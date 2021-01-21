Flagstar Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $154 million, or $2.83 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - Fourth Quarter 2020

Net interest income grew by $9 million with lower deposit costs and higher warehouse balances.

with lower deposit costs and higher warehouse balances. Mortgage revenue was $232 million as fallout adjusted lock volume and gain on sale margins stayed strong.

as fallout adjusted lock volume and gain on sale margins stayed strong. Asset quality remained solid with low levels of nonperforming loans and an industry-leading coverage ratio.

Tangible book value per share reached $38.80 at year-end, representing a 36 percent increase for 2020.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $154 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share and fourth quarter 2019 net income of $58 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

"It was yet another outstanding quarter, capping off an exceptionally successful year for Flagstar," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "All of our business segments contributed to produce earnings of $2.83 per share--75 percent of what we earned for the full year of 2019."

"Banking was once again a standout, as net interest income climbed $9 million to $189 million. And once again, our warehouse business led the way, as we continued to grow the low-risk balances this business generates. Our impressive performance in warehouse, coupled with a concerted effort to reduce funding costs, resulted in a flat net interest margin. In fact, net interest margin actually expanded 4 basis points when excluding those loans with government guarantees where we have the right to repurchase.

"We closed the quarter servicing and subservicing approximately 1.1 million loans, consistent with the prior quarter, despite the ongoing pressure of elevated prepayments. This is a testament to our business model, the quality of the service delivered, and the strength of the relationships we have developed with our subservicing partners.

"Our mortgage team continues to deliver, achieving revenues of $232 million for the quarter. While gain on sale margins did compress, we were pleased with how well they held up, finishing at 1.93 percent for the quarter. The team's all-out efforts--coupled with our diverse, multi-channel mortgage platform--made it possible for us to deliver a quality experience to customers all year long in the face of unprecedented volumes.

"Overall, 2020 was one for the record books. The performance of our mortgage and warehouse businesses was extraordinary, supported by the consistent results we have come to expect from servicing. Thanks to this success, we were positioned not only to secure an investment grade rating from Moody's rating agency, but were also able to execute a $150 million stock buyback.

"But the real story of the year was our employees. I could not be more proud of the way they responded, and continue to respond, to COVID-19. First, we had a business continuity plan in place and ready to go, and second, our employees did a masterful job of executing it. We've adapted to the change in our workplace and our success is written in our results. With the momentum of a strong year behind us and the power of a diversified franchise carrying us forward, we believe we are well positioned for continued success in 2021."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Net interest income $ 189

$ 180

$ 168

$ 148

$ 152

Provision for credit losses 2

32

102

14

—

Noninterest income 337

452

378

157

162

Noninterest expense 319

305

296

235

245

Income before income taxes 205

295

148

56

69

Provision for income taxes 51

73

32

10

11

Net income $ 154

$ 222

$ 116

$ 46

$ 58

Income per share:









Basic $ 2.86

$ 3.90

$ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

Diluted $ 2.83

$ 3.88

$ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00



Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.91 % Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.98 % 2.94 % 2.88 % 2.81 % 2.91 % Return on average assets 2.1 % 3.1 % 1.8 % 0.8 % 1.0 % Return on average common equity 27.6 % 41.5 % 23.5 % 9.8 % 12.7 % Efficiency ratio 60.8 % 48.3 % 54.3 % 77.1 % 78.2 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.5 % 75.9 % 76.7 % 74.9 % 76.5 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 69.8 % 74.8 % 85.4 % 86.3 % 84.6 %





(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes loans with government guarantees available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 27,100

$ 25,738

$ 23,692

$ 21,150

$ 20,708

5 % 31 % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 5,672

5,602

5,645

5,248

5,199

1 % 9 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 15,703

14,839

13,596

11,823

12,168

6 % 29 % Average total deposits 21,068

19,561

17,715

15,795

15,904

8 % 32 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter was $189 million, an increase of $9 million (5 percent) compared to the third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by warehouse loan growth and the impact of lower rates on deposit costs, which was partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion, reflecting an increase of $1.3 billion in average total loans, primarily warehouse, partially offset by a $0.3 billion decrease in average investment securities.

The net interest margin in the fourth quarter was 2.78 percent, flat to the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 2.98 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 2.94 percent in the prior quarter. The increase in the adjusted net interest margin was primarily driven by an increase in higher yielding warehouse loans and lower rates on deposits. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 18 basis points driven by the expiration of promotional rates on some of our savings deposits and the maturity of higher cost time deposits. This improvement more than offset the impact of declining interest rates in certain other categories of loans held-for-investment.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $15.7 billion for the fourth quarter, increasing $0.9 billion (6 percent) from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.3 billion (22 percent) higher average warehouse loan balances as we grew this business and took advantage of the strong mortgage market. The result was partially offset by $0.2 billion (5 percent) lower average consumer loans, primarily due to a decrease in our residential first mortgage portfolio and $0.2 billion (12 percent) lower commercial and industrial loans.

Average total deposits were $21.1 billion in the fourth quarter, increasing $1.5 billion (8 percent) from the third quarter. Average custodial deposits increased $1.2 billion (16 percent) due to higher prepayments from refinancing and average demand and savings deposits and government deposits increased $0.5 billion (6 percent).

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $2 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $32 million for the third quarter 2020. Our allowance for credit losses remained flat as compared to the balance as of September 30, 2020, due to continued economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. We continue to believe the economic recovery will be challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time and significant uncertainty remains related to distribution of the vaccines and government stimulus, especially as it affects consumer loan forbearance and the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $115 million to $337 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $452 million for the third quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage revenues.

Fourth quarter net gain on loan sales decreased $114 million, to $232 million, as compared to $346 million in the third quarter 2020. The net gain on loan sale margin decreased 38 basis points, to 1.93 percent for the fourth quarter 2020, as compared to 2.31 percent for the third quarter 2020. Fallout-adjusted locks decreased $3 billion, or 20 percent, to $12.0 billion, reflecting seasonal holiday factors which were partially offset by the continued strength of the mortgage environment due to lower rates.

Lower mortgage rates continued to drive refinance activity causing prepayment speeds to be elevated, resulting in a $12 million decrease in the net return on mortgage servicing rights in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to a $12 million net return for the third quarter.

Loan fees and charges increased $8 million, to $53 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $45 million for the third quarter, primarily due to higher loss mitigation and forbearance fee income on subserviced loans despite a 9 percent decrease in mortgage closings.

Mortgage Metrics



















As of/Three months ended Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)







Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) $ 12,000

$ 15,000

$ 13,800

$ 11,200

$ 8,200

(20) % 47 % Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 13,100

$ 14,400

$ 12,200

$ 8,600

$ 9,300

(9) % 41 % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments

(fallout-adjusted) (2) 1.93 % 2.31 % 2.19 % 0.80 % 1.23 % (38)

70

Net gain on loan sales $ 232

$ 346

$ 303

$ 90

$ 101

(33) % N/M

Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ —

$ 12

$ (8)

$ 6

$ (3)

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 232

$ 358

$ 295

$ 96

$ 98

(35) % N/M

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,085

1,105

1,042

1,082

1,091

(2) % (1) % Capitalized value of MSRs 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.95 % 1.21 % 1

(35)

N/M - Not meaningful























(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $319 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $305 million for the third quarter. This increase was primarily due to a $7 million loss recognized on the early redemption of senior notes due July 15, 2021 which will settle in January, $3 million due to hiring in the mortgage and servicing business to expand capacity, and an additional $2 million was contributed to the Flagstar Foundation during the quarter to further the community in light of the pandemic and ongoing economic conditions.

Mortgage expenses were $155 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of $7 million compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings – our mortgage expense ratio – was 1.18 percent an increase of 16 basis points quarter over quarter, primarily driven by efforts to expand capacity and a higher retail channel mix.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 61 percent for the fourth quarter, as compared to 48 percent for the third quarter, primarily driven higher due to the extraordinary levels of gain on sale margin in the third quarter.

Income Taxes

The fourth quarter provision for income taxes totaled $51 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.8 percent, compared to $73 million and an effective tax rate of 24.7 percent for the third quarter. Our effective tax rate remained flat primarily due to a non-recurring tax impact of $2 million from final sale of stock by a shareholder that formerly held more than 50 percent of our outstanding shares.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios

















As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)







Allowance for credit losses (2) $ 280

$ 280

$ 250

$ 152

$ 110

— % N/M

Credit reserves to LHFI 1.73 % 1.70 % 1.69 % 1.10 % 0.91 % 3

82

Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 3.20 % 3.07 % 2.60 % 1.54 % 1.12 % 13

208

Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 2

$ 2

$ 3

$ 2

$ 3

— % (33) % Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 57

$ 45

$ 33

$ 29

$ 26

27 % 119 % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.10 % (1)

(6)

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 6

13





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):







Residential first mortgage 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.26 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 4

3

Home equity and other consumer 0.06 % 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.49 % (17)

(43)

Commercial real estate — % (0.01) % 0.01 % (0.01) % — % 1

—

Commercial and industrial 0.21 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 15

14

N/M - Not meaningful























(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes the allowance for loan losses and the reserve on unfunded commitments.

The allowance for credit losses was $280 million and covered 1.73 percent of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2020, a 3 basis point increase from September 30, 2020. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 3.20 percent, a 13 basis point increase from September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2020 remained low at $2 million, or 4 basis points of LHFI, compared to $2 million, or 5 basis points in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $57 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 34 basis points at December 31, 2020, a 6 basis point increase compared to September 30, 2020. The increase was due to two commercial borrowers totaling $7 million in exposure that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $36 million, or 22 basis points, of total loans, compared to $13 million, or 8 basis points, at September 30, 2020.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Seq

Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 7.71 % 8.04 % 7.76 % 8.09 % 7.57 % (33)

14

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.15 % 9.21 % 9.11 % 9.17 % 9.32 % (6)

(17)

Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.23 % 10.31 % 10.33 % 10.52 % 10.83 % (8)

(60)

Total capital (to RWA) 11.89 % 11.29 % 11.32 % 11.18 % 11.52 % 60

37

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 6.58 % 6.90 % 6.58 % 6.25 % 6.95 % (32)

(37)

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 38.80

$ 35.60

$ 31.74

$ 29.52

$ 28.57

9 % 36 %













































(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio – the largest component of the Company's held-for-investment portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of the historically low level of losses from this loan portfolio and the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, the Company would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 10.77 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.00 percent at December 31, 2020.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $38.80, up $3.20 from last quarter and an increase of $10.23, or 36 percent, in 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's fourth quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 toll free or (856) 344-9299 and use passcode 3619451. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 3619451.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com , where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $31.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing almost 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets









Cash $ 251



$ 194



$ 220

Interest-earning deposits 372



86



206

Total cash and cash equivalents 623



280



426

Investment securities available-for-sale 1,944



2,165



2,116

Investment securities held-to-maturity 377



440



598

Loans held-for-sale 7,098



5,372



5,258

Loans held-for-investment 16,227



16,476



12,129

Loans with government guarantees 2,516



2,500



736

Less: allowance for loan losses (252)



(255)



(107)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 18,491



18,721



12,758

Mortgage servicing rights 329



323



291

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 377



377



303

Premises and equipment, net 392



410



416

Goodwill and intangible assets 157



160



170

Other assets 1,250



1,228



930

Total assets $ 31,038



$ 29,476



$ 23,266

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,458



$ 9,429



$ 5,467

Interest-bearing deposits 10,515



10,516



9,679

Total deposits 19,973



19,945



15,146

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 3,900



2,226



4,165

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,200



1,200



650

Other long-term debt 641



493



496

GNMA repurchase options 1,851



1,783



70

Other liabilities 1,272



1,634



951

Total liabilities 28,837



27,281



21,478

Stockholders' Equity









Common stock 1



1



1

Additional paid in capital 1,346



1,493



1,483

Accumulated other comprehensive income 47



46



1

Retained earnings 807



655



303

Total stockholders' equity 2,201



2,195



1,788

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,038



$ 29,476



$ 23,266



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

3Q20

4Q2019

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 212

$ 206

$ 201

$ 201

$ 213



$ 6

3 %

$ (1)

— % Total interest expense 23

26

33

53

61



(3)

(12) %

(38)

(62) % Net interest income 189

180

168

148

152



9

5 %

37

24 % Provision for credit losses 2

32

102

14

—



(30)

(94) %

2

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 187

148

66

134

152



39

26 %

35

23 % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 232

346

303

90

101



(114)

(33) %

131

N/M Loan fees and charges 53

45

41

26

30



8

18 %

23

77 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights —

12

(8)

6

(3)



(12)

N/M

3

N/M Loan administration income 25

26

21

12

8



(1)

(4) %

17

N/M Deposit fees and charges 8

8

7

9

10



—

— %

(2)

(20) % Other noninterest income 19

15

14

14

16



4

27 %

3

19 % Total noninterest income 337

452

378

157

162



(115)

(25) %

175

108 % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 125

123

116

102

102



2

2 %

23

23 % Occupancy and equipment 44

47

44

41

43



(3)

(6) %

1

2 % Commissions 70

72

61

29

35



(2)

(3) %

35

N/M Loan processing expense 29

24

25

20

20



5

21 %

9

45 % Legal and professional expense 11

9

5

6

9



2

22 %

2

22 % Federal insurance premiums 5

6

7

6

6



(1)

(17) %

(1)

(17) % Intangible asset amortization 3

3

4

3

4



—

— %

(1)

(25) % Other noninterest expense 32

21

34

28

26



11

52 %

6

23 % Total noninterest expense 319

305

296

235

245



14

5 %

74

30 % Income before income taxes 205

295

148

56

69



(90)

(31) %

136

197 % Provision for income taxes 51

73

32

10

11



(22)

(30) %

40

N/M Net income $ 154

$ 222

$ 116

$ 46

$ 58



$ (68)

(31) %

$ 96

166 % Income per share





















Basic $ 2.86

$ 3.90

$ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01



$ (1.04)

(27) %

$ 1.85

183 % Diluted $ 2.83

$ 3.88

$ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00



$ (1.05)

(27) %

$ 1.83

183 %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.04



$ —

— %

$ 0.01

25 % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

Change

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

Amount Percent Interest Income











Total interest income $ 819



$ 794



$ 25

3 % Total interest expense 134



232



(98)

(42) % Net interest income 685



562



123

22 % Provision for credit losses 149



18



131

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 536



544



(8)

(1) % Noninterest Income











Net gain on loan sales 971



335



636

N/M Loan fees and charges 165



100



65

65 % Net return on the mortgage servicing rights 10



6



4

67 % Loan administration income 84



30



54

N/M Deposit fees and charges 32



38



(6)

(16) % Other noninterest income 63



101



(38)

(38) % Total noninterest income 1,325



610



715

117 % Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits 466



377



89

24 % Occupancy and equipment 176



161



15

9 % Commissions 232



111



121

N/M Loan processing expense 98



80



18

23 % Legal and professional expense 31



27



4

15 % Federal insurance premiums 24



20



4

20 % Intangible asset amortization 13



15



(2)

(13) % Other noninterest expense 117



97



20

21 % Total noninterest expense 1,157



888



269

30 % Income before income taxes 704



266



438

165 % Provision for income taxes 166



48



118

N/M Net income $ 538



$ 218



$ 320

147 % Income per share











Basic $ 9.59



$ 3.85



$ 5.74

149 % Diluted $ 9.52



$ 3.80



$ 5.72

151 %













Cash dividends declared $ 0.20



$ 0.16



$ 0.04

25 % N/M - Not meaningful













Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 September 30,

2020 December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):











Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 12,000

$ 15,000

$ 8,200



$ 52,000

$ 32,300

Mortgage loans closed $ 13,100

$ 14,400

$ 9,300



$ 48,300

$ 32,700

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 12,000

$ 14,500

$ 8,100



$ 46,900

$ 30,300

Selected Ratios:











Interest rate spread (3) 2.44 % 2.44 % 2.39 %

2.40 % 2.52 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.91 %

2.80 % 3.05 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 1.92 % 2.39 % 1.24 %

2.07 % 1.10 % Return on average assets 2.08 % 3.15 % 0.99 %

2.00 % 1.05 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) (5) 2.08 % 3.15 % 0.99 %

2.00 % 0.96 % Return on average common equity 27.58 % 41.54 % 12.69 %

26.21 % 12.84 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 30.13 % 45.42 % 14.76 %

29.00 % 15.15 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 30.13 % 45.42 % 14.76 %

29.00 % 13.87 % Efficiency ratio 60.8 % 48.3 % 78.2 %

57.6 % 75.8 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 7.54 % 7.57 % 7.83 %

7.63 % 8.20 % Average Balances:











Average interest-earning assets $ 27,100

$ 25,738

$ 20,708



$ 24,431

$ 18,453

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,782

$ 14,281

$ 14,208



$ 14,413

$ 13,130

Average stockholders' equity $ 2,235

$ 2,141

$ 1,803



$ 2,052

$ 1,695







(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million. (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Selected Statistics:









Book value per common share $ 41.79



$ 38.41



$ 31.57

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 38.80



$ 35.60



$ 28.57

Number of common shares outstanding 52,656,067



57,150,470



56,631,236

Number of FTE employees 5,214



4,871



4,453

Number of bank branches 158



160



160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.21 %

0.17 %

0.15 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 7.09 %

7.45 %

7.68 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:









Weighted average service fee (basis points) 34.3

35.0



39.7

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 0.86 %

0.85 %

1.21 %





(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,672

$ 42

2.99%

$ 5,602

$ 45

3.21%

$ 5,199

$ 51

3.92% Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 2,353

19

3.23%

2,584

21

3.24%

3,215

30

3.60% Home equity 890

8

3.69%

951

9

3.77%

989

12

4.86% Other 1,001

13

5.15%

950

13

5.28%

728

11

5.97% Total consumer loans 4,244

40

3.78%

4,485

43

3.78%

4,932

53

4.20% Commercial real estate 3,064

27

3.40%

3,007

27

3.47%

2,763

34

4.91% Commercial and industrial 1,447

13

3.55%

1,650

14

3.25%

1,726

21

4.80% Warehouse lending 6,948

71

3.99%

5,697

56

3.92%

2,747

33

4.61% Total commercial loans 11,459

111

3.78%

10,354

97

3.68%

7,236

88

4.77% Total loans held-for-investment 15,703

151

3.78%

14,839

140

3.71%

12,168

141

4.54% Loans with government guarantees 2,478

5

0.73%

2,122

5

0.89%

678

4

2.16% Investment securities 2,493

14

2.27%

2,807

16

2.29%

2,511

16

2.49% Interest-earning deposits 754

—

0.11%

368

—

0.11%

152

1

2.26% Total interest-earning assets 27,100

$ 212

3.09%

25,738

$ 206

3.16%

20,708

$ 213

4.04% Other assets 2,537







2,539







2,328





Total assets $ 29,637







$ 28,277







$ 23,036





Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,842

$ —

0.07%

$ 1,824

$ —

0.09%

$ 1,448

$ 3

0.70% Savings deposits 3,847

2

0.20%

3,675

3

0.34%

3,335

10

1.19% Money market deposits 693

—

0.07%

733

—

0.09%

700

—

0.35% Certificates of deposit 1,415

5

1.18%

1,672

8

1.62%

2,459

15

2.37% Total retail deposits 7,797

7

0.33%

7,904

11

0.53%

7,942

28

1.39% Government deposits 1,579

1

0.26%

1,403

1

0.35%

1,192

4

1.39% Wholesale deposits and other 1,010

4

1.69%

953

4

1.77%

666

4

2.36% Total interest-bearing deposits 10,386

12

0.46%

10,260

16

0.62%

9,800

36

1.46% Short-term FHLB advances and other 1,598

1

0.20%

2,328

2

0.20%

3,262

15

1.74% Long-term FHLB advances 1,200

3

1.03%

1,200

3

1.03%

650

3

1.43% Other long-term debt 598

7

4.47%

493

5

4.52%

496

7

5.45% Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,782

23

0.65%

14,281

26

0.72%

14,208

61

1.65% Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 2,155







1,954







1,332





Custodial deposits (1) 8,527







7,347







4,772





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 10,682







9,301







6,104





Other liabilities 2,938







2,554







921





Stockholders' equity 2,235







2,141







1,803





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,637







$ 28,277







$ 23,036





Net interest-earning assets $ 13,318







$ 11,457







$ 6,500





Net interest income

$ 189







$ 180







$ 152



Interest rate spread (2)



2.44%





2.44%





2.39% Net interest margin (3)



2.78%





2.78%





2.91% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing

liabilities



196.6 %





180.2 %





145.8 % Total average deposits $ 21,068







$ 19,561







$ 15,904

































































(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended,

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,542

$ 184

3.33 %

$ 3,952

$ 170

4.30 % Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 2,704

92

3.36 %

3,173

115

3.61 % Home equity 965

39

4.01 %

871

46

5.31 % Other 912

49

5.38 %

566

36

6.33 % Total consumer loans 4,581

180

3.90 %

4,610

197

4.26 % Commercial real estate 3,030

116

3.77 %

2,502

136

5.38 % Commercial and industrial 1,692

63

3.65 %

1,708

88

5.10 % Warehouse lending 4,694

190

3.98 %

2,112

107

4.99 % Total commercial loans 9,416

369

3.86 %

6,322

331

5.17 % Total loans held-for-investment 13,997

549

3.87 %

10,932

528

4.79 % Loans with government guarantees 1,571

15

1.04 %

553

15

2.66 % Investment securities 2,943

70

2.37 %

2,845

77

2.71 % Interest-earning deposits 378

1

0.33 %

171

4

2.35 % Total interest-earning assets $ 24,431

$ 819

3.33 %

$ 18,453

$ 794

4.28 % Other assets 2,477







2,221





Total assets $ 26,908







$ 20,674





Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,763

$ 6

0.27 %

$ 1,345

$ 11

0.77 % Savings deposits 3,597

19

0.52 %

3,220

36

1.13 % Money market deposits 707

1

0.15 %

736

2

0.32 % Certificates of deposit 1,831

32

1.83 %

2,536

59

2.31 % Total retail deposits 7,898

58

0.73 %

7,837

108

1.37 % Government deposits 1,301

7

0.56 %

1,186

17

1.46 % Wholesale deposits and other 821

16

1.94 %

554

13

2.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 10,020

81

0.81 %

9,577

138

1.44 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,807

16

0.58 %

2,633

59

2.23 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,066

12

1.10 %

425

7

1.59 % Other long-term debt 520

25

4.80 %

495

28

5.65 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,413

134

0.93 %

13,130

232

1.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 1,799







1,291





Custodial deposits (1) 6,725







3,839





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 8,524







5,130





Other liabilities 1,919







719





Stockholders' equity 2,052







1,695





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,908







$ 20,674





Net interest-earning assets $ 10,018







$ 5,323





Net interest income

$ 685







$ 562



Interest rate spread (2)



2.40 %





2.52 % Net interest margin (3)



2.80 %





3.05 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing

liabilities



169.5 %





140.5 % Total average deposits 18,544







14,708











(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

September 30

2020

December 31, 2019

December 31,

2020

December 31, 2019 Net Income $ 154



$ 222



$ 58



$ 538



$ 218

Weighted average common shares outstanding 53,912,584



57,032,746



56,513,890



56,094,542



56,584,238

Stock-based awards 431,382

347,063

684,844



411,271

654,740

Weighted average diluted common shares 54,343,966



57,379,809



57,198,734



56,505,813



57,238,978

Basic earnings per common share $ 2.86



$ 3.90



$ 1.01



$ 9.59



$ 3.85

Stock-based awards (0.03)



(0.02)



(0.01)



(0.07)



(0.05)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.83



$ 3.88



$ 1.00



$ 9.52



$ 3.80



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,270

7.71 %

$ 2,256

8.04 %

$ 1,826

8.00 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 29,444





$ 28,069





$ 22,830



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,030

9.15 %

$ 2,016

9.21 %

$ 1,586

9.62 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,270

10.23 %

$ 2,256

10.31 %

$ 1,826

11.07 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,638

11.89 %

$ 2,471

11.29 %

$ 1,936

11.74 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 22,190





$ 21,882





$ 16,493





Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,390

8.12 %

$ 2,212

7.89 %

$ 1,752

7.71 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base 29,437





$ 28,051





22,727



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,390

10.77 %

$ 2,212

10.11 %

$ 1,752

11.04 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,390

10.77 %

$ 2,212

10.11 %

$ 1,752

11.04 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,608

11.75 %

$ 2,427

11.09 %

$ 1,862

11.73 % Risk-weighted asset base 22,194





$ 21,882





$ 15,873





Loans Serviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 178,606

867,799



$ 180,981

893,559



$ 194,638

918,662

Serviced for others (3) 38,026

151,081



37,908

148,868



24,003

105,469

Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 10,079

66,519



8,469

62,486



9,536

66,526

Total loans serviced $ 226,711

1,085,399



$ 227,358

1,104,913



$ 228,177

1,090,657







(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Flagstar owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which Flagstar owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Consumer loans















Residential first mortgage $ 2,266

14.0 %

$ 2,472

15.0 %

$ 3,154

26.0 % Home equity 856

5.3 %

924

5.6 %

1,024

8.4 % Other 1,004

6.1 %

973

5.9 %

729

6.0 % Total consumer loans 4,126

25.4 %

4,369

26.5 %

4,907

40.4 % Commercial loans















Commercial real estate 3,061

18.9 %

2,996

18.2 %

2,828

23.3 % Commercial and industrial 1,382

8.5 %

1,520

9.2 %

1,634

13.5 % Warehouse lending 7,658

47.2 %

7,591

46.1 %

2,760

22.8 % Total commercial loans 12,101

74.6 %

12,107

73.5 %

7,222

59.6 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 16,227

100.0 %

$ 16,476

100.0 %

$ 12,129

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Indirect Lending $ 713

71.0 %

$ 710

73.0 %

$ 578

79.3 % Point of Sale 211

21.0 %

202 20.8 %

63

8.6 % Other 80

8.0 %

61 6.3 %

88

12.1 % Total other consumer loans $ 1,004

100.0 %

$ 973

100.0 %

$ 729

100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Residential first mortgage $ 49



$ 52



$ 22

Home equity 25



29



14

Other 39



38



6

Total consumer loans 113



119



42

Commercial real estate 84



89



38

Commercial and industrial 51



42



22

Warehouse lending 4



5



5

Total commercial loans 139



136



65

Allowance for loan losses 252



255



107

Reserve for unfunded commitments 28



25



3

Allowance for credit losses $ 280



$ 280



$ 110



Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Residential First Mortgage Home Equity Other Consumer Commercial Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Warehouse Lending Total LHFI Portfolio (1) Unfunded Commitments Beginning balance $ 52

$ 29

$ 38

$ 89

$ 42

$ 5

$ 255

$ 25

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (2)

(2)

1

1

(2)

—

(4)

3

Economic forecast (2) (6)

(6)

(2)

—

—

(1)

(15)

—

Credit (3) (1)

(2)

(4)

—

8

—

1

—

Qualitative factor adjustments (4) 6

5

6

(6)

3

—

14

—

Charge-offs (1)

—

(1)

—

(1)

—

(3)

—

Provision for charge-offs 1

—

1

—

1

—

3

—

Recoveries —

1

—

—

—

—

1

—

Ending allowance balance $ 49

$ 25

$ 39

$ 84

$ 51

$ 4

$ 252

$ 28







(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves. (4) Includes $7 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Residential First Mortgage Home Equity Other Consumer Commercial Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Warehouse Lending Total LHFI Portfolio (1) Unfunded Commitments

(Dollars in millions) Beginning balance ALLL $ 22

$ 14

$ 6

$ 38

$ 22

$ 5

$ 107

$ 3

Impact of adopting ASC 326 25

12

10

(14)

(6)

(4)

23

7

Beginning allowance balance 47

26

16

24

16

1

130

10

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (10)

(4)

9

3

(3)

1

(4)

7

Economic forecast (2) 5

(6)

3

15

(3)

(1)

13

11

Credit (3) (5)

(3)

(2)

23

20

—

33

—

Qualitative factor adjustments (4) 12

8

11

19

21

3

74

—

Charge-offs (6)

(3)

(5)

—

(1)

—

(15)

—

Provision for charge-offs 6

3

5

—

1

—

15

—

Recoveries —

4

2

—

—

—

6

—

Ending allowance balance $ 49

$ 25

$ 39

$ 84

$ 51

$ 4

$ 252

$ 28







(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually evaluated reserves. (4) Includes $7 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Nonperforming LHFI $ 46



$ 36



$ 16

Nonperforming TDRs 5



4



3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 6



5



7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 57



45



26

Other nonperforming assets, net 8



6



10

LHFS 9



6



5

Total nonperforming assets $ 74



$ 57



$ 41













Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.21 %

0.17 %

0.15 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.34 %

0.28 %

0.21 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.40 %

0.31 %

0.30 %





(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days Past Due

60-89 Days Past Due

Greater than 90 days (1)

Total Past Due

Total LHFI December 31, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 38



$ 53



$ 4,126

Commercial loans 21



—



17



38



12,101

Total loans $ 30



$ 6



$ 55



$ 91



$ 16,227

September 30, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 4



$ 36



$ 49



$ 4,369

Commercial loans —



—



10



10



12,107

Total loans $ 9



$ 4



$ 46



$ 59



$ 16,476

December 31, 2019

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 4,907

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



7,222

Total loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 12,129







(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total December 31, 2020

Consumer loans $ 31



$ 10



$ 41

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 36



$ 10



$ 46

September 30, 2020









Consumer loans $ 34



$ 9



$ 43

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 39



$ 9



$ 48

December 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48

Total TDR loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio and adjusted net interest margin provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,201



$ 2,195



$ 1,971



$ 1,842



$ 1,788

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 157



160



164



167



170

Tangible book value $ 2,044



$ 2,035



$ 1,807



$ 1,675



$ 1,618





















Number of common shares outstanding 52,656,067



57,150,470



56,943,979



56,729,789



56,631,236

Tangible book value per share $ 38.80



$ 35.60



$ 31.74



$ 29.52



$ 28.57





















Total assets $ 31,038



$ 29,476



$ 27,468



$ 26,805



$ 23,266

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 6.58 %

6.90 %

6.58 %

6.25 %

6.95 %

Adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Net income $ 154



$ 116



$ 58



$ 538



$ 218

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 2



3



3



10



12

Tangible net income $ 156



$ 119



$ 61



$ 548



$ 230





















Total average equity $ 2,235



$ 1,977



$ 1,803



$ 2,052



$ 1,695

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 159



165



172



164



179

Total tangible average equity $ 2,076



$ 1,812



$ 1,631



$ 1,888



$ 1,516





















Return on average tangible common equity 30.13 %

26.16 %

14.76 %

29.00 %

15.15 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

— %

— %

(1.28) % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 30.13 %

26.16 %

14.76 %

29.00 %

13.87 %



















Return on average assets 2.08 %

1.77 %

0.99 %

2.00 %

1.05 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

— %

— %

(0.09) % Adjusted return on average assets 2.08 %

1.77 %

0.99 %

2.00 %

0.96 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 15,703



$ 14,839



$ 13,596



$ 11,823



$ 12,168

Less: Average warehouse loans 6,948



5,697



3,785



2,310



2,747

Adjusted average LHFI $ 8,755



$ 9,142



$ 9,811



$ 9,513



$ 9,421





















Average deposits $ 21,068



$ 19,561



$ 17,715



$ 15,795



$ 15,904

Less: Average custodial deposits 8,527



7,347



6,223



4,776



4,772

Adjusted average deposits $ 12,541



$ 12,214



$ 11,492



$ 11,019



$ 11,132





















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.5 %

75.9 %

76.7 %

74.9 %

76.5 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 69.8 %

74.8 %

85.4 %

86.3 %

84.6 %

Adjusted net interest margin.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31, 2019 Net interest margin 2.78 %

2.78 %

2.86 %

2.81 %

2.91 % Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase 0.20 %

0.16 %

0.02 %

— %

— % Adjusted net interest margin 2.98 %

2.94 %

2.88 %

2.81 %

2.91 %

For more information, contact:

Kenneth Schellenberg

[email protected]

(248) 312-5741

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flagstar.com

