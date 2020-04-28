Flagstar Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $46 Million, or $0.80 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - First Quarter 2020

Transitioned smoothly to remote operations to protect the health of employees and ensure business continuity

Achieved mortgage revenues of $96 million , driven by strong refinance volume and higher return on MSRs

, driven by strong refinance volume and higher return on MSRs Effectively managed NIM compression through the challenging rate environment

Adopted CECL, increasing credit reserves to $152 million at March 31st

at Ended the quarter in a solid financial position--ample capital and liquidity

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $46 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $58 million, or $1.00 per diluted share and first quarter 2019 net income of $36 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

"We posted strong results in the quarter," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "but the real story of the quarter was the last two weeks as our way of doing business changed and the health and safety of our employees and financial well-being of our customers took center stage. I couldn't be more proud of the way our company has responded to the COVID-19 crisis. We executed on our business continuity plan, virtually overnight, without a hitch. Today, we are operating differently, but smoothly.

"On the business side, we're supporting our customers by providing needed payment relief as we partner with them through this health crisis. On the community side, we have adjusted our giving priorities to support the fight against COVID-19, including nearly $1 million in financial support from the Flagstar Foundation. We are also participating in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program to support small business and nonprofit partners.

"Turning to our financial performance, we demonstrated the underlying strength of our diversified business model as our mortgage business was a standout, servicing was solid and banking held its own against headwinds. Compared to the fourth quarter 2019, net interest income fell $4 million, or 3 percent, reflecting only a 10 basis point decrease in net interest margin, despite a full quarter's impact from prior rate cuts and the partial impact of March rate cuts. Margin compression was partially cushioned by growth in interest earnings assets. We also adopted CECL during the quarter, which increased our credit reserves by almost 40% to $152 million.

"We closed the quarter servicing or subservicing nearly 1.1 million loans, consistent with the prior quarter. Despite the high prepayment activity driven by lower interest rates, we held our ground in servicing which is a testament to our capability to leverage our mortgage origination business to replace loans that prepaid.

"Our mortgage team had a strong quarter, with mortgage revenues of $96 million, driven by a 36 percent increase in fallout adjusted locks and a $9 million increase in return on our mortgage servicing rights. Our gain on sale margin was 80 basis points, a strong first quarter performance despite the impact that the unprecedented Federal Reserve purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities had on our hedge effectiveness.

"Our results this quarter show the power of our business model and the reason we remain so committed to it. Thanks to our mortgage and warehouse businesses, we are uniquely positioned among banks to take advantage of the strong refinance market to carry us through what is likely to be a challenging credit and rate cycle. We understand that the rest of the year, and possibly beyond, may be like nothing we've ever experienced before. We are a strong company, with great people, a resilient business strategy, and an unerring commitment to do what is right, which will serve us well as we head into uncharted territory."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 148

$ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

Provision for credit losses 14

—

1

17

—

Noninterest income 157

162

171

168

109

Noninterest expense 235

245

238

214

191

Income before income taxes 56

69

78

75

44

Provision for income taxes 10

11

15

14

8

Net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

Income per share:









Basic $ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08

$ 0.64

Diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06

$ 0.63



Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP) (1)









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 148

$ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

Provision for credit losses 14

—

1

17

—

Noninterest income 157

162

171

143

109

Noninterest expense 235

245

238

214

190

Income before income taxes 56

69

78

50

45

Provision for income taxes 10

11

15

9

8

Net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 41

$ 37













Income per share:









Basic $ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

Diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.64



(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % Return on average assets 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 0.8 % Return on average common equity 9.8 % 12.7 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 9.2 % Efficiency ratio 77.1 % 78.2 % 75.2 % 69.8 % 81.3 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.9 % 76.5 % 74.2 % 75.0 % 71.0 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 86.3 % 84.6 % 82.0 % 80.6 % 77.0 %

(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 21,150

$ 20,708

$ 18,997

$ 17,759

$ 16,294

2 % 30 % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 5,248

5,199

3,786

3,539

3,266

1 % 61 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 11,823

12,168

11,743

10,613

9,164

(3) % 29 % Average total deposits 15,795

15,904

15,817

14,159

12,906

(1) % 22 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4 million, or 3 percent, to $148 million for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. The results reflect a 2 percent increase in average earning assets, primarily fueled by the acquisition of investment securities. Net interest margin decreased only 10 basis points, to 2.81 percent for the first quarter 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter 2019, as we effectively managed net interest margin compression through the full impact of the prior quarter rate cut and the partial impact of the March rate cuts.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $11.8 billion for the first quarter 2020, decreasing $345 million from the prior quarter. Average warehouse loans decreased $437 million, or 16 percent, consistent with the volume decline in the overall mortgage market and average residential mortgages decreased $153 million, or 5 percent, due to loan repayments.

Average total deposits were $15.8 billion in the first quarter 2020, decreasing $109 million, or 1 percent, from the fourth quarter 2019. Average time and brokered deposits decreased $282 million, or 10 percent, as these higher costs deposits matured and were replaced with less expensive funding.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company had provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision was driven by our economic forecast, which included our estimate of the impact related to COVID-19 as of March 31st, partially offset by strong asset quality and low delinquencies.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $5 million to $157 million in the first quarter 2020, as compared to $162 million for the fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage revenues.

First quarter 2020 net gain on loan sales decreased $11 million, or 11 percent, to $90 million, as compared to $101 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Fallout-adjusted locks increased $3.0 billion, or 36 percent, to $11.2 billion, primarily driven by the robust refinance market. The net gain on loan sale margin decreased 43 basis points, to 0.80 percent for the first quarter 2020, as compared to 1.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 reflecting the negative impact the Federal Reserve's purchases of agency mortgage-backed securities in the first quarter 2020 had on our hedge effectiveness.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $9 million, to $6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a $3 million net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 reflecting favorable hedge performance.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three months ended Change (% / bps)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-

adjusted) (1) $ 11,154

$ 8,179

$ 9,197

$ 8,344

$ 6,602

36 % 69 % Mortgage loans closed $ 8,591

$ 9,303

$ 9,262

$ 8,642

$ 5,513

(8) % 56 % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments

(fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) 0.80 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 0.89 % 0.72 % (43)

8

Net gain on loan sales $ 90

$ 101

$ 110

$ 75

$ 49

(11) % 84 % Net return on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ 6

$ (3)

$ (2)

$ 5

$ 6

N/M — % Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 96

$ 98

$ 108

$ 80

$ 55

(2) % 75 % Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,082

1,091

994

983

962

(1) % 12 % Capitalized value of MSRs 0.95 % 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.27 % (26)

(32)

N/M - Not meaningful















(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Based on net gain on loan sales (excludes net gain on loan sales of $2 million from loans transferred from LHFI during the three months ended March 31, 2019 to fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments). (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased to $235 million for the first quarter 2020, as compared to $245 million for the fourth quarter 2019, primarily reflecting $9 million decrease in mortgage-related expenses--commissions and loan processing--due to lower closings.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 77 percent for the first quarter 2020, as compared to 78 percent for the fourth quarter 2019.

Income Taxes

The first quarter 2020 provision for income taxes totaled $10 million, compared to $11 million for the fourth quarter 2019. The effective tax rate was 18.4 percent for the first quarter 2020, compared to 16.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2019. The current economic environment has resulted in uncertainty about the timing of receiving tax benefits related to certain investments, causing the tax rate to increase.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses and reserve for

unfunded commitments $ 152

$ 110

$ 113

$ 113

$ 130

38 % 17 % Credit reserves to LHFI 1.1 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 20

(20)

Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 2

$ 3

$ 1

$ 34

$ 1

(33) % N/M Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 29

$ 26

$ 26

$ 63

$ 24

12 % 21 % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 1.29 % 0.05 % (2)

3

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.54 % 0.24 % 0

(3)

















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):



Residential first mortgage 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.05 % —

60

Home equity and other consumer 0.28 % 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.71 % 0.23 % (43)

22

Commercial real estate (0.01) % — % — % — % — % (1)

(1)

Commercial and industrial 0.09 % 0.07 % (0.22) % 7.11 % 0.02 % 29

N/M N/M - Not meaningful















(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

The allowance coverage for credit losses was $152 million and covered 1.1 percent of loans held-for-investment at March 31, 2020, a 20 basis point increase from December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance coverage reflects the forecasted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 31st. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 1.5 percent.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter 2020 were $2 million, or 8 basis points of LHFI, compared to $3 million, or 10 basis points in the prior quarter, reflecting continued strength in the credit quality of the loan portfolio.

Nonperforming loans were $29 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 21 basis points at March 31, 2020, flat compared to December 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $26 million, or 0.19 percent, of total loans, compared to $14 million, or 0.12 percent, at December 31, 2019.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 8.09 % 7.57 % 7.98 % 7.86 % 8.37 % 52

(28)

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.16 % 9.32 % 9.25 % 9.08 % 9.69 % (16)

(53)

Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.51 % 10.83 % 10.81 % 10.73 % 11.51 % (32)

(100)

Total capital (to RWA) 11.21 % 11.52 % 11.54 % 11.51 % 12.49 % (31)

(128)

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 6.25 % 6.95 % 7.08 % 7.31 % 7.16 % (70)

(91)

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 29.52

$ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 26.16

$ 24.65

3 % 20 %









































(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. At March 31, 2020, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.2 percent, as compared to 11.5 percent at December 31, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's first quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (866) 575-6539 toll free or (323) 794-2551 and use passcode 2135884. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820 and using passcode 2135884.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $26.8 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $225 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net interest margin. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 Assets





Cash $ 216

$ 220

$ 268

Interest-earning deposits 126

206

122

Total cash and cash equivalents 342

426

390

Trading securities 2,058

—

—

Investment securities available-for-sale 2,446

2,116

2,142

Investment securities held-to-maturity 554

598

683

Loans held-for-sale 4,389

5,258

3,874

Loans held-for-investment 13,795

12,129

9,936

Loans with government guarantees 814

736

470

Less: allowance for credit losses (132)

(107)

(127)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 14,477

12,758

10,279

Mortgage servicing rights 223

291

278

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 306

303

303

Premises and equipment, net 413

416

414

Goodwill and intangible assets 167

170

182

Other assets 1,430

930

900

Total assets $ 26,805

$ 23,266

$ 19,445

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,551

$ 5,467

$ 4,016

Interest-bearing deposits 9,501

9,679

9,437

Total deposits 16,052

15,146

13,453

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 5,841

4,165

3,101

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,000

650

250

Other long-term debt 493

496

495

Other liabilities 1,577

1,021

572

Total liabilities 24,963

21,478

17,871

Stockholders' Equity





Common stock 1

1

1

Additional paid in capital 1,487

1,483

1,476

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 31

1

(31)

Retained earnings 323

303

128

Total stockholders' equity 1,842

1,788

1,574

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,805

$ 23,266

$ 19,445



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



First Quarter 2020 Compared to:

Three Months Ended Fourth Quarter

2019 First Quarter

2019

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Amount Percent Amount Percent Interest Income

















Total interest income $ 201

$ 213

$ 203

$ 198

$ 180

$ (12)

(6) % $ 21

12 % Total interest expense 53

61

57

60

54

(8)

(13) % (1)

(2) % Net interest income 148

152

146

138

126

(4)

(3) % 22

17 % Provision for credit losses 14

—

1

17

—

14

N/M 14

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 134

152

145

121

126

(18)

(12) % 8

6 % Noninterest Income

















Net gain on loan sales 90

101

110

75

49

(11)

(11) % 41

N/M Loan fees and charges 26

30

29

24

17

(4)

(13) % 9

53 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 6

(3)

(2)

5

6

9

N/M —

— % Loan administration income 12

8

5

6

11

4

50 % 1

9 % Deposit fees and charges 9

10

10

10

8

(1)

(10) % 1

13 % Other noninterest income 14

16

19

48

18

(2)

(13) % (4)

(22) % Total noninterest income 157

162

171

168

109

(5)

(3) % 48

44 % Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and benefits 102

102

98

90

87

—

— % 15

17 % Occupancy and equipment 41

43

40

40

38

(2)

(5) % 3

8 % Commissions 29

35

38

25

13

(6)

(17) % 16

N/M Loan processing expense 20

20

22

21

17

—

— % 3

18 % Legal and professional expense 6

9

6

6

6

(3)

(33) % —

— % Federal insurance premiums 6

6

5

5

4

—

— % 2

50 % Intangible asset amortization 3

4

3

4

4

(1)

(25) % (1)

(25) % Other noninterest expense 28

26

26

23

22

2

8 % 6

27 % Total noninterest expense 235

245

238

214

191

(10)

(4) % 44

23 % Income before income taxes 56

69

78

75

44

(13)

(19) % 12

27 % Provision for income taxes 10

11

15

14

8

(1)

(9) % 2

25 % Net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

$ (12)

(21) % $ 10

28 % Income per share

















Basic $ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08

$ 0.64

$ (0.21)

(21) % $ 0.16

25 % Diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06

$ 0.63

$ (0.20)

(20) % $ 0.17

27 %



















Cash dividends declared $ 0.05

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.01

25 % $ 0.01

25 % N/M - Not meaningful



















Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Selected Mortgage Statistics:





Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) $ 11,154

$ 8,179

$ 6,602

Mortgage loans closed $ 8,591

$ 9,303

$ 5,513

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 7,487

$ 8,135

$ 5,170

Selected Ratios:





Interest rate spread (2) 2.31 % 2.39 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.91 % 3.09 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 1.19 % 1.24 % 0.92 % Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.99 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average assets (3) (4) 0.78 % 0.99 % 0.80 % Return on average common equity 9.82 % 12.69 % 9.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 11.46 % 14.76 % 11.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 11.46 % 14.76 % 11.56 % Efficiency ratio 77.1 % 78.2 % 81.3 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 7.92 % 7.83 % 8.59 % Average Balances:





Average interest-earning assets $ 21,150

$ 20,708

$ 16,294

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,480

$ 14,208

$ 12,505

Average stockholders' equity $ 1,854

$ 1,803

$ 1,583



(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the annualized yield earned on average interest-earning assets for the period and the annualized rate of interest paid on average interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (4) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Selected Statistics:





Book value per common share $ 32.46

$ 31.57

$ 27.86

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 29.52

$ 28.57

$ 24.65

Number of common shares outstanding 56,729,789

56,631,236

56,480,086

Number of FTE employees 4,415

4,453

3,996

Number of bank branches 160

160

160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 6.87 % 7.68 % 8.09 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:





Weighted average service fee (basis points) 38.8

39.7

38.0

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 0.95 % 1.21 % 1.27 %

(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles of $167 million, $170 million and $182 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,248

$ 49

3.72 % $ 5,199

$ 51

3.92 % $ 3,266

$ 38

4.72 % Loans held-for-investment

















Residential first mortgage 3,062

27

3.51 % 3,215

30

3.60 % 3,044

28

3.64 % Home equity 1,019

12

4.73 % 989

12

4.86 % 745

10

5.63 % Other 816

12

5.77 % 728

11

5.97 % 356

6

7.11 % Total consumer loans 4,897

51

4.14 % 4,932

53

4.20 % 4,145

44

4.30 % Commercial real estate 2,949

34

4.61 % 2,763

34

4.91 % 2,250

33

5.66 % Commercial and industrial 1,667

19

4.52 % 1,726

21

4.80 % 1,594

21

5.39 % Warehouse lending 2,310

25

4.30 % 2,747

33

4.61 % 1,175

16

5.47 % Total commercial loans 6,926

78

4.48 % 7,236

88

4.77 % 5,019

70

5.53 % Total loans held-for-investment 11,823

129

4.34 % 12,168

141

4.54 % 9,164

114

4.97 % Loans with government guarantees 811

3

1.38 % 678

4

2.16 % 455

3

2.96 % Investment securities 3,060

19

2.47 % 2,511

16

2.49 % 3,258

24

2.91 % Interest-earning deposits 208

1

1.75 % 152

1

2.26 % 151

1

2.77 % Total interest-earning assets 21,150

$ 201

3.78 % 20,708

$ 213

4.04 % 16,294

$ 180

4.43 % Other assets 2,263





2,328





2,144





Total assets $ 23,413





$ 23,036





$ 18,438





Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Retail deposits

















Demand deposits $ 1,587

$ 3

0.75 % $ 1,448

$ 3

0.70 % $ 1,220

$ 2

0.68 % Savings deposits 3,384

9

1.07 % 3,335

10

1.19 % 3,089

7

0.95 % Money market deposits 687

1

0.32 % 700

—

0.35 % 778

1

0.27 % Certificates of deposit 2,254

12

2.24 % 2,459

15

2.37 % 2,488

13

2.13 % Total retail deposits 7,912

25

1.28 % 7,942

28

1.39 % 7,575

23

1.22 % Government deposits 1,131

3

1.15 % 1,192

4

1.39 % 1,170

4

1.51 % Wholesale deposits and other 581

4

2.39 % 666

4

2.36 % 387

2

2.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,624

32

1.33 % 9,800

36

1.46 % 9,132

29

1.30 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 3,566

12

1.35 % 3,262

15

1.74 % 2,725

17

2.54 % Long-term FHLB advances 794

3

1.29 % 650

3

1.43 % 153

1

1.54 % Other long-term debt 496

6

5.33 % 496

7

5.45 % 495

7

5.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,480

53

1.46 % 14,208

61

1.65 % 12,505

54

1.75 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

















Retail deposits and other 1,395





1,332





1,242





Custodial deposits (1) 4,776





4,772





2,532





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 6,171





6,104





3,774





Other liabilities 908





921





576





Stockholders' equity 1,854





1,803





1,583





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,413





$ 23,036





$ 18,438





Net interest-earning assets $ 6,671





$ 6,500





$ 3,789





Net interest income

$ 148





$ 152





$ 126



Interest rate spread (2)



2.31 %



2.39 %



2.69 % Net interest margin (3)



2.81 %



2.91 %



3.09 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



146.1 %



145.8 %



130.3 % Total average deposits $ 15,795





$ 15,904





$ 12,906







(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest that is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 March 31, 2019 Net Income $ 46

$ 58

$ 36

Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,655,865

56,513,890

56,897,799

Stock-based awards 534,058

684,844

692,473

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,189,923

57,198,734

57,590,272

Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 0.64

Stock-based awards —

(0.01)

(0.01)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 0.63



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 1,879

8.09 % $ 1,720

7.57 % $ 1,520

8.37 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 23,212



$ 22,724



$ 18,171



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,639

9.16 % $ 1,480

9.32 % $ 1,280

9.69 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,879

10.51 % $ 1,720

10.83 % $ 1,520

11.51 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,005

11.21 % $ 1,830

11.52 % $ 1,650

12.49 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 17,881



$ 15,886



$ 13,209





Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 1,900

8.19 % $ 1,752

7.71 % $ 1,641

9.04 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 23,194



$ 22,727



$ 18,155



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,900

10.63 % $ 1,752

11.04 % $ 1,641

12.44 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,900

10.63 % $ 1,752

11.04 % $ 1,641

12.44 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,026

11.33 % $ 1,862

11.73 % $ 1,771

13.42 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 17,876



$ 15,873



$ 13,193





Loans Serviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 193,037

916,989

$ 194,638

918,662

$ 170,476

814,248

Serviced for others 23,439

102,338

24,003

105,469

21,925

90,622

Serviced for own loan portfolio (3) 8,539

63,085

9,536

66,526

7,631

56,687

Total loans serviced $ 225,015

1,082,412

$ 228,177

1,090,657

$ 200,032

961,557



(1) Unpaid principal balance, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released mortgage servicing rights. Includes repossessed assets. (3) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Consumer loans











Residential first mortgage $ 2,964

21.5 % $ 3,154

26.0 % $ 3,100

31.2 % Home equity 1,028

7.5 % 1,024

8.4 % 796

8.0 % Other 858

6.2 % 729

6.0 % 433

4.4 % Total consumer loans 4,850

35.2 % 4,907

40.4 % 4,329

43.6 % Commercial loans











Commercial real estate 3,092

22.4 % 2,828

23.3 % 2,324

23.4 % Commercial and industrial 1,880

13.6 % 1,634

13.5 % 1,651

16.6 % Warehouse lending 3,973

28.8 % 2,760

22.8 % 1,632

16.4 % Total commercial loans 8,945

64.8 % 7,222

59.6 % 5,607

56.4 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 13,795

100.0 % $ 12,129

100.0 % $ 9,936

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Indirect Lending $ 620

72.3 % $ 578

79.3 % $ 270

62.4 % Point of Sale 159

18.5 % 63

8.6 % 41

9.5 % Other 79

9.2 % 88

12.1 % 122

28.2 % Total other consumer loans $ 858

100.0 % $ 729

100.0 % $ 433

100.1 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Residential first mortgage $ 46

$ 22

$ 35

Home equity 23

14

16

Other 16

6

4

Total consumer loans 85

42

55

Commercial real estate 28

38

36

Commercial and industrial 18

22

30

Warehouse lending 1

5

6

Total commercial loans 47

65

72

Allowance for credit losses 132

107

127

Reserve for unfunded commitments 20

3

3

Total allowance for credit losses $ 152

$ 110

$ 130



Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Residential

First

Mortgage Home

Equity

(3) Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (2) Unfunded

Commitments Balance as of December 31, 2019 $ 22

$ 14

$ 6

$ 38

$ 22

$ 5

$ 107

$ 3

Impact of adopting ASC 326 25

12

10

(14)

(6)

(4)

23

7

Adjusted balance at January 1, 2020 47

26

16

24

16

1

130

10

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (2)

—

1

2

2

—

3

—

Economic forecast and credit 4

2

—

2

—

—

8

10

Other (1) (2)

(4)

(1)

—

—

—

(7)

—

Charge-offs (1)

(1)

(1)

—

—

—

(3)

—

Recoveries —

—

1

—

—

—

1

—

Ending allowance balance $ 46

$ 23

$ 16

$ 28

$ 18

$ 1

$ 132

$ 20



















(1) Includes changes in the individually evaluated reserve







(2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option







(3) December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020 balances include $4 million of individually evaluated reserves that were no longer needed as of March 31, 2020

Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Nonperforming LHFI $ 19

$ 16

$ 14

Nonperforming TDRs 4

3

3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 6

7

7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 29

26

24

Other nonperforming assets, net 10

10

8

LHFS 5

5

13

Total nonperforming assets $ 44

$ 41

$ 45









Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.33 %

(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due 60-89 Days

Past Due Greater than

90 days (1) Total Past

Due Total LHFI March 31, 2020









Consumer loans $ 14

$ 5

$ 29

$ 48

$ 4,850

Commercial loans 7

—

—

7

8,945

Total loans $ 21

$ 5

$ 29

$ 55

$ 13,795

December 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 9

$ 5

$ 26

$ 40

$ 4,907

Commercial loans —

—

—

—

7,222

Total loans $ 9

$ 5

$ 26

$ 40

$ 12,129

March 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 6

$ 2

$ 24

$ 32

$ 4,329

Commercial loans —

1

—

1

5,607

Total loans $ 6

$ 3

$ 24

$ 33

$ 9,936



(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing Nonperforming Total March 31, 2020

Consumer loans $ 37

$ 10

$ 47

Total TDR loans $ 37

$ 10

$ 47

December 31, 2019





Consumer loans $ 38

$ 10

$ 48

Total TDR loans $ 38

$ 10

$ 48

March 31, 2019





Consumer loans $ 43

$ 10

$ 53

Total TDR loans $ 43

$ 10

$ 53



Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and acquisition related expenses recognized in conjunction with the Well Fargo branch acquisition from 2018 are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share and provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.





March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,842

$ 1,788

$ 1,734

$ 1,656

$ 1,574

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 167

170

174

178

182

Tangible book value $ 1,675

$ 1,618

$ 1,560

$ 1,478

$ 1,392













Number of common shares outstanding 56,729,789

56,631,236

56,510,341

56,483,937

56,480,086

Tangible book value per share $ 29.52

$ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 26.16

$ 24.65













Total assets $ 26,805

$ 23,266

$ 22,048

$ 20,206

$ 19,445

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 6.25 % 6.95 % 7.08 % 7.31 % 7.16 %

Return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 36

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 3

3

3

Tangible net income $ 48

$ 61

$ 39









Total average equity $ 1,854

$ 1,803

$ 1,583

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 169

172

187

Total tangible average equity $ 1,685

$ 1,631

$ 1,396









Return on average common equity 9.82 % 12.69 % 9.16 % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — % — % 0.06 % Adjusted return on average common equity 9.82 % 12.69 % 9.22 %







Return on average tangible common equity 11.46 % 14.76 % 11.33 % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — % — % 0.23 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.46 % 14.76 % 11.56 %







Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.99 % 0.79 % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — % — % 0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.78 % 0.99 % 0.80 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Average LHFI $ 11,823

$ 12,168

$ 11,743

$ 10,613

$ 9,164

Less: Average warehouse loans 2,310

2,747

2,508

1,997

1,175

Adjusted average LHFI $ 9,513

$ 9,421

$ 9,235

$ 8,616

$ 7,989













Average deposits $ 15,795

$ 15,904

$ 15,817

$ 14,159

$ 12,906

Less: Average custodial deposits 4,776

4,772

4,550

3,469

2,532

Adjusted average deposits $ 11,019

$ 11,132

$ 11,267

$ 10,690

$ 10,374













HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.9 % 76.5 % 74.2 % 75.0 % 71.0 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 86.3 % 84.6 % 82.0 % 80.6 % 77.0 %

Adjusted noninterest income, noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, and net interest margin.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Noninterest income $ 157

$ 162

$ 171

$ 168

$ 109

DOJ benefit —

—

—

(25)

—

Adjusted noninterest income $ 157

$ 162

$ 171

$ 143

$ 109













Noninterest expense $ 235

$ 245

$ 238

$ 214

$ 191

Wells Fargo acquisition costs —

—

—

—

1

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 235

$ 245

$ 238

$ 214

$ 190













Income before income taxes $ 56

$ 69

$ 78

$ 75

$ 44

Adjustment for DOJ benefit —

—

—

(25)

—

Adjustment for Wells Fargo acquisition costs —

—

—

—

1

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 56

$ 69

$ 78

$ 50

$ 45













Provision for income taxes $ 10

$ 11

$ 15

$ 14

$ 8

Tax impact on adjustment for DOJ benefit

—

—

(5)

—

Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 10

$ 11

$ 15

$ 9

$ 8













Net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

Adjusted net income $ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 41

$ 37













Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,655,865

56,513,890

56,484,499

56,446,077

56,897,799

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,189,923

57,198,734

57,110,796

57,061,822

57,590,272

Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.64















