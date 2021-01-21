Flagstar Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $154 million, or $2.83 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Net interest income grew by $9 million with lower deposit costs and higher warehouse balances.
  • Mortgage revenue was $232 million as fallout adjusted lock volume and gain on sale margins stayed strong.
  • Asset quality remained solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and an industry-leading coverage ratio.
  • Tangible book value per share reached $38.80 at year-end, representing a 36 percent increase for 2020.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $154 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share and fourth quarter 2019 net income of $58 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

"It was yet another outstanding quarter, capping off an exceptionally successful year for Flagstar," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "All of our business segments contributed to produce earnings of $2.83 per share--75 percent of what we earned for the full year of 2019."

"Banking was once again a standout, as net interest income climbed $9 million to $189 million. And once again, our warehouse business led the way, as we continued to grow the low-risk balances this business generates. Our impressive performance in warehouse, coupled with a concerted effort to reduce funding costs, resulted in a flat net interest margin. In fact, net interest margin actually expanded 4 basis points when excluding those loans with government guarantees where we have the right to repurchase.

"We closed the quarter servicing and subservicing approximately 1.1 million loans, consistent with the prior quarter, despite the ongoing pressure of elevated prepayments. This is a testament to our business model, the quality of the service delivered, and the strength of the relationships we have developed with our subservicing partners.

"Our mortgage team continues to deliver, achieving revenues of $232 million for the quarter. While gain on sale margins did compress, we were pleased with how well they held up, finishing at 1.93 percent for the quarter. The team's all-out efforts--coupled with our diverse, multi-channel mortgage platform--made it possible for us to deliver a quality experience to customers all year long in the face of unprecedented volumes.

"Overall, 2020 was one for the record books. The performance of our mortgage and warehouse businesses was extraordinary, supported by the consistent results we have come to expect from servicing. Thanks to this success, we were positioned not only to secure an investment grade rating from Moody's rating agency, but were also able to execute a $150 million stock buyback.

"But the real story of the year was our employees. I could not be more proud of the way they responded, and continue to respond, to COVID-19. First, we had a business continuity plan in place and ready to go, and second, our employees did a masterful job of executing it. We've adapted to the change in our workplace and our success is written in our results. With the momentum of a strong year behind us and the power of a diversified franchise carrying us forward, we believe we are well positioned for continued success in 2021."

Income Statement Highlights






Three Months Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Net interest income

$

189

$

180

$

168

$

148

$

152

Provision for credit losses

2

32

102

14


Noninterest income

337

452

378

157

162

Noninterest expense

319

305

296

235

245

Income before income taxes

205

295

148

56

69

Provision for income taxes

51

73

32

10

11

Net income

$

154

$

222

$

116

$

46

$

58

Income per share:




Basic

$

2.86

$

3.90

$

2.04

$

0.80

$

1.01

Diluted

$

2.83

$

3.88

$

2.03

$

0.80

$

1.00

Key Ratios




Three Months Ended

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.78

%

2.86

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

Adjusted net interest margin (2)

2.98

%

2.94

%

2.88

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

Return on average assets

2.1

%

3.1

%

1.8

%

0.8

%

1.0

%

Return on average common equity

27.6

%

41.5

%

23.5

%

9.8

%

12.7

%

Efficiency ratio

60.8

%

48.3

%

54.3

%

77.1

%

78.2

%

HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

74.5

%

75.9

%

76.7

%

74.9

%

76.5

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1)

69.8

%

74.8

%

85.4

%

86.3

%

84.6

%


(1)

Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2)

Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights








Three Months Ended

% Change


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)

Average interest-earning assets

$

27,100

$

25,738

$

23,692

$

21,150

$

20,708

5

%

31

%

Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)

5,672

5,602

5,645

5,248

5,199

1

%

9

%

Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)

15,703

14,839

13,596

11,823

12,168

6

%

29

%

Average total deposits

21,068

19,561

17,715

15,795

15,904

8

%

32

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter was $189 million, an increase of $9 million (5 percent) compared to the third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by warehouse loan growth and the impact of lower rates on deposit costs, which was partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion, reflecting an increase of $1.3 billion in average total loans, primarily warehouse, partially offset by a $0.3 billion decrease in average investment securities. 

The net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 2.78 percent, flat to the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 2.98 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 2.94 percent in the prior quarter. The increase in the adjusted net interest margin was primarily driven by an increase in higher yielding warehouse loans and lower rates on deposits. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 18 basis points driven by the expiration of promotional rates on some of our savings deposits and the maturity of higher cost time deposits. This improvement more than offset the impact of declining interest rates in certain other categories of loans held-for-investment.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $15.7 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing $0.9 billion (6 percent) from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.3 billion (22 percent) higher average warehouse loan balances as we grew this business and took advantage of the strong mortgage market. The result was partially offset by $0.2 billion (5 percent) lower average consumer loans, primarily due to a decrease in our residential first mortgage portfolio and $0.2 billion (12 percent) lower commercial and industrial loans.

Average total deposits were $21.1 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing $1.5 billion (8 percent) from the third quarter. Average custodial deposits increased $1.2 billion (16 percent) due to higher prepayments from refinancing and average demand and savings deposits and government deposits increased $0.5 billion (6 percent). 

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $2 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $32 million for the third quarter 2020. Our allowance for credit losses remained flat as compared to the balance as of September 30, 2020, due to continued economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. We continue to believe the economic recovery will be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time and significant uncertainty remains related to distribution of the vaccines and government stimulus, especially as it affects consumer loan forbearance and the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $115 million to $337 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $452 million for the third quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage revenues.

Fourth quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $114 million, to $232 million, as compared to $346 million in the third quarter 2020. The net gain on loan sale margin decreased 38 basis points, to 1.93 percent for the fourth quarter 2020, as compared to 2.31 percent for the third quarter 2020. Fallout-adjusted locks decreased $3 billion, or 20 percent, to $12.0 billion, reflecting seasonal holiday factors which were partially offset by the continued strength of the mortgage environment due to lower rates.

Lower mortgage rates continued to drive refinance activity causing prepayment speeds to be elevated, resulting in a $12 million decrease in the net return on mortgage servicing rights in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to a $12 million net return for the third quarter.

Loan fees and charges increased $8 million, to $53 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $45 million for the third quarter, primarily due to higher loss mitigation and forbearance fee income on subserviced loans despite a 9 percent decrease in mortgage closings. 

Mortgage Metrics











As of/Three months ended

Change (% / bps)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)

$

12,000

$

15,000

$

13,800

$

11,200

$

8,200

(20)

%

47

%

Mortgage loans closed (1)

$

13,100

$

14,400

$

12,200

$

8,600

$

9,300

(9)

%

41

%

Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments
(fallout-adjusted) (2)

1.93

%

2.31

%

2.19

%

0.80

%

1.23

%

(38)

70

Net gain on loan sales

$

232

$

346

$

303

$

90

$

101

(33)

%

N/M

Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)

$


$

12

$

(8)

$

6

$

(3)

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR

$

232

$

358

$

295

$

96

$

98

(35)

%

N/M

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)

1,085

1,105

1,042

1,082

1,091

(2)

%

(1)

%

Capitalized value of MSRs

0.86

%

0.85

%

0.87

%

0.95

%

1.21

%

1

(35)

N/M - Not meaningful










(1)

Rounded to the nearest hundred million

(2)

Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.

(3)

Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $319 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $305 million for the third quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $7 million loss recognized on the early redemption of senior notes due July 15, 2021 which will settle in January, $3 million due to hiring in the mortgage and servicing business to expand capacity, and an additional $2 million was contributed to the Flagstar Foundation during the quarter to further the community in light of the pandemic and ongoing economic conditions.  

Mortgage expenses were $155 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $7 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings – our mortgage expense ratio – was 1.18 percent an increase of 16 basis points quarter over quarter, primarily driven by efforts to expand capacity and a higher retail channel mix.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 61 percent for the fourth quarter, as compared to 48 percent for the third quarter, primarily driven higher due to the extraordinary levels of gain on sale margin in the third quarter.

Income Taxes

The fourth quarter provision for income taxes totaled $51 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.8 percent, compared to $73 million and an effective tax rate of 24.7 percent for the third quarter. Our effective tax rate remained flat primarily due to a non-recurring tax impact of $2 million from final sale of stock by a shareholder that formerly held more than 50 percent of our outstanding shares.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios








As of/Three Months Ended

Change (% / bps)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses (2)

$

280

$

280

$

250

$

152

$

110

%

N/M

Credit reserves to LHFI

1.73

%

1.70

%

1.69

%

1.10

%

0.91

%

3

82

Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse

3.20

%

3.07

%

2.60

%

1.54

%

1.12

%

13

208

Charge-offs, net of recoveries

$

2

$

2

$

3

$

2

$

3

%

(33)

%

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs

$

57

$

45

$

33

$

29

$

26

27

%

119

%

Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

(1)

(6)

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.34

%

0.28

%

0.22

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

6

13










Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):



Residential first mortgage

0.11

%

0.07

%

0.26

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

4

3

Home equity and other consumer

0.06

%

0.23

%

0.28

%

0.28

%

0.49

%

(17)

(43)

Commercial real estate

%

(0.01)

%

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

%

1


Commercial and industrial

0.21

%

0.06

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

15

14

N/M - Not meaningful










(1)

  Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

  Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses was $280 million and covered 1.73 percent of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2020, a 3 basis point increase from September 30, 2020. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 3.20 percent, a 13 basis point increase from September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2020 remained low at $2 million, or 4 basis points of LHFI, compared to $2 million, or 5 basis points in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $57 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 34 basis points at December 31, 2020, a 6 basis point increase compared to September 30, 2020. The increase was due to two commercial borrowers totaling $7 million in exposure that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $36 million, or  22 basis points, of total loans, compared to $13 million, or 8 basis points, at September 30, 2020.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)

7.71

%

8.04

%

7.76

%

8.09

%

7.57

%

(33)

14

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)

9.15

%

9.21

%

9.11

%

9.17

%

9.32

%

(6)

(17)

Tier 1 capital (to RWA)

10.23

%

10.31

%

10.33

%

10.52

%

10.83

%

(8)

(60)

Total capital (to RWA)

11.89

%

11.29

%

11.32

%

11.18

%

11.52

%

60

37

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)

6.58

%

6.90

%

6.58

%

6.25

%

6.95

%

(32)

(37)

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

38.80

$

35.60

$

31.74

$

29.52

$

28.57

9

%

36

%






















(1)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio – the largest component of the Company's held-for-investment portfolio.  Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of the historically low level of losses from this loan portfolio and the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, the Company would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 10.77 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.00 percent at December 31, 2020.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $38.80, up $3.20 from last quarter and an increase of $10.23, or 36 percent, in 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's fourth quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 toll free or (856) 344-9299 and use passcode 3619451. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 3619451.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Assets




Cash

$

251

$

194

$

220

Interest-earning deposits

372

86

206

Total cash and cash equivalents

623

280

426

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,944

2,165

2,116

Investment securities held-to-maturity

377

440

598

Loans held-for-sale

7,098

5,372

5,258

Loans held-for-investment

16,227

16,476

12,129

Loans with government guarantees

2,516

2,500

736

Less: allowance for loan losses

(252)

(255)

(107)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net

18,491

18,721

12,758

Mortgage servicing rights

329

323

291

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

377

377

303

Premises and equipment, net

392

410

416

Goodwill and intangible assets

157

160

170

Other assets

1,250

1,228

930

Total assets

$

31,038

$

29,476

$

23,266

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,458

$

9,429

$

5,467

Interest-bearing deposits

10,515

10,516

9,679

Total deposits

19,973

19,945

15,146

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

3,900

2,226

4,165

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,200

1,200

650

Other long-term debt

641

493

496

GNMA repurchase options

1,851

1,783

70

Other liabilities

1,272

1,634

951

Total liabilities

28,837

27,281

21,478

Stockholders' Equity




Common stock

1

1

1

Additional paid in capital

1,346

1,493

1,483

Accumulated other comprehensive income

47

46

1

Retained earnings

807

655

303

Total stockholders' equity

2,201

2,195

1,788

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

31,038

$

29,476

$

23,266

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)








Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

3Q20

4Q2019

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Interest Income










Total interest income

$

212

$

206

$

201

$

201

$

213

$

6

3

%

$

(1)

%

Total interest expense

23

26

33

53

61

(3)

(12)

%

(38)

(62)

%

Net interest income

189

180

168

148

152

9

5

%

37

24

%

Provision for credit losses

2

32

102

14



(30)

(94)

%

2

N/M

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

187

148

66

134

152

39

26

%

35

23

%

Noninterest Income










Net gain on loan sales

232

346

303

90

101

(114)

(33)

%

131

N/M

Loan fees and charges

53

45

41

26

30

8

18

%

23

77

%

Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights


12

(8)

6

(3)

(12)

N/M

3

N/M

Loan administration income

25

26

21

12

8

(1)

(4)

%

17

N/M

Deposit fees and charges

8

8

7

9

10


%

(2)

(20)

%

Other noninterest income

19

15

14

14

16

4

27

%

3

19

%

Total noninterest income

337

452

378

157

162

(115)

(25)

%

175

108

%

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and benefits

125

123

116

102

102

2

2

%

23

23

%

Occupancy and equipment

44

47

44

41

43

(3)

(6)

%

1

2

%

Commissions

70

72

61

29

35

(2)

(3)

%

35

N/M

Loan processing expense

29

24

25

20

20

5

21

%

9

45

%

Legal and professional expense

11

9

5

6

9

2

22

%

2

22

%

Federal insurance premiums

5

6

7

6

6

(1)

(17)

%

(1)

(17)

%

Intangible asset amortization

3

3

4

3

4


%

(1)

(25)

%

Other noninterest expense

32

21

34

28

26

11

52

%

6

23

%

Total noninterest expense

319

305

296

235

245

14

5

%

74

30

%

Income before income taxes

205

295

148

56

69

(90)

(31)

%

136

197

%

Provision for income taxes

51

73

32

10

11

(22)

(30)

%

40

N/M

Net income

$

154

$

222

$

116

$

46

$

58

$

(68)

(31)

%

$

96

166

%

Income per share










Basic

$

2.86

$

3.90

$

2.04

$

0.80

$

1.01

$

(1.04)

(27)

%

$

1.85

183

%

Diluted

$

2.83

$

3.88

$

2.03

$

0.80

$

1.00

$

(1.05)

(27)

%

$

1.83

183

%












Cash dividends declared

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.04

$


%

$

0.01

25

%

N/M - Not meaningful










Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Change

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Amount

Percent

Interest Income





Total interest income

$

819

$

794

$

25

3

%

Total interest expense

134

232

(98)

(42)

%

Net interest income

685

562

123

22

%

Provision for credit losses

149

18

131

N/M

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

536

544

(8)

(1)

%

Noninterest Income





Net gain on loan sales

971

335

636

N/M

Loan fees and charges

165

100

65

65

%

Net return on the mortgage servicing rights

10

6

4

67

%

Loan administration income

84

30

54

N/M

Deposit fees and charges

32

38

(6)

(16)

%

Other noninterest income

63

101

(38)

(38)

%

Total noninterest income

1,325

610

715

117

%

Noninterest Expense





Compensation and benefits

466

377

89

24

%

Occupancy and equipment

176

161

15

9

%

Commissions

232

111

121

N/M

Loan processing expense

98

80

18

23

%

Legal and professional expense

31

27

4

15

%

Federal insurance premiums

24

20

4

20

%

Intangible asset amortization

13

15

(2)

(13)

%

Other noninterest expense

117

97

20

21

%

Total noninterest expense

1,157

888

269

30

%

Income before income taxes

704

266

438

165

%

Provision for income taxes

166

48

118

N/M

Net income

$

538

$

218

$

320

147

%

Income per share





Basic

$

9.59

$

3.85

$

5.74

149

%

Diluted

$

9.52

$

3.80

$

5.72

151

%







Cash dividends declared

$

0.20

$

0.16

$

0.04

25

%

N/M - Not meaningful





Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30,
2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):





Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)

$

12,000

$

15,000

$

8,200

$

52,000

$

32,300

Mortgage loans closed

$

13,100

$

14,400

$

9,300

$

48,300

$

32,700

Mortgage loans sold and securitized

$

12,000

$

14,500

$

8,100

$

46,900

$

30,300

Selected Ratios:





Interest rate spread (3)

2.44

%

2.44

%

2.39

%

2.40

%

2.52

%

Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.78

%

2.91

%

2.80

%

3.05

%

Net margin on loans sold and securitized

1.92

%

2.39

%

1.24

%

2.07

%

1.10

%

Return on average assets

2.08

%

3.15

%

0.99

%

2.00

%

1.05

%

Adjusted return on average assets (4) (5)

2.08

%

3.15

%

0.99

%

2.00

%

0.96

%

Return on average common equity

27.58

%

41.54

%

12.69

%

26.21

%

12.84

%

Return on average tangible common equity (5)

30.13

%

45.42

%

14.76

%

29.00

%

15.15

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)

30.13

%

45.42

%

14.76

%

29.00

%

13.87

%

Efficiency ratio

60.8

%

48.3

%

78.2

%

57.6

%

75.8

%

Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)

7.54

%

7.57

%

7.83

%

7.63

%

8.20

%

Average Balances:





Average interest-earning assets

$

27,100

$

25,738

$

20,708

$

24,431

$

18,453

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

13,782

$

14,281

$

14,208

$

14,413

$

13,130

Average stockholders' equity

$

2,235

$

2,141

$

1,803

$

2,052

$

1,695


(1)

Rounded to nearest hundred million.

(2)

Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. 

(3)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(5)

Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. 

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Selected Statistics:




Book value per common share

$

41.79

$

38.41

$

31.57

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

38.80

$

35.60

$

28.57

Number of common shares outstanding

52,656,067

57,150,470

56,631,236

Number of FTE employees

5,214

4,871

4,453

Number of bank branches

158

160

160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.21

%

0.17

%

0.15

%

Common equity-to-assets ratio

7.09

%

7.45

%

7.68

%

MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:




Weighted average service fee (basis points)

34.3

35.0

39.7

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights

0.86

%

0.85

%

1.21

%


(1)

Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2)

Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale

$

5,672

$

42

2.99%

$

5,602

$

45

3.21%

$

5,199

$

51

3.92%

Loans held-for-investment










Residential first mortgage

2,353

19

3.23%

2,584

21

3.24%

3,215

30

3.60%

Home equity

890

8

3.69%

951

9

3.77%

989

12

4.86%

Other

1,001

13

5.15%

950

13

5.28%

728

11

5.97%

Total consumer loans

4,244

40

3.78%

4,485

43

3.78%

4,932

53

4.20%

Commercial real estate

3,064

27

3.40%

3,007

27

3.47%

2,763

34

4.91%

Commercial and industrial

1,447

13

3.55%

1,650

14

3.25%

1,726

21

4.80%

Warehouse lending

6,948

71

3.99%

5,697

56

3.92%

2,747

33

4.61%

Total commercial loans

11,459

111

3.78%

10,354

97

3.68%

7,236

88

4.77%

Total loans held-for-investment

15,703

151

3.78%

14,839

140

3.71%

12,168

141

4.54%

Loans with government guarantees

2,478

5

0.73%

2,122

5

0.89%

678

4

2.16%

Investment securities

2,493

14

2.27%

2,807

16

2.29%

2,511

16

2.49%

Interest-earning deposits

754


0.11%

368


0.11%

152

1

2.26%

Total interest-earning assets

27,100

$

212

3.09%

25,738

$

206

3.16%

20,708

$

213

4.04%

Other assets

2,537



2,539



2,328


Total assets

$

29,637



$

28,277



$

23,036


Interest-Bearing Liabilities










Retail deposits










Demand deposits

$

1,842

$


0.07%

$

1,824

$


0.09%

$

1,448

$

3

0.70%

Savings deposits

3,847

2

0.20%

3,675

3

0.34%

3,335

10

1.19%

Money market deposits

693


0.07%

733


0.09%

700


0.35%

Certificates of deposit

1,415

5

1.18%

1,672

8

1.62%

2,459

15

2.37%

Total retail deposits

7,797

7

0.33%

7,904

11

0.53%

7,942

28

1.39%

Government deposits

1,579

1

0.26%

1,403

1

0.35%

1,192

4

1.39%

Wholesale deposits and other

1,010

4

1.69%

953

4

1.77%

666

4

2.36%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,386

12

0.46%

10,260

16

0.62%

9,800

36

1.46%

Short-term FHLB advances and other

1,598

1

0.20%

2,328

2

0.20%

3,262

15

1.74%

Long-term FHLB advances

1,200

3

1.03%

1,200

3

1.03%

650

3

1.43%

Other long-term debt

598

7

4.47%

493

5

4.52%

496

7

5.45%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,782

23

0.65%

14,281

26

0.72%

14,208

61

1.65%

Noninterest-bearing deposits










Retail deposits and other

2,155



1,954



1,332


Custodial deposits (1)

8,527



7,347



4,772


Total noninterest-bearing deposits

10,682



9,301



6,104


Other liabilities

2,938



2,554



921


Stockholders' equity

2,235



2,141



1,803


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,637



$

28,277



$

23,036


Net interest-earning assets

$

13,318



$

11,457



$

6,500


Net interest income

$

189



$

180



$

152

Interest rate spread (2)

2.44%


2.44%


2.39%

Net interest margin (3)

2.78%


2.78%


2.91%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
liabilities

196.6

%


180.2

%


145.8

%

Total average deposits

$

21,068



$

19,561



$

15,904































(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended,

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale

$

5,542

$

184

3.33

%

$

3,952

$

170

4.30

%

Loans held-for-investment






Residential first mortgage

2,704

92

3.36

%

3,173

115

3.61

%

Home equity

965

39

4.01

%

871

46

5.31

%

Other

912

49

5.38

%

566

36

6.33

%

Total consumer loans

4,581

180

3.90

%

4,610

197

4.26

%

Commercial real estate

3,030

116

3.77

%

2,502

136

5.38

%

Commercial and industrial

1,692

63

3.65

%

1,708

88

5.10

%

Warehouse lending

4,694

190

3.98

%

2,112

107

4.99

%

Total commercial loans

9,416

369

3.86

%

6,322

331

5.17

%

Total loans held-for-investment

13,997

549

3.87

%

10,932

528

4.79

%

Loans with government guarantees

1,571

15

1.04

%

553

15

2.66

%

Investment securities

2,943

70

2.37

%

2,845

77

2.71

%

Interest-earning deposits

378

1

0.33

%

171

4

2.35

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

24,431

$

819

3.33

%

$

18,453

$

794

4.28

%

Other assets

2,477



2,221


Total assets

$

26,908



$

20,674


Interest-Bearing Liabilities






Retail deposits






Demand deposits

$

1,763

$

6

0.27

%

$

1,345

$

11

0.77

%

Savings deposits

3,597

19

0.52

%

3,220

36

1.13

%

Money market deposits

707

1

0.15

%

736

2

0.32

%

Certificates of deposit

1,831

32

1.83

%

2,536

59

2.31

%

Total retail deposits

7,898

58

0.73

%

7,837

108

1.37

%

Government deposits

1,301

7

0.56

%

1,186

17

1.46

%

Wholesale deposits and other

821

16

1.94

%

554

13

2.36

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,020

81

0.81

%

9,577

138

1.44

%

Short-term FHLB advances and other

2,807

16

0.58

%

2,633

59

2.23

%

Long-term FHLB advances

1,066

12

1.10

%

425

7

1.59

%

Other long-term debt

520

25

4.80

%

495

28

5.65

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,413

134

0.93

%

13,130

232

1.76

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits






Retail deposits and other

1,799



1,291


Custodial deposits (1)

6,725



3,839


Total noninterest-bearing deposits

8,524



5,130


Other liabilities

1,919



719


Stockholders' equity

2,052



1,695


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

26,908



$

20,674


Net interest-earning assets

$

10,018



$

5,323


Net interest income

$

685



$

562

Interest rate spread (2)

2.40

%


2.52

%

Net interest margin (3)

2.80

%


3.05

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
liabilities

169.5

%


140.5

%

Total average deposits

18,544



14,708




(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31,
2020

September 30
2020

December 31, 2019

December 31,
2020

December 31, 2019

Net Income

$

154

$

222

$

58

$

538

$

218

Weighted average common shares outstanding

53,912,584

57,032,746

56,513,890

56,094,542

56,584,238

Stock-based awards

431,382

347,063

684,844

411,271

654,740

Weighted average diluted common shares

54,343,966

57,379,809

57,198,734

56,505,813

57,238,978

Basic earnings per common share

$

2.86

$

3.90

$

1.01

$

9.59

$

3.85

Stock-based awards

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.05)

Diluted earnings per common share

$

2.83

$

3.88

$

1.00

$

9.52

$

3.80

Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$

2,270

7.71

%

$

2,256

8.04

%

$

1,826

8.00

%

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

$

29,444


$

28,069


$

22,830

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,030

9.15

%

$

2,016

9.21

%

$

1,586

9.62

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,270

10.23

%

$

2,256

10.31

%

$

1,826

11.07

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,638

11.89

%

$

2,471

11.29

%

$

1,936

11.74

%

Risk-weighted asset base

$

22,190


$

21,882


$

16,493

Regulatory Capital - Bank
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$

2,390

8.12

%

$

2,212

7.89

%

$

1,752

7.71

%

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

29,437


$

28,051


22,727

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,390

10.77

%

$

2,212

10.11

%

$

1,752

11.04

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,390

10.77

%

$

2,212

10.11

%

$

1,752

11.04

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,608

11.75

%

$

2,427

11.09

%

$

1,862

11.73

%

Risk-weighted asset base

22,194


$

21,882


$

15,873

Loans Serviced
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Unpaid Principal Balance (1)

Number of accounts

Unpaid Principal Balance (1)

Number of accounts

Unpaid Principal Balance (1)

Number of accounts

Subserviced for others (2)

$

178,606

867,799

$

180,981

893,559

$

194,638

918,662

Serviced for others (3)

38,026

151,081

37,908

148,868

24,003

105,469

Serviced for own loan portfolio (4)

10,079

66,519

8,469

62,486

9,536

66,526

Total loans serviced

$

226,711

1,085,399

$

227,358

1,104,913

$

228,177

1,090,657


(1)

UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.

(2)

Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs.

(3)

Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR.

(4)

Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Consumer loans







Residential first mortgage

$

2,266

14.0

%

$

2,472

15.0

%

$

3,154

26.0

%

Home equity

856

5.3

%

924

5.6

%

1,024

8.4

%

Other

1,004

6.1

%

973

5.9

%

729

6.0

%

Total consumer loans

4,126

25.4

%

4,369

26.5

%

4,907

40.4

%

Commercial loans







Commercial real estate

3,061

18.9

%

2,996

18.2

%

2,828

23.3

%

Commercial and industrial

1,382

8.5

%

1,520

9.2

%

1,634

13.5

%

Warehouse lending

7,658

47.2

%

7,591

46.1

%

2,760

22.8

%

Total commercial loans

12,101

74.6

%

12,107

73.5

%

7,222

59.6

%

Total loans held-for-investment

$

16,227

100.0

%

$

16,476

100.0

%

$

12,129

100.0

%

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Indirect Lending

$

713

71.0

%

$

710

73.0

%

$

578

79.3

%

Point of Sale

211

21.0

%

202

20.8

%

63

8.6

%

Other

80

8.0

%

61

6.3

%

88

12.1

%

Total other consumer loans

$

1,004

100.0

%

$

973

100.0

%

$

729

100.0

%

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Residential first mortgage

$

49

$

52

$

22

Home equity

25

29

14

Other

39

38

6

Total consumer loans

113

119

42

Commercial real estate

84

89

38

Commercial and industrial

51

42

22

Warehouse lending 

4

5

5

Total commercial loans

139

136

65

Allowance for loan losses

252

255

107

Reserve for unfunded commitments

28

25

3

Allowance for credit losses

$

280

$

280

$

110

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Residential First Mortgage

Home Equity

Other Consumer

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial and Industrial

Warehouse Lending

Total LHFI Portfolio (1)

Unfunded Commitments

Beginning balance

$

52

$

29

$

38

$

89

$

42

$

5

$

255

$

25

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:







Loan volume

(2)

(2)

1

1

(2)


(4)

3

Economic forecast (2)

(6)

(6)

(2)



(1)

(15)


Credit (3)

(1)

(2)

(4)


8


1


Qualitative factor adjustments (4)

6

5

6

(6)

3


14


Charge-offs

(1)


(1)


(1)


(3)


Provision for charge-offs

1


1


1


3


Recoveries


1





1


Ending allowance balance

$

49

$

25

$

39

$

84

$

51

$

4

$

252

$

28


(1)

Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3)

Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

(4)

Includes $7 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Residential First Mortgage

Home Equity

Other Consumer

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial and Industrial

Warehouse Lending

Total LHFI Portfolio (1)

Unfunded Commitments

(Dollars in millions)

Beginning balance ALLL

$

22

$

14

$

6

$

38

$

22

$

5

$

107

$

3

Impact of adopting ASC 326

25

12

10

(14)

(6)

(4)

23

7

Beginning allowance balance

47

26

16

24

16

1

130

10

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:







Loan volume

(10)

(4)

9

3

(3)

1

(4)

7

Economic forecast (2)

5

(6)

3

15

(3)

(1)

13

11

Credit (3)

(5)

(3)

(2)

23

20


33


Qualitative factor adjustments (4)

12

8

11

19

21

3

74


Charge-offs

(6)

(3)

(5)


(1)


(15)


Provision for charge-offs

6

3

5


1


15


Recoveries


4

2




6


Ending allowance balance

$

49

$

25

$

39

$

84

$

51

$

4

$

252

$

28


(1)

Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3)

Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves.

(4)

Includes $7 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

Nonperforming LHFI

$

46

$

36

$

16

Nonperforming TDRs

5

4

3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months

6

5

7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)

57

45

26

Other nonperforming assets, net

8

6

10

LHFS

9

6

5

Total nonperforming assets

$

74

$

57

$

41






Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.21

%

0.17

%

0.15

%

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.34

%

0.28

%

0.21

%

Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)

0.40

%

0.31

%

0.30

%


(1)

Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans.

(2)

Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

Greater than 90 days (1)

Total Past Due

Total LHFI

December 31, 2020








Consumer loans

$

9

$

6

$

38

$

53

$

4,126

Commercial loans

21



17

38

12,101

Total loans

$

30

$

6

$

55

$

91

$

16,227

September 30, 2020








Consumer loans

$

9

$

4

$

36

$

49

$

4,369

Commercial loans





10

10

12,107

     Total loans

$

9

$

4

$

46

$

59

$

16,476

December 31, 2019








Consumer loans

$

9

$

5

$

26

$

40

$

4,907

Commercial loans









7,222

Total loans

$

9

$

5

$

26

$

40

$

12,129


(1)

Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total

December 31, 2020

Consumer loans

$

31

$

10

$

41

Commercial loans

5



5

Total TDR loans

$

36

$

10

$

46

September 30, 2020




Consumer loans

$

34

$

9

$

43

Commercial loans

5



5

Total TDR loans

$

39

$

9

$

48

December 31, 2019




Consumer loans

$

38

$

10

$

48

Total TDR loans

$

38

$

10

$

48

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio and adjusted net interest margin provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

Total stockholders' equity

$

2,201

$

2,195

$

1,971

$

1,842

$

1,788

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

157

160

164

167

170

Tangible book value

$

2,044

$

2,035

$

1,807

$

1,675

$

1,618










Number of common shares outstanding

52,656,067

57,150,470

56,943,979

56,729,789

56,631,236

Tangible book value per share

$

38.80

$

35.60

$

31.74

$

29.52

$

28.57










Total assets

$

31,038

$

29,476

$

27,468

$

26,805

$

23,266

Tangible common equity to assets ratio

6.58

%

6.90

%

6.58

%

6.25

%

6.95

%

Adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions)

Net income

$

154

$

116

$

58

$

538

$

218

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax

2

3

3

10

12

Tangible net income

$

156

$

119

$

61

$

548

$

230










Total average equity

$

2,235

$

1,977

$

1,803

$

2,052

$

1,695

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

159

165

172

164

179

Total tangible average equity

$

2,076

$

1,812

$

1,631

$

1,888

$

1,516










Return on average tangible common equity

30.13

%

26.16

%

14.76

%

29.00

%

15.15

%

Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment

%

%

%

%

(1.28)

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

30.13

%

26.16

%

14.76

%

29.00

%

13.87

%










Return on average assets

2.08

%

1.77

%

0.99

%

2.00

%

1.05

%

Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment

%

%

%

%

(0.09)

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.08

%

1.77

%

0.99

%

2.00

%

0.96

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.


December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

(Dollars in millions)

Average LHFI

$

15,703

$

14,839

$

13,596

$

11,823

$

12,168

Less: Average warehouse loans

6,948

5,697

3,785

2,310

2,747

Adjusted average LHFI

$

8,755

$

9,142

$

9,811

$

9,513

$

9,421










Average deposits

$

21,068

$

19,561

$

17,715

$

15,795

$

15,904

Less: Average custodial deposits

8,527

7,347

6,223

4,776

4,772

Adjusted average deposits

$

12,541

$

12,214

$

11,492

$

11,019

$

11,132










HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

74.5

%

75.9

%

76.7

%

74.9

%

76.5

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

69.8

%

74.8

%

85.4

%

86.3

%

84.6

%

Adjusted net interest margin.


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31, 2019

Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.78

%

2.86

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase

0.20

%

0.16

%

0.02

%

%

%

Adjusted net interest margin

2.98

%

2.94

%

2.88

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

