and primary source with current awareness and practice tools. Developed in collaboration with market leaders, KCL is supported with cutting-edge technology and embedded in the workflow of competition and antitrust practitioners.

Connected Quizzing (CQ), a finalist in the Best Formative Assessment Solution category, is an assessment tool from Wolters Kluwer used by law schools to test students' understanding of subject matter, while providing timely feedback to improve learning outcomes. CQ features an easy-to-use, responsive interface on the cloud-based CasebookConnect platform, where law students and faculty can access their other essential digital learning tools for law school from any device.

Wolters Kluwer was also nominated for the U.S. COVID-19 Resources in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. launched numerous tools to assist the legal market and public. Resources included a complimentary, COVID-19 focus page on its open web site that tracks significant developments through news, primary source, and industry insights from legal experts. Additionally, Wolters Kluwer released the COVID-19 State & Federal Compare Smart Chart™ to the legal market and public. This Smart Chart™ is a tool that provides up to date information on various topics impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.