Flagstaff's Toasted Owl Cafe® Spreads Its Wings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toasted Owl Cafés® have enjoyed tremendous acceptance and on weekends, the dog-friendly patios are packed, with lines of guests out the door. Outstanding media coverage and "best of" awards continue to support the brand as being the "best place to have breakfast and lunch" in Arizona. Owner Cecily Maniaci says, "I have to pinch myself when I wake up to know that this is not a dream." She adds, "after thousands of meals, millions of smiles and a lot of hooting, the Toasted Owl Café® is now available as a franchise."

Toasted Owl Cafe® found its first nest in 2013 and has since exploded in popularity, forcing Maniaci to find another larger location in 2015 and then she opened an additional location on the east side of Flagstaff in 2017. "The growth has been just absolutely amazing!"

In a Toasted Owl location, you are greeted with owl themed decorations covering every room as well as an eclectic collection of vintage furniture and light fixtures. If that's not enough of a hoot, EVERYTHING is for sale, even the salt and pepper shakers and the chair you might be sitting on.

"We have received hundreds of requests from guests and Arizona business owners to franchise and open locations just like the ones in Flagstaff, and now we're ready! She intends to open 34 franchise locations throughout Arizona and then expand into nearby states.

"It's vitally important that we properly train, support and guide our new independent business owners to make sure that they are as successful as we have been here in Flagstaff. Our new franchise has been perfectly designed to handle that by Kevin Moll and his team at Restaurant Consulting Services, Inc. in Denver. They created all of our training materials and designed our entire franchise system to be bulletproof for our new franchisees. They're wonderful to work with and have supported and coached me step by step in the development of this exciting, first-to-market concept that's unique to the restaurant industry. I can't express enough how grateful I am for everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. The fun begins now for our new franchise family, and I am ready to meet our new first franchisee!"

www.restaurantconsultingservices.com

www.thetoastedowl.com

SOURCE Toasted Owl Café

Related Links

http://www.thetoastedowl.com

