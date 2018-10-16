Flagstar Bancorp and TechTarget Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective at the open of trading on Tuesday, October 23:

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: FBC) will replace SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE: SVU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent United Natural Foods Inc. (NASD: UNFI) is acquiring SUPERVALU in a deal expected to close on October 22 pending final conditions.

pending final conditions. TechTarget Inc. (NASD: TTGT) will replace Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASD: PERY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Perry Ellis International is being taken private in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Flagstar Bancorp provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Headquartered in Troy, MI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Sub-Industry index.

TechTarget provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology products and services. Headquartered in Newton, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Advertising Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – OCTOBER 23, 2018 COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Flagstar Bancorp Financials Thrift & Mortgage Finance TechTarget Communication Services Advertising DELETED SUPERVALU Consumer Staples Food Retail Perry Ellis International Consumer Discretionary Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

