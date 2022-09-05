Fix Text Neck with Chiropractic, Study Suggests Chiropractor-Approved Maintenance Care

According to Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, DC PhD, of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK), people spend about 6 hours a day gazing at their mobile phones, which can cause major text-neck aches and numbness.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research study at Journal of Medical Cases, spinal manipulative therapy is effective in correcting out of alignment in the neck (1).

What text neck does to your body is as follows: It put the neck in the wrong position: lengthens the tendons, and ligaments behind the neck while misaligning and tightening the neck. "Our heads weigh ten pounds. The weight your neck must support doubles for every inch your head is inclined forward. That additional tension builds up over time," according to CDAHK.

It usually starts with pain in the neck, shoulders, or back. It could also give you a sharp pain, a headache, stiffness in your neck or jaw, or numbness in your arms and hands. The condition happens when the neck is in an odd position, which puts stress on the cervical spine and the muscles that support it. This is what happens when you bend your neck forward for a long time to look at your screen or phone.

However, giving up our gadgets isn't really an option. Instead, we may ensure that we attend maintenance care and adopt healthy routines to avoid the aches and pains related to text neck.

Chiropractors recommend for getting adjusted if you feel persistent pain. The monthly care helps ease pain and repair the structural problems that text neck over time generates. Chiropractic care was named as one of the main non-pharmacological treatments for acute and chronic neck (1-4), shoulder (5), and back pain (6-9).

Therefore, keep in mind that no one tool is certain to relieve your tech-related symptoms. But in the end, remaining good habits and exercising don't hurt to maintain your muscles supple and active.

