Fixd Maintenance Management Software to Establish California Base, Raises Further $5m

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fixd, the leading global disruptor of the maintenance management software (CMMS) industry, will establish a new base in San Diego, California during the first half of 2019.

Fixd continues on an exciting SaaS growth path and the move to San Diego is now part of that story.

"As the Fixd global customer base continues to expand, it's important that we're positioning Fixd for industry-leading service and support. The ability the support our customers in multiple time zones is just as important as the ongoing expansion of our research and development team," said Fixd Founder and CTO, Patrick O'Meara.

3Floorsup Pty Ltd, the maker of Fixd CMMS also announced that it has raised a further AU$5m from existing shareholders in a private placement to continue to advance the Fixd CMMS growth story.

Background:

Fixd is web-based maintenance management software that is used by enterprises to plan, organize, track and analyze the maintenance and work order history of physical assets all over the world, in multiple languages. Fixd is known for its straightforward approach to CMMS and ease of implementation.

Fixd is a proprietary software product of 3Floorsup Pty Ltd, a Melbourne Australia based company with offices in Miami USA.

For further details, contact support@fixd.io or visit www.fixd.io

Media contact:

Patrick O'Meara

+1-415-738-2942

208670@email4pr.com

SOURCE Fixd LLC

