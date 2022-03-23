Fixed Satellite Services Market Size To Reach USD 27.66 Billion In 2030 | Increasing Use Of Transponders In Media And Entertainment Industry And Rising Use Of High Data Communication Are Some Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth: Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 18.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trend – Rising usage of High Throughput Satellites (HTS) for broadband connectivity and rising demand for Ka-band services

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fixed satellite services market size is expected to reach USD 27.66 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of transponders in the media and entertainment industry and high use of data communication are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rising usage of HTS for broadband connectivity and increasing adoption of Ka-band services are expected to boost revenue growth of the global fixed satellite services market over the forecast period. HTS enables enhanced capacity due to high-level frequency reuse and narrowly focused multi-spot beam technology. Number of high throughput satellites in orbit is increasing significantly due to various new launches every year. Increasing use of HTS for broadband communication, which offers frequency reuse and onboard processing, is expected to boost fixed satellite services market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing usage of Ka-band to serve rising needs of network users, various governments, and media is also a key factor in driving the market growth.

Increasing use of transponders due to high adoption of High-Definition Television (HDTV) and services is one of the significant trends that have been observed in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, increasing use of transponders in government agencies, content providers, and broadcasters is also a trend, that is expected to gain traction in the years to come. Continuous innovations and deployment of more advanced transponders are key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the global fixed satellite services market during the forecast period.

However, increasing competition from alternative technologies such as fiber-optic communication and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), could hamper revenue growth of the global fixed satellite service market during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for larger revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing requirements for high-speed Internet connectivity for smooth workflow in enterprises.

Oil and gas segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to strong ability of fixed satellite services to manage critical voice communications and provide information on current weather conditions from space-based sensors. This is expected to result in increasing adoption of fixed satellite services in various organizations operating in the oil and gas industry.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register faster revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing investments in enhancing satellite services and presence of large customer base in countries in the region, coupled with favorable support from government for adoption of fixed satellite services in countries in the region are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in Asia Pacific .

Major companies profiled in the global market report include Arab Satellite Communications Organization, Eutelsat Communications S.A, Telesat Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Intelsat S.A, Thaicom Public Company Limited, SES S.A, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Telenor Satellite AS, and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited

In February 2022 , Telesat appointed Cobham Satcom to deliver landing terminals for LEO (Lightspeed Low-Earth Orbit) network. Telesat announced that Cobham will install and manufacture its advanced SATCOM 3-axis TRACKER 4000 terminals at Telesat's sites across the world. Telesat will install about 30 landing stations for launch of commercial operation, with more added over time to accommodate demand. Each landing station will be equipped with numerous tracker antennas, control systems, and network baseband.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global fixed satellite services market based on service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Channel Broadcast



Wholesale



Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution



Broadband and Enterprise Network



Backhaul Services



Managed Services



Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Small Office and Home Office



Small and Medium Businesses



Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace and Defense



Government



Education



Retail



Media and Entertainment



Oil and Gas



Telecom and IT



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

