Flagship Luxury For All Seasons: 2020 Genesis G90 Recognized As Winter Sedan Of The Year By New England Motor Press Association

"My many thanks to NEMPA members for recognizing G90 as a luxury leader," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "Luxury can mean something different from one season to the next. At Genesis, we pursue excellence relentlessly and it's why we are the desired smart choice for excellence in luxury automobiles."

"Hands down, the 2020 Genesis G90 is one of the smoothest-driving sedans on the road," said Cliff Atiyeh, Vice President of NEMPA. "It's supple, cavernous and comes loaded for less than $80,000 -- and with a class-leading warranty. Among new luxury cars, there's no better value."

The 2020 Genesis G90 debuted in November 2019 and features a remarkable level of product updates including all-new exterior design language, client-focused luxury and a new suite of safety features. The Genesis G90 enjoys an unparalleled level of standard active and passive safety systems that demonstrate the brand's commitment to passenger safety and comfort.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

genesis.com

