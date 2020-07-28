Flagstar Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $116 Million, or $2.03 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - Second Quarter 2020

Posted best results in company history, validating strength of business model

Expanded net interest margin by 5 basis points and increased net interest income by $20 million

Achieved mortgage revenues of $295 million , driven by strong gain on sale margin

, driven by strong gain on sale margin Increased the allowance for credit losses, driving the coverage ratio to 1.69 percent; 2.60 percent, excluding warehouse

Achieved stable capital ratios from balance sheet growth in low-risk asset categories

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported second quarter 2020 net income of $116 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to first quarter 2020 net income of $46 million, or $0.80 per diluted share and second quarter 2019 net income of $61 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

"We posted outstanding results for the quarter, the best in the company's history," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "All cylinders were firing in mortgage as we got a lift from a market that was super-charged and banking and servicing continued to provide stable and consistent earnings.

"Results were further bolstered by the strategic way we managed volume and sales channels to maximize revenue. Banking came in strong, too, with net interest margin up an impressive 5 basis points, and a $20 million increase in net interest income, despite a difficult interest rate backdrop. And we held our ground in servicing, despite high levels of prepayments.

"It's important to note that we earned over $2.00 per share even while setting aside $100 million for loan losses, which raised our credit reserves to $250 million. This pushed our coverage ratio to 1.69 percent overall and 2.60 percent, excluding our warehouse business which has a history of virtually no losses. This was a provision largely driven by the uncertainty around the pandemic and the conservative approach we took within the CECL framework of modeling-in economic variables.

"Our commercial customers are holding up well to this point and forbearance trends have been positive throughout the quarter. Also noteworthy is the growth in net interest margin in a challenging rate environment. Taken together, we believe these factors position us well for whatever COVID-19 may bring in the future.

"Mortgage took center stage with revenue of $295 million, largely on the strength of gain on sale margin which expanded 139 basis points, to 219 basis points and a 24 percent increase in fallout adjusted locks from the prior quarter. We capitalized on market opportunities, leveraged the diversity of our platform and shifted our product and channel mix to optimize results. This, along with stronger secondary market performance resulted in net gain on loan sales of $303 million.

"We closed the quarter servicing or subservicing slightly more than 1 million loans, which despite high prepayment activity, was generally consistent with the prior quarter. We did this by leveraging our ability to tap into our mortgage origination business to replace loans that prepaid.

"Additionally, our expense discipline contributed to $180 million of pre-provision net revenue growth compared to the prior quarter. The expense increases we did have this quarter were largely attributable to variable costs associated with the strong performance in mortgage leading to our efficiency ratio of 54 percent.

"Like the first quarter, our results in the second quarter reflect the power of our business model. Mortgage was a standout, but the contribution of our warehouse business, our net interest income and margin in banking, and the consistency of our servicing business and the related fee income highlight our unique and diversified business mix. The combination of these items drove strong capital generation, resulting in a tangible book value per share of $31.74 at quarter end.

"I would be remiss if I didn't comment on the horrific events that gripped the nation during the quarter and how they have inspired us as a company to open a dialogue about social and racial inequities and be a catalyst for change. For starters, we realized that in order to create a work environment where employees could be themselves and do their best work we had to acknowledge what was happening in the outside world. So, we listened to our employees and did everything from pulling our advertising from Facebook in July to support the Stop Hate for Profit initiative, to holding "Let's Talk About It" panel discussions about current events. We're pledging $1 million dollars in grants to minority owned small businesses and another $1 million to nonprofits that support diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, our board of directors has approved adding two new directors to the board who will be women representing minority groups. Reversing decades of systemic inequities is a marathon and not a sprint, but we are committed to making our company and our communities fairer and more equitable for all. We're off and running.

"As for our financial performance, we don't know what lies ahead, but we continue to show the strength of our unique business model in a range of economic environments. This quarter was extraordinary, but it stands on the shoulders of many other quarters where we turned in solid, consistent results from a business model designed to do just that."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 168

$ 148

$ 152

$ 146

$ 138

Provision for credit losses 102

14

—

1

17

Noninterest income 378

157

162

171

168

Noninterest expense 296

235

245

238

214

Income before income taxes 148

56

69

78

75

Provision for income taxes 32

10

11

15

14

Net income $ 116

$ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 61

Income per share:









Basic $ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08

Diluted $ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06



Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP) (1)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 168

$ 148

$ 152

$ 146

$ 138

Provision for credit losses 102

14

—

1

17

Noninterest income 378

157

162

171

143

Noninterest expense 296

235

245

238

214

Income before income taxes 148

56

69

78

50

Provision for income taxes 32

10

11

15

9

Net income $ 116

$ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 41













Income per share:









Basic $ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

Diluted $ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.71



(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Net interest margin 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % Return on average assets 1.8 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Return on average common equity 23.5 % 9.8 % 12.7 % 14.7 % 14.6 % Efficiency ratio 54.3 % 77.1 % 78.2 % 75.2 % 69.8 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.7 % 74.9 % 76.5 % 74.2 % 75.0 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 85.4 % 86.3 % 84.6 % 82.0 % 80.6 %

(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 23,692

$ 21,150

$ 20,708

$ 18,997

$ 17,759

12 % 33 % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 5,645

5,248

5,199

3,786

3,539

8 % 60 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 13,596

11,823

12,168

11,743

10,613

15 % 28 % Average total deposits 17,715

15,795

15,904

15,817

14,159

12 % 25 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 was $168 million, an increase of $20 million (14 percent) compared to the first quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by loan growth, the impact of lower interest rates on deposits, and lower borrowing costs, partially offset by lower yields on earnings assets. Average earnings assets increased $2.5 billion, reflecting increases of $2.2 billion in average total loans and $0.4 billion in average investment securities.

The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020 was 2.86 percent, a 5 basis point increase from the prior quarter. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily driven by the expiration of promotional rates on some of our savings deposits and the maturity of higher cost time deposits, combined with lower short-term FHLB borrowing costs. This increase more than offset the impact declining interest rates and a lower yield curve had on the loans held-for-investment portfolio. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits in the second quarter of 2020 was 86 bps, which declined from 133 basis points in the prior quarter, representing a 47 basis point decrease.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $13.6 billion for the second quarter of 2020, increasing $1.8 billion (15 percent) from the prior quarter, primarily driven by $1.5 billion (64 percent) higher average warehouse loan balances as we grew our business and took advantage of the strong mortgage market and $0.3 billion of paycheck protection program loans.

Average total deposits were $17.7 billion in the second quarter 2020, increasing $1.9 billion (12 percent) from the first quarter 2020. Average custodial deposits increased $1.4 billion (30 percent) due to higher prepayments from refinancing and average retail deposits increased $0.4 billion (4 percent) largely due to COVID-19 pandemic impact on the behavior and spending patterns for consumers and conservative commercial depositors carrying higher cash balances.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $102 million for the second quarter 2020, as compared to $14 million for the first quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by our forecast of economic conditions. These forecasts reflect our view that the economy will continue to be challenged by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the commercial real estate sector, for an extended period of time.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $221 million to $378 million in the second quarter 2020, as compared to $157 million for the first quarter 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage revenues.

Second quarter 2020 net gain on loan sales increased $213 million, to $303 million, as compared to $90 million in the first quarter 2020. The net gain on loan sale margin increased 139 basis points, to 2.19 percent for the second quarter 2020, as compared to 0.80 percent for the first quarter 2020. The extraordinary gain on sale margin increase was primarily driven by our response to market conditions and higher originations in our retail channel. Fallout-adjusted locks increased $2.7 billion, or 24 percent, to $13.8 billion, as historically low interest rates fueled a strong refinance market and state re-openings brought the purchase market to life.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights decreased $14 million, to an $8 million net loss for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a $6 million net gain for the first quarter 2020, primarily driven by higher prepayments.

Loan fees and charges increased $15 million, to $41 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $26 million for the first quarter 2020, resulting from a 41 percent increase in mortgage closings.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three months ended Change (% / bps)

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) $ 13,811

$ 11,154

$ 8,179

$ 9,197

$ 8,344

24 % 66 % Mortgage loans closed $ 12,156

$ 8,591

$ 9,303

$ 9,263

$ 8,641

41 % 41 % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) 2.19 % 0.80 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 0.89 % 139

130

Net gain on loan sales $ 303

$ 90

$ 101

$ 110

$ 75

N/M

N/M

Net return on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ (8)

$ 6

$ (3)

$ (2)

$ 5

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 295

$ 96

$ 98

$ 108

$ 80

N/M

N/M

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (2) 1,042

1,082

1,091

994

983

(4) % 6 % Capitalized value of MSRs 0.87 % 0.95 % 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.23 % (8)

(36)

N/M - Not meaningful













(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $296 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to $235 million for the first quarter 2020, primarily reflecting a $53 million increase in mortgage-related expenses due to higher mortgage volumes. Mortgage expense relative to closings increased during the quarter due to higher retail channel mix. Additionally, compensation and benefits expense increased $14 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by higher variable compensation attributed to stronger financial results.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 54 percent for the second quarter 2020, as compared to 77 percent for the first quarter 2020.

Income Taxes

The second quarter 2020 provision for income taxes totaled $32 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.5 percent, compared to $10 million and an effective tax rate of 18.4 percent for the first quarter 2020. The higher rate was the result of our higher level of income in the second quarter, which is taxed at higher marginal tax rates. Also contributing to the higher rate is a greater percentage of earnings in higher state tax jurisdictions, lower tax benefits for stock-based compensation and higher FDIC expenses, which are not deductible.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios

















As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)







Allowance for credit losses $ 250

$ 152

$ 110

$ 113

$ 113

64 % N/M

Credit reserves to LHFI 1.69 % 1.10 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 59

72

Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 3

$ 2

$ 3

$ 1

$ 34

50 % (91) % Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 33

$ 29

$ 26

$ 26

$ 63

14 % (48) % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 1.29 % 3

(118)

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.54 % 1

(32)





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):







Residential first mortgage 0.26 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.11 % N/M

N/M

Home equity and other consumer 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.71 % —

(61)

Commercial real estate 0.01 % (0.01) % — % — % — % N/M

N/M

Commercial and industrial 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % (0.22) % 7.11 % (11)

N/M

N/M - Not meaningful





























(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.











The allowance for credit losses was $250 million and covered 1.69 percent of loans held-for-investment at June 30, 2020, a 59 basis point increase from March 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance coverage reflects our forecast of economic conditions and reflects our view that the economy will continue to be challenged by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 2.60 percent, a 106 basis point increase from March 31, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter 2020 were negligible at $3 million, or 11 basis points of LHFI, compared to $2 million, or 8 basis points in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $33 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 22 basis points at June 30, 2020, flat compared to March 31, 2020. There were no nonperforming commercial loans. At June 30, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $15 million, or 0.10 percent, of total loans, compared to $26 million, or 0.19 percent, at March 31, 2020.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)



Change (% / bps)

June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 7.76 % 8.09 % 7.57 % 7.98 % 7.94 % (33)

(18)

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.11 % 9.17 % 9.32 % 9.25 % 9.08 % (6)

3

Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.33 % 10.52 % 10.83 % 10.81 % 10.73 % (19)

(40)

Total capital (to RWA) 11.32 % 11.18 % 11.52 % 11.54 % 11.51 % 14

(19)

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 6.58 % 6.25 % 6.95 % 7.08 % 7.31 % 33

(73)

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 31.74

$ 29.52

$ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 26.16

8 % 21 %





























(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.





























The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. At the end of the quarter, the balance sheet increased by $1.0 billion to include loans previously sold into GNMA securities. Although we have not repurchased these loans and they are not delinquent, they are in forbearance. At a certain point, the accounting rules require us to include these as "Loans with Government Guarantees" with an offsetting amount included in "Other Liabilities." The Company does not have exposure to credit risk from these loans. Excluding these loans that are in forbearance, the Company had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 10.52 percent, a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.52 percent, and a tangible common equity to assets ratio of 7.47 percent at June 30, 2020.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $31.74, up $2.22 from last quarter and $5.58 from one year ago, which represents a 21 percent increase.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's second quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (800) 458-4121 toll free or (323) 794-2597 and use passcode 8266062. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820 and using passcode 8266062.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com , where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 89 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $214 billion of loans representing slightly over 1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes non-GAAP financial measures for tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 Assets













Cash $ 204



$ 216



$ 220



$ 268

Interest-earning deposits 23



126



206



51

Total cash and cash equivalents 227



342



426



319

Trading securities —



2,058



—



—

Investment securities available-for-sale 2,348



2,446



2,116



1,718

Investment securities held-to-maturity 496



554



598



661

Loans held-for-sale 5,615



4,389



5,258



3,345

Loans held-for-investment 14,808



13,795



12,129



11,655

Loans with government guarantees 1,791



814



736



507

Less: allowance for loan losses (229)



(132)



(107)



(110)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 16,370



14,477



12,758



12,052

Mortgage servicing rights 261



223



291



316

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 377



306



303



303

Premises and equipment, net 410



413



416



415

Goodwill and intangible assets 164



167



170



178

Other assets 1,200



1,430



930



899

Total assets $ 27,468



$ 26,805



$ 23,266



$ 20,206

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,921



$ 6,551



$ 5,467



$ 4,784

Interest-bearing deposits 9,977



9,501



9,679



9,632

Total deposits 17,898



16,052



15,146



14,416

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 3,354



5,841



4,165



2,550

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,200



1,000



650



500

Other long-term debt 493



493



496



495

Other liabilities 2,552



1,577



1,021



589

Total liabilities 25,497



24,963



21,478



18,550

Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 1



1



1



1

Additional paid in capital 1,488



1,487



1,483



1,477

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 46



31



1



(8)

Retained earnings 436



323



303



186

Total stockholders' equity 1,971



1,842



1,788



1,656

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,468



$ 26,805



$ 23,266



$ 20,206



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

1Q20

2Q19

June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 201

$ 201

$ 213

$ 203

$ 198



$ —

— %

$ 3

2 % Total interest expense 33

53

61

57

60



(20)

(38) %

(27)

(45) % Net interest income 168

148

152

146

138



20

14 %

30

22 % Provision for credit losses 102

14

—

1

17



88

N/M

85

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66

134

152

145

121



(68)

(51) %

(55)

(45) % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 303

90

101

110

75



213

N/M

228

N/M Loan fees and charges 41

26

30

29

24



15

58 %

17

71 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights (8)

6

(3)

(2)

5



(14)

N/M

(13)

N/M Loan administration income 21

12

8

5

6



9

75 %

15

N/M Deposit fees and charges 7

9

10

10

10



(2)

(22) %

(3)

(30) % Other noninterest income 14

14

16

19

48



—

— %

(34)

(71) % Total noninterest income 378

157

162

171

168



221

N/M

210

N/M Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 116

102

102

98

90



14

14 %

26

29 % Occupancy and equipment 44

41

43

40

40



3

7 %

4

10 % Commissions 61

29

35

38

25



32

N/M

36

N/M Loan processing expense 25

20

20

22

21



5

25 %

4

19 % Legal and professional expense 5

6

9

6

6



(1)

(17) %

(1)

(17) % Federal insurance premiums 7

6

6

5

5



1

17 %

2

40 % Intangible asset amortization 4

3

4

3

4



1

33 %

—

— % Other noninterest expense 34

28

26

26

23



6

21 %

11

48 % Total noninterest expense 296

235

245

238

214



61

26 %

82

38 % Income before income taxes 148

56

69

78

75



92

164 %

73

97 % Provision for income taxes 32

10

11

15

14



22

N/M

18

N/M Net income $ 116

$ 46

$ 58

$ 63

$ 61



$ 70

N/M

$ 55

90 % Income per share





















Basic $ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08



$ 1.24

155 %

$ 0.96

89 % Diluted $ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06



$ 1.23

154 %

$ 0.97

92 %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.04



$ —

— %

$ 0.01

25 % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended

Change

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019

Amount Percent Interest Income











Total interest income $ 402



$ 378



$ 24

6 % Total interest expense 86



114



(28)

(25) % Net interest income 316



264



52

20 % Provision for credit losses 116



17



99

N/M

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 200



247



(47)

(19) % Noninterest Income











Net gain on loan sales 393



124



269

N/M

Loan fees and charges 67



41



26

63 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights (2)



11



(13)

N/M

Loan administration income 33



17



16

94 % Deposit fees and charges 16



18



(2)

(11) % Other noninterest income 28



66



(38)

(58) % Total noninterest income 535



277



258

93 % Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits 218



177



41

23 % Occupancy and equipment 85



78



7

9 % Commissions 90



38



52

N/M

Loan processing expense 45



38



7

18 % Legal and professional expense 11



12



(1)

(8) % Federal insurance premiums 13



9



4

44 % Intangible asset amortization 7



8



(1)

(13) % Other noninterest expense 63



45



18

40 % Total noninterest expense 532



405



127

31 % Income before income taxes 203



119



84

71 % Provision for income taxes 42



22



20

91 % Net income $ 161



$ 97



$ 64

66 % Income per share











Basic $ 2.85



$ 1.71



$ 1.14

67 % Diluted $ 2.83



$ 1.69



$ 1.14

67 %













Cash dividends declared $ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.02

25 % N/M - Not meaningful













Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Selected Mortgage Statistics:











Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) $ 13,811

$ 11,154

$ 8,344



$ 24,965

$ 14,946

Mortgage loans closed $ 12,156

$ 8,591

$ 8,641



$ 20,747

$ 14,154

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 12,874

$ 7,487

$ 8,838



$ 20,361

$ 14,008

Selected Ratios:











Interest rate spread (2) 2.52 % 2.31 % 2.57 %

2.41 % 2.63 % Net interest margin 2.86 % 2.81 % 3.08 %

2.83 % 3.08 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 2.35 % 1.19 % 0.84 %

1.93 % 0.87 % Return on average assets 1.77 % 0.78 % 1.22 %

1.30 % 1.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (3) (4) 1.77 % 0.78 % 0.81 %

1.30 % 0.81 % Return on average common equity 23.47 % 9.82 % 14.58 %

16.86 % 11.94 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 26.16 % 11.46 % 17.14 %

19.07 % 14.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 26.16 % 11.46 % 11.69 %

19.07 % 11.63 % Efficiency ratio 54.3 % 77.1 % 69.8 %

62.5 % 74.8 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 7.53 % 7.92 % 8.35 %

15.42 % 16.93 % Average Balances:











Average interest-earning assets $ 23,692

$ 21,150

$ 17,759



$ 22,421

$ 17,030

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 15,119

$ 14,480

$ 12,898



$ 14,800

$ 12,702

Average stockholders' equity $ 1,977

$ 1,854

$ 1,668



$ 1,915

$ 1,626







(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (4) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 Selected Statistics:













Book value per common share $ 34.62



$ 32.46



$ 31.57



$ 29.31

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 31.74



$ 29.52



$ 28.57



$ 26.16

Number of common shares outstanding 56,943,979



56,729,789



56,631,236



56,483,937

Number of FTE employees 4,641



4,415



4,453



4,026

Number of bank branches 160



160



160



160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.14 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.36 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 7.18 %

6.87 %

7.68 %

8.19 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:













Weighted average service fee (basis points) 37.0



38.8



39.7



39.7

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 0.87 %

0.95 %

1.21 %

1.23 %





(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles of $164 million, $167 million, $170 million and $182 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,645

$48

3.42 %

$ 5,248

$ 49

3.72 %

$ 3,539

$ 40

4.55 % Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 2,822

24

3.41 %

3,062

27

3.51 %

3,146

28

3.61 % Home equity 1,001

9

3.78 %

1,019

12

4.73 %

814

11

5.54 % Other 881

12

5.42 %

816

12

5.77 %

518

9

6.78 % Total consumer loans 4,704

45

3.87 %

4,897

51

4.14 %

4,478

48

4.33 % Commercial real estate 3,101

28

3.64 %

2,949

34

4.61 %

2,394

35

5.65 % Commercial and industrial 2,006

17

3.34 %

1,667

19

4.52 %

1,744

23

5.26 % Warehouse lending 3,785

38

3.88 %

2,310

25

4.30 %

1,997

27

5.21 % Total commercial loans 8,892

83

3.67 %

6,926

78

4.48 %

6,135

85

5.40 % Total loans held-for-investment 13,596

128

3.74 %

11,823

129

4.34 %

10,613

133

4.97 % Loans with government guarantees 858

4

1.97 %

811

3

1.38 %

502

4

2.94 % Investment securities 3,417

21

2.42 %

3,060

19

2.47 %

2,907

20

2.75 % Interest-earning deposits 176

—

0.11 %

208

1

1.75 %

198

1

2.23 % Total interest-earning assets 23,692

201

3.38 %

21,150

$ 201

3.78 %

17,759

$ 198

4.42 % Other assets 2,569







2,263







2,207





Total assets $ 26,261







$ 23,413







$ 19,966





Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,800

$1

0.22 %

$ 1,587

$ 3

0.75 %

$ 1,323

$ 3

0.84 % Savings deposits 3,476

4

0.52 %

3,384

9

1.07 %

3,191

9

1.16 % Money market deposits 716

—

0.12 %

687

1

0.32 %

745

1

0.32 % Certificates of deposit 1,987

11

2.00 %

2,254

12

2.24 %

2,611

15

2.34 % Total retail deposits 7,979

16

0.78 %

7,912

25

1.28 %

7,870

28

1.42 % Government deposits 1,088

2

0.63 %

1,131

3

1.15 %

1,128

5

1.51 % Wholesale deposits and other 738

4

2.07 %

581

4

2.39 %

417

2

2.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,805

22

0.86 %

9,624

32

1.33 %

9,415

35

1.47 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 3,753

2

0.26 %

3,566

12

1.35 %

2,633

17

2.53 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,068

3

1.13 %

794

3

1.29 %

354

1

1.72 % Other long-term debt 493

6

4.99 %

496

6

5.33 %

496

7

5.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,119

33

0.86 %

14,480

53

1.46 %

12,898

60

1.85 % Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 1,687







1,395







1,275





Custodial deposits (1) 6,223







4,776







3,469





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,910







6,171







4,744





Other liabilities 1,255







908







656





Stockholders' equity 1,977







1,854







1,668





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,261







$ 23,413







$ 19,966





Net interest-earning assets $ 8,573







$ 6,671







$ 4,861





Net interest income

$ 168







$ 148







$ 138



Interest rate spread (2)



2.52 %





2.31 %





2.57 % Net interest margin (3)



2.86 %





2.81 %





3.08 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



156.7 %





146.1 %





137.7 % Total average deposits $ 17,715







$ 15,795







$ 14,159





























































(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended,

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,447

$ 97

3.56 %

$ 3,403

$ 79

4.63 % Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 2,942

51

3.46 %

3,095

56

3.63 % Home equity 1,010

21

4.26 %

780

22

5.58 % Other 848

24

5.59 %

438

15

6.91 % Total consumer loans 4,800

96

4.01 %

4,313

93

4.32 % Commercial real estate 3,025

63

4.11 %

2,322

66

5.66 % Commercial and industrial 1,836

36

3.88 %

1,669

45

5.32 % Warehouse lending 3,048

62

4.04 %

1,589

42

5.30 % Total commercial loans 7,909

161

4.03 %

5,580

153

5.46 % Total loans held-for-investment 12,709

257

4.02 %

9,893

246

4.96 % Loans with government guarantees 834

7

1.68 %

478

7

2.95 % Investment securities 3,239

40

2.45 %

3,081

44

2.83 % Interest-earning deposits 192

1

1.00 %

175

2

2.47 % Total interest-earning assets 22,421

402

3.57 %

17,030

378

4.43 % Other assets 2,416







2,176





Total assets $ 24,837







$ 19,206





Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,693

$ 4

0.47 %

$ 1,271

$ 5

0.76 % Savings deposits 3,433

14

0.79 %

3,140

17

1.06 % Money market deposits 701

1

0.22 %

762

1

0.30 % Certificates of deposit 2,120

22

2.13 %

2,550

28

2.24 % Total retail deposits 7,947

41

1.03 %

7,723

51

1.32 % Government deposits 1,110

5

0.89 %

1,149

9

1.51 % Wholesale deposits and other 659

7

2.21 %

402

4

2.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,716

53

1.09 %

9,274

64

1.39 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 3,659

14

0.79 %

2,679

34

2.53 % Long-term FHLB advances 931

6

1.20 %

254

2

1.67 % Other long-term debt 494

13

5.16 %

495

14

5.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,800

86

1.16 %

12,702

114

1.80 % Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 1,541







1,258





Custodial deposits (1) 5,499







3,004





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,040







4,262





Other liabilities 1,082







616





Stockholders' equity 1,915







1,626





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,837







$ 19,206





Net interest-earning assets $ 7,622







$ 4,328





Net interest income

$ 316







$ 264



Interest rate spread (2)



2.41 %





2.63 % Net interest margin (3)



2.83 %





3.08 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



145.9 %





134.1 % Total average deposits 16,755







13,536











(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share (Dollars in millions, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net Income $ 116



$ 46



$ 61



$ 161



$ 97

Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,790,642



56,655,865



56,446,077



56,723,254



56,670,690

Stock-based awards 333,064



534,058



615,745



433,561



651,823

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,123,706



57,189,923



57,061,822



218,156,815



154,322,513

Basic earnings per common share $ 2.04



$ 0.80



$ 1.08



$ 2.85



$ 1.71

Stock-based awards (0.01)



—



(0.02)



(0.02)



(0.02)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.03



$ 0.80



$ 1.06



$ 2.83



$ 1.69



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,021

7.76 %

$ 1,879

8.09 %

$ 1,826

8.00 %

$ 1,561

7.94 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 26,040





$ 23,212





$ 22,830





$ 19,659



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,781

9.11 %

$ 1,639

9.17 %

$ 1,586

9.62 %

$ 1,321

9.08 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,021

10.33 %

$ 1,879

10.52 %

$ 1,826

11.07 %

$ 1,561

10.73 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,214

11.32 %

$ 1,997

11.18 %

$ 1,936

11.74 %

$ 1,674

11.51 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 19,562





$ 17,863





$ 16,493





$ 14,551





Regulatory Capital - Bank (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 1,969

7.57 %

$ 1,900

8.19 %

$ 1,752

7.71 %

$ 1,632

8.32 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 26,020





$ 23,194





22,727





$ 19,614



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,969

10.07 %

$ 1,900

10.64 %

$ 1,752

11.04 %

$ 1,632

11.23 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,969

10.07 %

$ 1,900

10.64 %

$ 1,752

11.04 %

$ 1,632

11.23 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,161

11.05 %

$ 2,019

11.30 %

$ 1,862

11.73 %

$ 1,745

12.00 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 19,559





$ 17,857





15,873





$ 14,538





Loans Serviced (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 174,517

854,693

$ 193,037

916,989



$ 194,638

918,662



$ 170,139

816,743

Serviced for others 29,846

122,779

23,439

102,338



24,003

105,469



25,774

106,334

Serviced for own loan portfolio (3) 9,211

64,142

8,539

63,085



9,536

66,526



7,264

59,873

Total loans serviced $ 213,574

1,041,614



$ 225,015

1,082,412



$ 228,177

1,090,657



$ 203,177

982,950



















































(1) Unpaid principal balance, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released mortgage servicing rights. Includes repossessed assets. (3) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 Consumer loans





















Residential first mortgage $ 2,716

18.3 %

$ 2,964

21.5 %

$ 3,154

26.0 %

$ 3,241

27.8 % Home equity 978

6.6 %

1,028

7.5 %

1,024

8.4 %

922

7.9 % Other 898

6.1 %

858

6.2 %

729

6.0 %

576

4.9 % Total consumer loans 4,592

31.0 %

4,850

35.2 %

4,907

40.4 %

4,739

40.7 % Commercial loans





















Commercial real estate 3,016

20.4 %

3,092

22.4 %

2,828

23.3 %

2,463

21.1 % Commercial and industrial 1,968

13.3 %

1,880

13.6 %

1,634

13.5 %

1,821

15.6 % Warehouse lending 5,232

35.3 %

3,973

28.8 %

2,760

22.8 %

2,632

22.5 % Total commercial loans 10,216

69.0 %

8,945

64.8 %

7,222

59.5 %

6,916

59.3 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 14,808

100.0 %

$ 13,795

100.0 %

$ 12,129

100 %

$ 11,655

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019 Indirect Lending $ 647

72.0 %

$ 620

72.3 %

$ 578

79.3 %

$ 408

70.8 % Point of Sale 181 20.2 %

159

18.5 %

63

8.6 %

51

8.9 % Other 70 7.8 %

79

9.2 %

88

12.1 %

117

20.3 % Total other consumer loans $ 898

100.0 %

$ 858

100.0 %

$ 729

100.0 %

$ 576

100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 Residential first mortgage $ 60



$ 46



$ 26

Home equity 28



23



16

Other 34



16



5

Total consumer loans 122



85



47

Commercial real estate 83



28



34

Commercial and industrial 23



18



24

Warehouse lending 1



1



5

Total commercial loans 107



47



63

Allowance for loan losses 229



132



110

Reserve for unfunded commitments 21



20



3

Allowance for credit losses $ 250



$ 152



$ 113



Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Residential

First

Mortgage Home Equity Other

Consumer Commercial

Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse

Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (2) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 46

$ 23

$ 16

$ 28

$ 18

$ 1

$ 132

$ 20

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (2)

(1)

4

—

1

—

2

—

Economic forecast 9

3

6

14

(2)

—

30

1

Credit (1) 5

2

7

10

—

—

24

—

Qualitative factor adjustments 2

—

—

31

6

—

39

—

Charge-offs (2)

(1)

(2)

—

—

—

(5)

—

Provision for charge-offs 2

1

2

—

—

—

5

—

Recoveries —

1

1

—

—

—

2

—

Ending allowance balance $ 60

$ 28

$ 34

$ 83

$ 23

$ 1

$ 229

$ 21



















(1) Includes changes in the individually evaluated reserve

(2) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option

Nonperforming Loans and Assets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 Nonperforming LHFI $ 23



$ 19



16



52

Nonperforming TDRs 4



4



3



4

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 6



6



7



7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 33



29



26



63

Other nonperforming assets, net 7



10



10



9

LHFS 7



5



5



15

Total nonperforming assets $ 47



$ 44



$ 41



$ 87

















Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.14 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.36 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.22 %

0.21 %

0.21 %

0.54 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.27 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.62 %

































(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than 90 days (1)

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI June 30, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 33



$ 48



$ 4,592

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



10,216

Total loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 33



$ 48



$ 14,808

March 31, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 14



$ 5



$ 29



$ 48



$ 4,850

Commercial loans 7



—



—



7



8,945

Total loans $ 21



$ 5



$ 29



$ 55



$ 13,795

December 31, 2019

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 4,907

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



7,222

Total loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 12,129

June 30, 2019

















Consumer loans $ 5



$ 2



$ 26



$ 33



$ 4,739

Commercial loans 1



—



37



38



6,916

Total loans $ 6



$ 2



$ 63



$ 71



$ 11,655







(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)





TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total June 30, 2020

Consumer loans $ 35



$ 10



$ 45

Commercial loans 5



$ —



5

Total TDR loans $ 40



$ 10



$ 50

March 31, 2020









Consumer loans $ 37



$ 10



$ 47

Total TDR loans $ 37



$ 10



$ 47

December 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48

Total TDR loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48

June 30, 2019









Consumer loans $ 41



$ 11



$ 52

Total TDR loans $ 41



$ 11



$ 52



Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and acquisition related expenses recognized in conjunction with the Well Fargo branch acquisition from 2018 are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,971



$ 1,842



$ 1,788



$ 1,734



$ 1,656

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 164



167



170



174



178

Tangible book value $ 1,807



$ 1,675



$ 1,618



$ 1,560



$ 1,478





















Number of common shares outstanding 56,943,979



56,729,789



56,631,236



56,510,341



56,483,937

Tangible book value per share $ 31.74



$ 29.52



$ 28.57



$ 27.62



$ 26.16





















Total assets $ 27,468



$ 26,805



$ 23,266



$ 22,048



$ 20,206

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 6.58 %

6.25 %

6.95 %

7.08 %

7.31 %

Return on average common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions)







Net income $ 116



$ 58



$ 61



$ 161



$ 97

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 3



3



3



6



6

Tangible net income $ 119



$ 61



$ 64



$ 167



$ 103





















Total average equity $ 1,977



$ 1,803



$ 1,668



$ 1,915



$ 1,626

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 165



172



180



167



184

Total tangible average equity $ 1,812



$ 1,631



$ 1,488



$ 1,748



$ 1,442





















Return on average common equity 23.47 %

12.69 %

14.58 %

16.86 %

11.94 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

(1.22) %

— %

(2.49) % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — %

— %

— %

— %

0.10 % Adjusted return on average common equity 23.47 %

12.69 %

13.36 %

16.86 %

9.55 %



















Return on average tangible common equity 26.16 %

14.76 %

17.14 %

19.07 %

14.33 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

(5.45) %

— %

(2.81) % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — %

— %

— %

— %

0.11 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 26.16 %

14.76 %

11.69 %

19.07 %

11.63 %



















Return on average assets 1.77 %

0.99 %

1.22 %

1.30 %

1.01 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

(0.41) %

— %

(0.21) % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — %

— %

— %

— %

0.01 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.77 %

0.99 %

0.81 %

1.30 %

0.81 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30, 2019

June 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Average LHFI $ 13,596



$ 11,823



$ 12,168



$ 11,743



$ 10,613

Less: Average warehouse loans 3,785



2,310



2,747



2,508



1,997

Adjusted average LHFI $ 9,811



$ 9,513



$ 9,421



$ 9,235



$ 8,616





















Average deposits $ 17,715



$ 15,795



$ 15,904



$ 15,817



$ 14,159

Less: Average custodial deposits 6,223



4,776



4,772



4,550



3,469

Adjusted average deposits $ 11,492



$ 11,019



$ 11,132



$ 11,267



$ 10,690





















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.7 %

74.9 %

76.5 %

74.2 %

75.0 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 85.4 %

86.3 %

84.6 %

82.0 %

80.6 %

Adjusted noninterest income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, and basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Noninterest income $ 378



$ 157



$ 162



$ 171



$ 168

DOJ benefit —



—



—



—



(25)

Adjusted noninterest income $ 378



$ 157



$ 162



$ 171



$ 143





















Income before income taxes $ 148



$ 56



$ 69



$ 78



$ 75

Adjustment for DOJ benefit —



—



—



—



(25)

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 148



$ 56



$ 69



$ 78



$ 50





















Provision for income taxes $ 32



$ 10



$ 11



$ 15



$ 14

Tax impact on adjustment for DOJ benefit —



—



—



—



(5)

Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 32



$ 10



$ 11



$ 15



$ 9





















Net income $ 116



$ 46



$ 58



$ 63



$ 61

Adjusted net income $ 116



$ 46



$ 58



$ 63



$ 41





















Weighted average common shares outstanding 56,790,642



56,655,865



56,513,890



56,484,499



56,446,077

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,123,706



57,189,923



57,198,734



57,110,796



57,061,822

Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 2.04



$ 0.80



$ 1.01



$ 1.12



$ 0.72

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.03



$ 0.80



$ 1.00



$ 1.11



$ 0.71



For more information, contact:

Kenneth Schellenberg

[email protected]

(248) 312-5741

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flagstar.com

