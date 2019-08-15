Fix Blurred Photos Using AKVIS Refocus 8.5 -- Now with History Brush

PERM, Russia, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS Refocus is image enhancement software that improves the sharpness of out-of-focus photos and also applies striking bokeh and lens blur effects. The program works in five modes: Refocus, Tilt-Shift, Iris Blur, Motion Blur, and Radial Blur. The effects can be applied to an entire photo or selectively to accentuate its certain parts.

Version 8.5 offers the new History Brush tool that allows reverting parts of an image to its original state.

Also, the updated software provides the Notification Panel, support for more RAW files, some bug fixes and stability improvements.

Download AKVIS Refocus 8.5! For a free trial, AKVIS offers 10 days of fully functional use.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.14 - 64-bit. The product is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, Corel Photo-Paint, and other image editors.

AKVIS Refocus Home sells for $39.00. Deluxe and Business versions are also available for sophisticated users and commercial clients. Consult the official website akvis.com for more details about license types and prices of the product.

The update is free for users who bought Refocus in the last 12 months. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the new version, can get Refocus 8.5 for only $14.95.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and Photoshop plugins for Windows and Mac.

