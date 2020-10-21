Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $222 million, or $3.88 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2020

Surpassed record results from second quarter 2020 as all segments posted strong earnings

Grew net interest income by $12 million to $180 million

to Achieved mortgage revenue of $358 million on strong gain on sale margin and volume growth

on strong gain on sale margin and volume growth Increased the allowance for credit losses by $30 million, raising the coverage ratio to 1.7 percent, or 3.1 percent excluding warehouse loans

Generated tangible book value growth of 25 percent through the first nine months of 2020

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $116 million, or $2.03 per diluted share and third quarter 2019 net income of $63 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

"It was another quarter for the record books as we surpassed the high-water mark for earnings we set last quarter," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "We once again demonstrated the power of our business model as strong results across all of our primary business segments combined to produce record earnings of $3.88 per share. And while our performance in mortgage is a headline, it shares the space with outstanding results from our banking and servicing teams."

"Banking performed remarkably well during the quarter, growing net interest income $12 million to $180 million. Our warehouse business—and our success in safely growing low-risk balances without sacrificing yield—was a big contributor to our performance. Our solid performance in warehouse, combined with a concerted effort to reduce deposit funding costs, resulted in a 6-basis-point increase in net interest margin, excluding loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased.

"We also were pleased to see commercial loan deferrals end the quarter at just $47 million. That's less than 1 percent of our commercial loan portfolio, down significantly from their peak in the second quarter. Still, we felt it was prudent to increase our credit reserves to $280 million to reflect the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its ongoing economic impact. We believe our conservative approach to fortify the bank's balance sheet positions us well in an unpredictable economy. Our coverage ratio is now 3.1 percent, excluding warehouse loans, which places it among the strongest in the industry.

"In Servicing, we closed the quarter with a 6 percent increase over the second quarter in loans serviced and subserviced, bringing our servicing book to a little more than 1.1 million loans. This growth is especially strong considering the headwinds from the continued pressure of elevated prepayments, and it's a testament to our business model and the strength of the relationships we have developed with our subservicing partners.

"Our mortgage team was absolutely stellar, producing revenue of $358 million on a 12-basis-point expansion of gain on sale margin and an 9 percent increase in fallout adjusted locks over the prior quarter. While a robust mortgage market fueled our revenue growth in the business, it is our diverse, multi-channel mortgage platform that allowed us to maximize mortgage profitability by optimizing product and channel mix.

"Like prior quarters, our results in the third quarter show the power of our business model. Mortgage was once again a standout, but it shares the stage with our unique and diversified businesses that deliver solid net interest income and margin in banking—led by contributions from warehouse lending—and predictable fee income from Servicing. Combined, they generated the capital that produced a tangible book value of $35.60 per share at quarter end."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 180

$ 168

$ 148

$ 152

$ 146

Provision for credit losses 32

102

14

—

1

Noninterest income 452

378

157

162

171

Noninterest expense 305

296

235

245

238

Income before income taxes 295

148

56

69

78

Provision for income taxes 73

32

10

11

15

Net income $ 222

$ 116

$ 46

$ 58

$ 63

Income per share:









Basic $ 3.90

$ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12

Diluted $ 3.88

$ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11



Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.86 % 2.81 % 2.91 % 3.05 % Adjusted net interest margin (2) 2.94 % 2.88 % 2.81 % 2.91 % 3.05 % Return on average assets 3.1 % 1.8 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 1.2 % Return on average common equity 41.5 % 23.5 % 9.8 % 12.7 % 14.7 % Efficiency ratio 48.3 % 54.3 % 77.1 % 78.2 % 75.2 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 75.9 % 76.7 % 74.9 % 76.5 % 74.2 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1) 74.8 % 85.4 % 86.3 % 84.6 % 82.0 %





(1) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes LGG loans available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 25,738

$ 23,692

$ 21,150

$ 20,708

$ 18,997

9 % 35 % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 5,602

5,645

5,248

5,199

3,786

(1) % 48 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 14,839

13,596

11,823

12,168

11,743

9 % 26 % Average total deposits 19,561

17,715

15,795

15,904

15,817

10 % 24 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter 2020 was $180 million, an increase of $12 million (7 percent) compared to the second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by warehouse loan growth and the impact of lower rates on deposit and borrowing costs, which was partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $2.0 billion, reflecting increases of $2.5 billion in average total loans partially offset by a $0.6 billion decrease in average investment securities.

The net interest margin in the third quarter 2020 was 2.78 percent, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin expanded 6 basis points to 2.94 percent in the third quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 2.88 percent in the prior quarter. The increase in the adjusted net interest margin was primarily driven by a shift to higher yielding warehouse loans and lower rates on deposit and borrowing costs. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 22 basis points driven by the expiration of promotional rates on some of our savings deposits and the maturity of higher cost time deposits and a higher balance of noninterest bearing deposits. This improvement more than offset the impact of declining interest rates on the loans held-for-investment portfolio.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $14.8 billion for the third quarter 2020, increasing $1.2 billion (9 percent) from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.9 billion (51 percent) higher average warehouse loan balances as we grew this business and took advantage of the strong mortgage market. The result was partially offset by $0.5 billion (9 percent) lower average commercial loans, excluding warehouse, primarily due to a decrease in our home builder finance portfolio and the completion of the sale of the Paycheck Protection Program loans during the third quarter.

Average total deposits were $19.6 billion in the third quarter 2020, increasing $1.8 billion (10 percent) from the second quarter 2020. Average custodial deposits increased $1.1 billion (18 percent) due to higher prepayments from refinancing, average government deposits increased $0.3 billion (29 percent) and retail deposits increased $0.2 billion (2 percent) primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior and spending patterns and higher cash balances being carried by commercial depositors.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $32 million for the third quarter 2020, as compared to $102 million for the second quarter 2020. We have continued to add to our reserve balance as we believe the economic recovery will continue to be challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time, especially as it relates to consumer loan forbearance and the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $74 million to $452 million in the third quarter 2020, as compared to $378 million for the second quarter 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage revenues.

Third quarter 2020 net gain on loan sales increased $43 million, to $346 million, as compared to $303 million in the second quarter 2020. The net gain on loan sale margin increased 12 basis points, to 2.31 percent for the third quarter 2020, as compared to 2.19 percent for the second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by improved execution in secondary marketing and the gain associated with the residential mortgage-backed securitization transaction we executed during the quarter. Fallout -adjusted locks increased $1.2 billion, or 9 percent, to $15.0 billion, as historically low interest rates continued to fuel a strong refinance market.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $20 million, to a $12 million net return for the third quarter 2020, compared to an $8 million net loss for the second quarter 2020. The third quarter 2020 MSR return normalized following the MSR valuation decrease caused by rising prepayment speeds in the second quarter 2020 which did not reoccur.

Loan administration income increased $5 million, to $26 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $21 million for the second quarter 2020, largely driven by an increase in the average number of loans being subserviced and higher level of fees for loans in forbearance.

Loan fees and charges increased $4 million, to $45 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $41 million for the second quarter 2020, resulting from a 19 percent increase in mortgage closings.

Mortgage Metrics

















As of/Three months ended Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Seq

Yr/Yr



(Dollars in millions)







Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) $ 15,000

$ 13,800

$ 11,200

$ 8,200

$ 9,200

9 % 63 % Mortgage loans closed (1) $ 14,400

$ 12,200

$ 8,600

$ 9,300

$ 9,300

19 % 56 % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)

2.31 % 2.19 % 0.80 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 12

111

Net gain on loan sales $ 346

$ 303

$ 90

$ 101

$ 110

14 % N/M

Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ 12

$ (8)

$ 6

$ (3)

$ (2)

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 358

$ 295

$ 96

$ 98

$ 108

21 % N/M

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,105

1,042

1,082

1,091

994

6 % 11 % Capitalized value of MSRs 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.95 % 1.21 % 1.14 % (2)

(29)

N/M - Not meaningful



















(1) Rounded to the nearest hundred million (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close

based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $305 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $296 million for the second quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to the capitalization of origination costs in the second quarter for the PPP loans and the accelerated vesting of certain components of executive compensation that resulted from the most recent secondary share offering. Despite increased volume, mortgage expenses were flat quarter over quarter as the ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings – our mortgage expense ratio – declined. This improvement was due to certain expenses in the second quarter that did not reoccur this quarter and are not expected to reoccur in the future, including certain performance-related incentives related to our Opes Advisors division.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 48 percent for the third quarter 2020, as compared to 54 percent for the second quarter 2020, primarily driven lower by extraordinary levels of gain on sale margin.

Income Taxes

The third quarter 2020 provision for income taxes totaled $73 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.7 percent, compared to $32 million and an effective tax rate of 21.5 percent for the second quarter 2020. Our effective tax rate increased due to the higher level of income, which is taxed at higher marginal tax rates. Additionally, we delayed certain tax planning strategies.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios

















As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Seq

Yr/Yr



(Dollars in millions)







Allowance for credit losses $ 280

$ 250

$ 152

$ 110

$ 113

12 % N/M

Credit reserves to LHFI

1.70 % 1.69 % 1.10 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 1

80

Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse 3.07 % 2.60 % 1.54 % 1.12 % 1.16 % 47

191

Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 2

$ 3

$ 2

$ 3

$ 1

(33) % 100 % Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 45

$ 33

$ 29

$ 26

$ 26

36 % 73 % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.02 % (6)

3

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.28 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 6

7





















Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):







Residential first mortgage 0.07 % 0.26 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % (19)

—

Home equity and other consumer 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.49 % 0.27 % (5)

(4)

Commercial real estate (0.01) % 0.01 % (0.01) % — % — % (2)

(1)

Commercial and industrial 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % (0.22) % (2)

28

N/M - Not meaningful





















(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

The allowance for credit losses was $280 million and covered 1.70 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2020, flat compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 3.07 percent, a 47 basis point increase from June 30, 2020. The increase in the allowance coverage reflects our forecast of economic conditions and our view that the economy will continue to be challenged for an extended period of time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter 2020 were negligible at $2 million, or 5 basis points of LHFI, compared to $3 million, or 11 basis points in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $45 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 28 basis points at September 30, 2020, a 6 basis point increase compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was due to one commercial loan that was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At September 30, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $13 million, or 8 basis points, of total loans, compared to $15 million, or 10 basis points, at June 30, 2020.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Seq

Yr/Yr

Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 8.04 % 7.76 % 8.09 % 7.57 % 7.98 % 28

6

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.21 % 9.11 % 9.17 % 9.32 % 9.25 % 10

(4)

Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.31 % 10.33 % 10.52 % 10.83 % 10.81 % (2)

(50)

Total capital (to RWA) 11.29 % 11.32 % 11.18 % 11.52 % 11.54 % (3)

(25)

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 6.90 % 6.58 % 6.25 % 6.95 % 7.08 % 32

(18)

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 35.60

$ 31.74

$ 29.52

$ 28.57

$ 27.62

12 % 29 %









































(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio – the largest component of the Company's held for sale portfolio. Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of the historically low level of losses from this loan portfolio and the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, the Company would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 10.9 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent at September 30, 2020.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $35.60, up $3.86 from last quarter and $7.98 higher than the same quarter last year, an increase of 29 percent.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's third quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (800) 353-6461 toll free or (334) 323-0501 and use passcode 9179222. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 9179222.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com , where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 Assets













Cash $ 194



$ 204



$ 220



$ 234

Interest-earning deposits 86



23



206



119

Total cash and cash equivalents 280



227



426



353

Investment securities available-for-sale 2,165



2,348



2,116



1,697

Investment securities held-to-maturity 440



496



598



635

Loans held-for-sale 5,372



5,615



5,258



4,196

Loans held-for-investment 16,476



14,808



12,129



12,548

Loans with government guarantees 2,500



1,791



736



607

Less: allowance for loan losses (255)



(229)



(107)



(110)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government

guarantees, net 18,721



16,370



12,758



13,045

Mortgage servicing rights 323



261



291



285

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 377



377



303



303

Premises and equipment, net 410



410



416



417

Goodwill and intangible assets 160



164



170



174

Other assets 1,228



1,200



930



943

Total assets $ 29,476



$ 27,468



$ 23,266



$ 22,048

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,429



$ 7,921



$ 5,467



$ 5,649

Interest-bearing deposits 10,516



9,977



9,679



10,096

Total deposits 19,945



17,898



15,146



15,745

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 2,226



3,354



4,165



2,329

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,200



1,200



650



650

Other long-term debt 493



493



496



496

Other liabilities 3,417



2,552



1,021



1,094

Total liabilities 27,281



25,497



21,478



20,314

Stockholders' Equity













Common stock 1



1



1



1

Additional paid in capital 1,493



1,488



1,483



1,481

Accumulated other comprehensive income 46



46



1



5

Retained earnings 655



436



303



247

Total stockholders' equity 2,195



1,971



1,788



1,734

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,476



$ 27,468



$ 23,266



$ 22,048



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)















Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

2Q20

3Q19

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019

Amount Percent

Amount Percent Interest Income





















Total interest income $ 206

$ 201

$ 201

$ 213

$ 203



$ 5

2 %

$ 3

1 % Total interest expense 26

33

53

61

57



(7)

(21) %

(31)

(54) % Net interest income 180

168

148

152

146



12

7 %

34

23 % Provision for credit losses 32

102

14

—

1



(70)

(69) %

31

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 148

66

134

152

145



82

124 %

3

2 % Noninterest Income





















Net gain on loan sales 346

303

90

101

110



43

14 %

236

N/M Loan fees and charges 45

41

26

30

29



4

10 %

16

55 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 12

(8)

6

(3)

(2)



20

N/M

14

N/M Loan administration income 26

21

12

8

5



5

24 %

21

N/M Deposit fees and charges 8

7

9

10

10



1

14 %

(2)

(20) % Other noninterest income 15

14

14

16

19



1

7 %

(4)

(21) % Total noninterest income 452

378

157

162

171



74

20 %

281

164 % Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 123

116

102

102

98



7

6 %

25

26 % Occupancy and equipment 47

44

41

43

40



3

7 %

7

18 % Commissions 72

61

29

35

38



11

18 %

34

89 % Loan processing expense 24

25

20

20

22



(1)

(4) %

2

9 % Legal and professional expense 9

5

6

9

6



4

80 %

3

50 % Federal insurance premiums 6

7

6

6

5



(1)

(14) %

1

20 % Intangible asset amortization 3

4

3

4

3



(1)

(25) %

—

— % Other noninterest expense 21

34

28

26

26



(13)

(38) %

(5)

(19) % Total noninterest expense 305

296

235

245

238



9

3 %

67

28 % Income before income taxes 295

148

56

69

78



147

99 %

217

278 % Provision for income taxes 73

32

10

11

15



41

128 %

58

N/M Net income $ 222

$ 116

$ 46

$ 58

$ 63



$ 106

91 %

$ 159

252 % Income per share





















Basic $ 3.90

$ 2.04

$ 0.80

$ 1.01

$ 1.12



$ 1.86

91 %

$ 2.78

248 % Diluted $ 3.88

$ 2.03

$ 0.80

$ 1.00

$ 1.11



$ 1.85

91 %

$ 2.77

250 %























Cash dividends declared $ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

$ 0.04

$ 0.04



$ —

— %

$ 0.01

25 % N/M - Not meaningful























Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Change

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Amount Percent Interest Income











Total interest income $ 608



$ 581



$ 27

5 % Total interest expense 112



171



(59)

(35) % Net interest income 496



410



86

21 % Provision for credit losses 148



18



130

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses 348



392



(44)

(11) % Noninterest Income











Net gain on loan sales 739



234



505

N/M Loan fees and charges 112



70



42

60 % Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights 10



9



1

11 % Loan administration income 59



22



37

168 % Deposit fees and charges 24



28



(4)

(14) % Other noninterest income 44



85



(41)

(48) % Total noninterest income 988



448



540

121 % Noninterest Expense











Compensation and benefits 341



275



66

24 % Occupancy and equipment 132



118



14

12 % Commissions 162



76



86

N/M Loan processing expense 69



60



9

15 % Legal and professional expense 20



18



2

11 % Federal insurance premiums 19



14



5

36 % Intangible asset amortization 10



11



(1)

(9) % Other noninterest expense 84



71



13

18 % Total noninterest expense 837



643



194

30 % Income before income taxes 499



197



302

153 % Provision for income taxes 115



37



78

N/M Net income $ 384



$ 160



$ 224

140 % Income per share











Basic $ 6.76



$ 2.83



$ 3.93

139 % Diluted $ 6.71



$ 2.80



$ 3.91

140 %













Cash dividends declared $ 0.15



$ 0.12



$ 0.03

25 % N/M - Not meaningful













Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):











Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2) $ 15,000

$ 13,800

$ 9,200



$ 40,000

$ 24,100

Mortgage loans closed $ 14,400

$ 12,200

$ 9,300



$ 35,200

$ 23,400

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 14,500

$ 12,900

$ 8,200



$ 34,900

$ 22,200

Selected Ratios:











Interest rate spread (3) 2.44 % 2.52 % 2.48 %

2.41 % 2.57 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.86 % 3.05 %

2.81 % 3.07 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 2.39 % 2.35 % 1.34 %

2.12 % 1.05 % Return on average assets 3.15 % 1.77 % 1.20 %

1.97 % 1.08 % Adjusted return on average assets (4) (5) 3.15 % 1.77 % 1.20 %

1.97 % 0.98 % Return on average common equity 41.54 % 23.47 % 14.72 %

25.71 % 12.90 % Return on average tangible common equity (5) 45.42 % 26.16 % 17.12 %

28.58 % 15.30 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5) 45.42 % 26.16 % 17.12 %

28.58 % 13.99 % Efficiency ratio 48.3 % 54.3 % 75.2 %

56.4 % 75.0 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 7.57 % 7.53 % 8.12 %

7.66 % 8.34 % Average Balances:











Average interest-earning assets $ 25,738

$ 23,692

$ 18,997



$ 23,535

$ 17,693

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,281

$ 15,119

$ 12,893



$ 14,625

$ 12,767

Average stockholders' equity $ 2,141

$ 1,977

$ 1,722



$ 1,991

$ 1,658







(1) Rounded to nearest hundred million. (2) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based

on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (3) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (5) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Selected Statistics:













Book value per common share $ 38.41



$ 34.62



$ 31.57



$ 30.69

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 35.60



$ 31.74



$ 28.57



$ 27.62

Number of common shares outstanding 57,150,470



56,943,979



56,631,236



56,510,341

Number of FTE employees 4,871



4,641



4,453



4,171

Number of bank branches 160



160



160



160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.17 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 7.45 %

7.18 %

7.68 %

7.88 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:













Weighted average service fee (basis points) 35.0



37.0



39.7



39.9

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 0.85 %

0.87 %

1.21 %

1.14 %





(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,602

$ 45

3.21%

$ 5,645

$ 48

3.42%

$ 3,786

$ 40

4.22% Loans held-for-investment





















Residential first mortgage 2,584

21

3.24%

2,822

24

3.41%

3,282

29

3.58% Home equity 951

9

3.77%

1,001

9

3.78%

934

13

5.37% Other 950

13

5.28%

881

12

5.42%

658

10

5.99% Total consumer loans 4,485

43

3.78%

4,704

45

3.87%

4,874

52

4.24% Commercial real estate 3,007

27

3.47%

3,101

28

3.64%

2,594

35

5.39% Commercial and industrial 1,650

14

3.25%

2,006

17

3.34%

1,767

22

4.97% Warehouse lending 5,697

56

3.92%

3,785

38

3.88%

2,508

32

5.00% Total commercial loans 10,354

97

3.68%

8,892

83

3.67%

6,869

89

5.14% Total loans held-for-investment 14,839

140

3.71%

13,596

128

3.74%

11,743

141

4.77% Loans with government guarantees 2,122

5

0.89%

858

4

1.97%

574

4

2.78% Investment securities 2,807

16

2.29%

3,417

21

2.42%

2,713

17

2.63% Interest-earning deposits 368

—

0.11%

176

—

0.11%

181

1

2.22% Total interest-earning assets 25,738

$ 206

3.16%

23,692

$ 201

3.38%

18,997

$ 203

4.27% Other assets 2,539







2,569







2,207





Total assets $ 28,277







$ 26,261







$ 21,204





Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Retail deposits





















Demand deposits $ 1,824

$ —

0.09%

$ 1,800

$ 1

0.22%

$ 1,388

$ 3

0.88% Savings deposits 3,675

3

0.34%

3,476

4

0.52%

3,262

10

1.20% Money market deposits 733

—

0.09%

716

—

0.12%

722

1

0.34% Certificates of deposit 1,672

8

1.62%

1,987

10

2.00%

2,583

15

2.40% Total retail deposits 7,904

11

0.53%

7,979

15

0.78%

7,955

29

1.42% Government deposits 1,403

1

0.35%

1,088

2

0.63%

1,253

4

1.45% Wholesale deposits and other 953

4

1.77%

738

4

2.07%

744

5

2.42% Total interest-bearing deposits 10,260

16

0.62%

9,805

21

0.86%

9,952

38

1.52% Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,328

2

0.20%

3,753

2

0.26%

1,910

10

2.24% Long-term FHLB advances 1,200

3

1.03%

1,068

3

1.13%

536

2

1.72% Other long-term debt 493

5

4.52%

493

7

4.99%

495

7

5.60% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,281

26

0.72%

15,119

33

0.86%

12,893

57

1.79% Noninterest-bearing deposits





















Retail deposits and other 1,954







1,687







1,315





Custodial deposits (1) 7,347







6,223







4,550





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 9,301







7,910







5,865





Other liabilities 2,554







1,255







717





Stockholders' equity 2,141







1,977







1,722





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,277







$ 26,261







$ 21,197





Net interest-earning assets $ 11,457







$ 8,573







$ 6,104





Net interest income

$ 180







$ 168







$ 146



Interest rate spread (2)



2.44%





2.52%





2.48% Net interest margin (3)



2.78%





2.86%





3.05% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



180.2%





156.7%





147.3% Total average deposits $ 19,561







$ 17,715







$ 15,817





























































(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended,

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,499

$ 142

3.44 %

$ 3,532

$ 119

4.48 % Loans held-for-investment













Residential first mortgage 2,822

72

3.40 %

3,158

85

3.61 % Home equity 990

30

4.10 %

832

34

5.50 % Other 882

36

5.47 %

512

25

6.51 % Total consumer loans 4,694

138

3.94 %

4,502

144

4.29 % Commercial real estate 3,019

90

3.90 %

2,414

102

5.56 % Commercial and industrial 1,774

50

3.68 %

1,702

67

5.20 % Warehouse lending 3,937

119

3.98 %

1,898

74

5.17 % Total commercial loans 8,730

259

3.89 %

6,014

243

5.34 % Total loans held-for-investment 13,424

397

3.91 %

10,516

387

4.89 % Loans with government guarantees 1,267

12

1.23 %

511

11

2.88 % Investment securities 3,094

56

2.40 %

2,957

61

2.77 % Interest-earning deposits 251

1

0.56 %

177

3

2.38 % Total interest-earning assets 23,535

608

3.42 %

17,693

581

4.37 % Other assets 2,457







2,184





Total assets $ 25,992







$ 19,877





Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Retail deposits













Demand deposits $ 1,737

$ 4

0.33 %

$ 1,311

$ 8

0.80 % Savings deposits 3,513

17

0.63 %

3,181

26

1.10 % Money market deposits 712

1

0.17 %

748

2

0.31 % Certificates of deposit 1,970

29

1.98 %

2,561

44

2.29 % Total retail deposits 7,932

51

0.86 %

7,801

80

1.37 % Government deposits 1,208

6

0.68 %

1,184

13

1.49 % Wholesale deposits and other 758

12

2.03 %

518

9

2.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,898

69

0.93 %

9,503

102

1.44 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 3,212

16

0.65 %

2,420

44

2.45 % Long-term FHLB advances 1,021

9

1.13 %

349

4

1.71 % Other long-term debt 494

18

4.94 %

495

21

5.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,625

112

1.01 %

12,767

171

1.80 % Noninterest-bearing deposits













Retail deposits and other 1,680







1,278





Custodial deposits (1) 6,120







3,524





Total noninterest-bearing deposits 7,800







4,802





Other liabilities 1,576







650





Stockholders' equity 1,991







1,658





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 25,992







$ 19,877





Net interest-earning assets $ 8,910







$ 4,926





Net interest income

$ 496







$ 410



Interest rate spread (2)



2.41 %





2.57 % Net interest margin (3)



2.81 %





3.07 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing

liabilities



160.9 %





138.6 % Total average deposits 17,698







14,305







(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30 2020

September 30,

2019

September 30, 2020

September 30,

2019 Net Income $ 222



$ 116



$ 63



$ 384



$ 160

Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,032,746



56,790,642



56,484,499



56,827,171



56,607,944

Stock-based awards 347,063



333,064



626,297



404,518



644,596

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,379,809



57,123,706



57,110,796



57,231,689



57,252,540

Basic earnings per common share $ 3.90



$ 2.04



$ 1.12



$ 6.76



$ 2.83

Stock-based awards (0.02)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.05)



(0.03)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.88



$ 2.03



$ 1.11



$ 6.71



$ 2.80



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,256

8.04 %

$ 2,021

7.76 %

$ 1,826

8.00 %

$ 1,668

7.98 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 28,069





$ 26,040





$ 22,830





$ 20,901



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,016

9.21 %

$ 1,781

9.11 %

$ 1,586

9.62 %

$ 1,428

9.25 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,256

10.31 %

$ 2,021

10.33 %

$ 1,826

11.07 %

$ 1,668

10.81 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,471

11.29 %

$ 2,214

11.32 %

$ 1,936

11.74 %

$ 1,781

11.54 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 21,882





$ 19,562





$ 16,493





$ 15,432





Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio

Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 2,212

7.89 %

$ 1,969

7.57 %

$ 1,752

7.71 %

$ 1,747

8.35 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base 28,051





$ 26,020





22,727





$ 19,614



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,212

10.11 %

$ 1,969

10.07 %

$ 1,752

11.04 %

$ 1,747

11.33 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,212

10.11 %

$ 1,969

10.07 %

$ 1,752

11.04 %

$ 1,747

11.33 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 2,427

11.09 %

$ 2,161

11.05 %

$ 1,862

11.73 %

$ 1,860

12.06 % Risk-weighted asset base 21,882





$ 19,559





$ 15,873





$ 14,538





Loans Serviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts

Unpaid

Principal

Balance (1) Number of

accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 180,981

893,559



$ 174,517

854,693

$ 194,638

918,662



$ 171,145

826,472

Serviced for others 37,908

148,868



29,846

122,779

24,003

105,469



25,039

106,992

Serviced for own loan portfolio (3) 8,469

62,486



9,211

64,142

9,536

66,526



8,058

60,088

Total loans serviced $ 227,358

1,104,913



$ 213,574

1,041,614



$ 228,177

1,090,657



$ 204,242

993,552



















































(1) Unpaid principal balance, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released mortgage servicing rights. Includes repossessed assets. (3) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees

(residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Consumer loans





















Residential first mortgage $ 2,472

15.0 %

$ 2,716

18.3 %

$ 3,154

26.0 %

$ 3,258

26.0 % Home equity 924

5.6 %

978

6.6 %

1,024

8.4 %

985

7.8 % Other 973

5.9 %

898

6.1 %

729

6.0 %

693

5.5 % Total consumer loans 4,369

26.5 %

4,592

31.0 %

4,907

40.4 %

4,936

39.3 % Commercial loans





















Commercial real estate 2,996

18.2 %

3,016

20.4 %

2,828

23.3 %

2,697

21.5 % Commercial and industrial 1,520

9.2 %

1,968

13.3 %

1,634

13.5 %

1,700

13.6 % Warehouse lending 7,591

46.1 %

5,232

35.3 %

2,760

22.8 %

3,215

25.6 % Total commercial loans 12,107

73.5 %

10,216

69.0 %

7,222

59.6 %

7,612

60.7 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 16,476

100.0 %

$ 14,808

100.0 %

$ 12,129

100.0 %

$ 12,548

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Indirect Lending $ 710

73.0 %

$ 647

72.0 %

$ 578

79.3 %

$ 519

74.9 % Point of Sale 202

20.8 %

181

20.2 %

63

8.6 %

58

8.4 % Other 61

6.3 %

70

7.8 %

88

12.1 %

116

16.7 % Total other consumer loans $ 973

100.0 %

$ 898

100.0 %

$ 729

100.0 %

$ 693

100.0 %

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019 Residential first mortgage $ 52



$ 60



$ 28

Home equity 29



28



16

Other 38



34



6

Total consumer loans 119



122



50

Commercial real estate 89



83



33

Commercial and industrial 42



23



22

Warehouse lending 5



1



5

Total commercial loans 136



107



60

Allowance for loan losses 255



229



110

Reserve for unfunded commitments 25



21



3

Allowance for credit losses $ 280



$ 250



$ 113



Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Residential

First

Mortgage Home Equity Other Consumer Commercial Real Estate Commercial

and

Industrial Warehouse Lending Total LHFI

Portfolio (1) Unfunded

Commitments Beginning balance $ 60

$ 28

$ 34

$ 83

$ 23

$ 1

$ 229

$ 21

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Loan volume (4)

(1)

3

—

(4)

1

(5)

4

Economic forecast (2) (3)

(3)

(1)

—

—

—

(7)

—

Credit (3) (7)

1

(4)

13

12

—

15

—

Qualitative factor adjustments (4) 6

3

5

(7)

11

3

21

—

Charge-offs (2)

(1)

(1)

—

—

—

(4)

—

Provision for charge-offs 2

1

1

—

—

—

4

—

Recoveries —

1

1

—

—

—

2

—

Ending allowance balance $ 52

$ 29

$ 38

$ 89

$ 42

$ 5

$ 255

$ 25





















(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option. (2) Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter. (3) Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually

evaluated reserves. (4) Includes $10 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019 Nonperforming LHFI $ 36



$ 23



$ 16



$ 16

Nonperforming TDRs 4



4



3



3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 5



6



7



7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 45



33



26



26

Other nonperforming assets, net 6



7



10



9

LHFS 6



7



5



17

Total nonperforming assets $ 57



$ 47



$ 41



$ 52

















Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.17 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.16 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.28 %

0.22 %

0.21 %

0.21 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.31 %

0.27 %

0.30 %

0.29 %





(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days

Past Due

60-89 Days

Past Due

Greater than 90 days (1)

Total Past Due

Total LHFI September 30, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9

$ 6

$ 4

$ 48

$ 36



$ 49



$ 4,369

Commercial loans —



—



10



10



12,107

Total loans $ 9



$ 4



$ 46



$ 59



$ 16,476

June 30, 2020

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 33



$ 48



$ 4,592

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



10,216

Total loans $ 9



$ 6



$ 33



$ 48



$ 14,808

December 31, 2019

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 4,907

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



7,222

Total loans $ 9



$ 5



$ 26



$ 40



$ 12,129

September 30, 2019

















Consumer loans $ 9



$ 3



$ 26



$ 38



$ 4,936

Commercial loans —



—



—



—



7,612

Total loans $ 9



$ 3



$ 26



$ 38



$ 12,548



















































(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total September 30, 2020

Consumer loans $ 34



$ 9



$ 43

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 39



$ 9



$ 48

June 30, 2020









Consumer loans $ 35



$ 10



$ 45

Commercial loans 5



—



5

Total TDR loans $ 40



$ 10



$ 50

December 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48

Total TDR loans $ 38



$ 10



$ 48

September 30, 2019









Consumer loans $ 39



$ 10



$ 49

Total TDR loans $ 39



$ 10



$ 49



Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio and adjusted net interest margin provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 2,195



$ 1,971



$ 1,842



$ 1,788



$ 1,734

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 160



164



167



170



174

Tangible book value $ 2,035



$ 1,807



$ 1,675



$ 1,618



$ 1,560





















Number of common shares outstanding 57,150,470



56,943,979



56,729,789



56,631,236



56,510,341

Tangible book value per share $ 35.60



$ 31.74



$ 29.52



$ 28.57



$ 27.62





















Total assets $ 29,476



$ 27,468



$ 26,805



$ 23,266



$ 22,048

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 6.90 %

6.58 %

6.25 %

6.95 %

7.08 %

Adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on

average assets.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

December 31, 2019

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions) Net income $ 222



$ 58



$ 63



$ 384



$ 160

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 3



3



2



7



10

Tangible net income $ 225



$ 61



$ 65



$ 391



$ 170





















Total average equity $ 2,141



$ 1,803



$ 1,722



$ 1,991



$ 1,658

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 162



172



176



165



184

Total tangible average equity $ 1,979



$ 1,631



$ 1,546



$ 1,826



$ 1,474





















Return on average tangible common equity 45.42 %

14.76 %

17.12 %

28.58 %

15.30 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

— %

— %

(1.31) % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 45.42 %

14.76 %

17.12 %

28.58 %

13.99 %



















Return on average assets 3.15 %

0.99 %

1.20 %

1.97 %

1.08 % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — %

— %

— %

— %

(0.10) % Adjusted return on average assets 3.15 %

0.99 %

1.20 %

1.97 %

0.98 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31,

2019

September 30, 2019

(Dollars in millions) Average LHFI $ 14,839



$ 13,596



$ 11,823



$ 12,168



$ 11,743

Less: Average warehouse loans 5,697



3,785



2,310



2,747



2,508

Adjusted average LHFI $ 9,142



$ 9,811



$ 9,513



$ 9,421



$ 9,235





















Average deposits $ 19,561



$ 17,715



$ 15,795



$ 15,904



$ 15,817

Less: Average custodial deposits 7,347



6,223



4,776



4,772



4,550

Adjusted average deposits $ 12,214



$ 11,492



$ 11,019



$ 11,132



$ 11,267





















HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 75.9 %

76.7 %

74.9 %

76.5 %

74.2 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.8 %

85.4 %

86.3 %

84.6 %

82.0 %

Adjusted net interest margin.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019



















Net interest margin 2.78 %

2.86 %

2.81 %

2.91 %

3.05 % Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase 0.16 %

0.02 %

— %

— %

— % Adjusted net interest margin 2.94 %

2.88 %

2.81 %

2.91 %

3.05 %

