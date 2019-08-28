Flackable Promotes Binh Nguyen To Account Supervisor

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flackable, a national, full-service public relations agency headquartered in Philadelphia, today announces Binh Nguyen's promotion to account supervisor. Nguyen, previously a senior account executive, enters this newly-created leadership position to reinforce the company's commitment to excellent client service and delivering impactful campaign results.

Nguyen first served as a summer intern for Flackable in 2016, reporting directly to the agency's founder and president, Brian Hart. Upon earning her undergraduate degree from Temple University's Klein College of Media and Communication in 2017, she rejoined Flackable as a full-time account coordinator and earned multiple advancement opportunities on the way to her new leadership role.

"It's been such a privilege to contribute to Flackable's growth and achievements over the past few years," said Nguyen. "We've built a culture where excellent performance does not go unnoticed. I've seen that firsthand with my own steady advancement here, and as an account supervisor, I'm beyond excited to help mentor and develop future leaders for our organization as we continue to scale."

Earlier this year, Flackable was profiled in the Philadelphia Business Journal for the agency's move to WeWork, new student loan paydown benefit and overall focus on talent, training and technology. Hart explains that building out Flackable's leadership team goes hand in hand with that focus.

"When I recruited Binh out of college, I told her it wasn't just because I thought she would be a fantastic entry-level employee; that was obvious. It was because she demonstrated the talent, personality and professional qualities that make up some of the best leaders in this industry," said Hart. "Her remarkable advancement at Flackable, rising from intern to leading a team in just three years, should be inspiring to current and future team members. It's certainly had that impact on me."

Flackable is a national, full-service public relations agency serving financial and professional services firms. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the agency has set the standard for modern communications through its integrated approach to public relations, content development, social media, digital strategy and website management. To learn more about Flackable, please visit flackable.com. Follow Flackable on Twitter at @flackable.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

brian@flackable.com

SOURCE Flackable

Related Links

http://flackable.com

