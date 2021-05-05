Flagship Healthcare Properties Signs Real Estate Management Agreement With Palmetto Infusion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, will provide comprehensive facilities management services for Palmetto Infusion, the premier ambulatory infusion provider in the Southeast.

Under the new agreement, Flagship will oversee leasing administration, vendor oversight, maintenance and other related facilities management activities for the healthcare practice's 31 service sites consisting of both ambulatory infusion centers and administrative facilities throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama.

"Palmetto Infusion has a reputation for providing excellent care and we're excited to partner with them in this role," said Joseph Shull, Flagship Partner and Executive Vice President of Property Management. "This agreement reflects our firm's broad capabilities, and we hope it will be a model for other clients with leading, multi-location practices in the future."

Palmetto Infusion provides infusion treatment for patients living with chronic and acute diseases in both the ambulatory and home setting. The company employs more than 350 staff members and its properties have a combined total of 125,000 square feet of space. Palmetto Infusion performs more than 60,000 infusion treatments annually and served 8,000 patients in 2020.

"We look forward to teaming with Flagship to streamline our facility management processes and help us better serve our patients," said Thomas Otis, Palmetto Infusion Director of Real Estate. "With Flagship's expertise and know-how handling the day-to-day operations of the existing facilities, we will be able to continue to expand to new markets across the southeast and provide more patients better access to these life-altering therapies."

Flagship hired a dedicated Facility Manager to serve Palmetto Infusion.

About Flagship Healthcare Properties

Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) is a fully-integrated outpatient healthcare real estate firm serving clients throughout the Southeastern and Southern Mid-Atlantic United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flagship offers a full range of real estate services including investment and capital solutions, development, property sales, leasing and marketing, as well as facilities, property and asset management. Flagship manages over 4.8 million square feet of healthcare real estate across more than 199 properties serving in excess of 509 tenants. The firm has developed or acquired over 80 properties valued at more than $675 million. Flagship serves as the manager of its private REIT, Flagship Healthcare Trust, Inc. For further information, visit www.FlagshipHP.com.

About Palmetto Infusion

Since its founding in 1999, Palmetto Infusion has established a reputation for providing excellent care and services to both home infusion and ambulatory clinic patients, providing safe, convenient, and affordable treatment options for patients living with chronic and acute diseases. With a well-established home infusion business and more than 25 AIC clinics across the Southeast, Palmetto Infusion is the trusted provider for infusion services. Learn more: www.palmettoinfusion.com/

