FivePoint Solutions Acquires Street Smart LLC

LEXINGTON, S.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina based technology company FivePoint Solutions announced today that it has acquired Street Smart LLC, a real-time information and intelligence collection and dissemination tool for law enforcement. FivePoint Solutions is an industry-leader in officer and school safety, diversion program case management, data exchange and federated queries. The acquisition of Street Smart™ will complement FivePoint Solutions' existing officer safety platform, as the company continues to provide critical data to law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

Street Smart is a software solution that arms police officers with real-time information and intelligence. It streamlines officers' efforts by providing them with continuously updated crime maps, situation-based bulletins and geo-coded discussion boards. It also gives law enforcement officers the ability to perform single data searches for relevant information across multiple streams. The information gathered can be immediately shared with other officers and agencies. Street Smart's ground-breaking technology has had a major impact on increasing officer and citizen safety. Many agencies have attributed double-digit reductions in crime, and significant decreases in time between incident and arrest, to their use of Street Smart.

"We are committed to working with our law enforcement customers to continue to increase officer safety," said Cicero "Ro" Lucas, CEO of FivePoint Solutions. "The acquisition of Street Smart allows FivePoint Solutions to offer our customers a unique, highly efficient and intuitive platform for the collection, organization and distribution of essential data in real-time."

Jim Montagnino, former President of Street Smart, also commented, "I'm pleased that the Street Smart solution has found the perfect home with FivePoint Solutions. I was involved with the launch of Street Smart, have always been proud of the solution, and look forward to working with FivePoint Solutions as an advisor."

The acquisition of Street Smart LLC by FivePoint Solutions represents the company's latest step in continuing to provide transformative technology for government and law enforcement agencies.

About FivePoint Solutions

FivePoint Solutions is a technology company with extensive experience developing software that focusses on data integration. Over the past eleven (11) years, FivePoint Solutions has worked with local, county and state agencies involved in the judicial and public safety space. The company is committed to providing solutions that provide public safety professionals with the tools they need to perform their job in a safer and more efficient manner.

For more information about FivePoint Solutions, visit the company's website at www.myfivepoint.com.

About Street Smart

Street Smart LLC provides a platform for law enforcement agencies to reduce crime in their communities and enhance officer safety through its efficient information collection, management and distribution platform.

For more information about Street Smart, visit the company's website at www.Streetsmart247.com.

SOURCE FivePoint Solutions

Related Links

https://www.streetsmart247.com/

