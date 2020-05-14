Fixd Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) to Expand COVID-19 Industry Support Package

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixd, the leading global disruptor of the maintenance management software (CMMS) industry, is to expand and extend its COVID-19 industry support package.

Fixd is extending its offer of free usage of its flagship version of Fixd CMMS to all new customers in the hospitality, food, beverage, tourism and entertainment industries, for at least another six months.

"We're extremely fortunate to have dramatically grown the Fixd product, customer base and revenues over the past couple of years, which puts us in a position to give back to industries in need," said Fixd Founder and CTO, Patrick O'Meara.

In addition, Fixd has refunded some fees already paid by customers in the most affected industries, as a gesture of solidarity.

"Particularly in troubled economic times, individuals and maintenance teams are looking to extend the life of their existing equipment, and Fixd plays a big part in helping them do that. Our ability to support our customers through this time aligns with our long-term approach to all customer relationships," said Mr. O'Meara.

Fixd is continuing to look for ways that it can support existing as well as future customers that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Background:

Fixd is web-based maintenance management software that is used by enterprises as well as individuals to plan, organize, track and analyze the maintenance and work order history of physical assets all over the world, in multiple languages. Fixd is known for its straightforward approach to CMMS and ease of implementation.

Fixd is a proprietary software product of 3Floorsup Pty Ltd, a Melbourne Australia based company with offices in San Diego, USA.

For further details, contact [email protected] or visit www.fixd.io.

