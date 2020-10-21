Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $222 million, or $3.88 Per Diluted Share

Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2020

  • Surpassed record results from second quarter 2020 as all segments posted strong earnings
  • Grew net interest income by $12 million to $180 million
  • Achieved mortgage revenue of $358 million on strong gain on sale margin and volume growth
  • Increased the allowance for credit losses by $30 million, raising the coverage ratio to 1.7 percent, or 3.1 percent excluding warehouse loans
  • Generated tangible book value growth of 25 percent through the first nine months of 2020

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $222 million, or $3.88 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $116 million, or $2.03 per diluted share and third quarter 2019 net income of $63 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

"It was another quarter for the record books as we surpassed the high-water mark for earnings we set last quarter," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "We once again demonstrated the power of our business model as strong results across all of our primary business segments combined to produce record earnings of $3.88 per share. And while our performance in mortgage is a headline, it shares the space with outstanding results from our banking and servicing teams."

"Banking performed remarkably well during the quarter, growing net interest income $12 million to $180 million. Our warehouse business—and our success in safely growing low-risk balances without sacrificing yield—was a big contributor to our performance. Our solid performance in warehouse, combined with a concerted effort to reduce deposit funding costs, resulted in a 6-basis-point increase in net interest margin, excluding loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased.

"We also were pleased to see commercial loan deferrals end the quarter at just $47 million. That's less than 1 percent of our commercial loan portfolio, down significantly from their peak in the second quarter. Still, we felt it was prudent to increase our credit reserves to $280 million to reflect the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its ongoing economic impact. We believe our conservative approach to fortify the bank's balance sheet positions us well in an unpredictable economy. Our coverage ratio is now 3.1 percent, excluding warehouse loans, which places it among the strongest in the industry.

"In Servicing, we closed the quarter with a 6 percent increase over the second quarter in loans serviced and subserviced, bringing our servicing book to a little more than 1.1 million loans. This growth is especially strong considering the headwinds from the continued pressure of elevated prepayments, and it's a testament to our business model and the strength of the relationships we have developed with our subservicing partners.

"Our mortgage team was absolutely stellar, producing revenue of $358 million on a 12-basis-point expansion of gain on sale margin and an 9 percent increase in fallout adjusted locks over the prior quarter. While a robust mortgage market fueled our revenue growth in the business, it is our diverse, multi-channel mortgage platform that allowed us to maximize mortgage profitability by optimizing product and channel mix.

"Like prior quarters, our results in the third quarter show the power of our business model. Mortgage was once again a standout, but it shares the stage with our unique and diversified businesses that deliver solid net interest income and margin in banking—led by contributions from warehouse lending—and predictable fee income from Servicing. Combined, they generated the capital that produced a tangible book value of $35.60 per share at quarter end."

Income Statement Highlights






Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Net interest income

$

180

$

168

$

148

$

152

$

146

Provision for credit losses

32

102

14


1

Noninterest income

452

378

157

162

171

Noninterest expense

305

296

235

245

238

Income before income taxes

295

148

56

69

78

Provision for income taxes

73

32

10

11

15

Net income

$

222

$

116

$

46

$

58

$

63

Income per share:




Basic

$

3.90

$

2.04

$

0.80

$

1.01

$

1.12

Diluted

$

3.88

$

2.03

$

0.80

$

1.00

$

1.11

Key Ratios




Three Months Ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.86

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

3.05

%

Adjusted net interest margin (2)

2.94

%

2.88

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

3.05

%

Return on average assets

3.1

%

1.8

%

0.8

%

1.0

%

1.2

%

Return on average common equity

41.5

%

23.5

%

9.8

%

12.7

%

14.7

%

Efficiency ratio

48.3

%

54.3

%

77.1

%

78.2

%

75.2

%

HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

75.9

%

76.7

%

74.9

%

76.5

%

74.2

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (1)

74.8

%

85.4

%

86.3

%

84.6

%

82.0

%


(1)

Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2)

Excludes LGG loans available for repurchase. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights








Three Months Ended

% Change


September 30,

2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)

Average interest-earning assets

$

25,738

$

23,692

$

21,150

$

20,708

$

18,997

9

%

35

%

Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS)

5,602

5,645

5,248

5,199

3,786

(1)

%

48

%

Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI)

14,839

13,596

11,823

12,168

11,743

9

%

26

%

Average total deposits

19,561

17,715

15,795

15,904

15,817

10

%

24

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the third quarter 2020 was $180 million, an increase of $12 million (7 percent) compared to the second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by warehouse loan growth and the impact of lower rates on deposit and borrowing costs, which was partially offset by lower yields on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $2.0 billion, reflecting increases of $2.5 billion in average total loans partially offset by a $0.6 billion decrease in average investment securities. 

The net interest margin in the third quarter 2020 was 2.78 percent, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and do not accrue interest, adjusted net interest margin expanded 6 basis points to 2.94 percent in the third quarter, compared to adjusted net interest margin of 2.88 percent in the prior quarter. The increase in the adjusted net interest margin was primarily driven by a shift to higher yielding warehouse loans and lower rates on deposit and borrowing costs. Retail banking deposit rates decreased 22 basis points driven by the expiration of promotional rates on some of our savings deposits and the maturity of higher cost time deposits and a higher balance of noninterest bearing deposits. This improvement more than offset the impact of declining interest rates on the loans held-for-investment portfolio.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $14.8 billion for the third quarter 2020, increasing $1.2 billion (9 percent) from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.9 billion (51 percent) higher average warehouse loan balances as we grew this business and took advantage of the strong mortgage market. The result was partially offset by $0.5 billion (9 percent) lower average commercial loans, excluding warehouse, primarily due to a decrease in our home builder finance portfolio and the completion of the sale of the Paycheck Protection Program loans during the third quarter.

Average total deposits were $19.6 billion in the third quarter 2020, increasing $1.8 billion (10 percent) from the second quarter 2020. Average custodial deposits increased $1.1 billion (18 percent) due to higher prepayments from refinancing, average government deposits increased $0.3 billion (29 percent) and retail deposits increased $0.2 billion (2 percent) primarily due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior and spending patterns and higher cash balances being carried by commercial depositors.  

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $32 million for the third quarter 2020, as compared to $102 million for the second quarter 2020. We have continued to add to our reserve balance as we believe the economic recovery will continue to be challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic for an extended period of time, especially as it relates to consumer loan forbearance and the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $74 million to $452 million in the third quarter 2020, as compared to $378 million for the second quarter 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage revenues.

Third quarter 2020 net gain on loan sales increased $43 million, to $346 million, as compared to $303 million in the second quarter 2020. The net gain on loan sale margin increased 12 basis points, to 2.31 percent for the third quarter 2020, as compared to 2.19 percent for the second quarter 2020. The increase was primarily driven by improved execution in secondary marketing and the gain associated with the residential mortgage-backed securitization transaction we executed during the quarter. Fallout -adjusted locks increased $1.2 billion, or 9 percent, to $15.0 billion, as historically low interest rates continued to fuel a strong refinance market.

Net return on mortgage servicing rights increased $20 million, to a $12 million net return for the third quarter 2020, compared to an $8 million net loss for the second quarter 2020. The third quarter 2020 MSR return normalized following the MSR valuation decrease caused by rising prepayment speeds in the second quarter 2020 which did not reoccur.

Loan administration income increased $5 million, to $26 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $21 million for the second quarter 2020, largely driven by an increase in the average number of loans being subserviced and higher level of fees for loans in forbearance.

Loan fees and charges increased $4 million, to $45 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $41 million for the second quarter 2020, resulting from a 19 percent increase in mortgage closings. 

Mortgage Metrics










As of/Three months ended

Change (% / bps)


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2)

$

15,000

$

13,800

$

11,200

$

8,200

$

9,200

9

%

63

%

Mortgage loans closed (1)

$

14,400

$

12,200

$

8,600

$

9,300

$

9,300

19

%

56

%

Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)


2.31

%

2.19

%

0.80

%

1.23

%

1.20

%

12

111

Net gain on loan sales

$

346

$

303

$

90

$

101

$

110

14

%

N/M

Net return (loss) on mortgage servicing rights (MSR)

$

12

$

(8)

$

6

$

(3)

$

(2)

N/M

N/M

Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR

$

358

$

295

$

96

$

98

$

108

21

%

N/M

Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3)

1,105

1,042

1,082

1,091

994

6

%

11

%

Capitalized value of MSRs

0.85

%

0.87

%

0.95

%

1.21

%

1.14

%

(2)

(29)

N/M - Not meaningful








(1)

Rounded to the nearest hundred million

(2)

Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close
based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates.

(3)

Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $305 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $296 million for the second quarter 2020. This increase was primarily due to the capitalization of origination costs in the second quarter for the PPP loans and the accelerated vesting of certain components of executive compensation that resulted from the most recent secondary share offering. Despite increased volume, mortgage expenses were flat quarter over quarter as the ratio of mortgage noninterest expense to closings – our mortgage expense ratio – declined. This improvement was due to certain expenses in the second quarter that did not reoccur this quarter and are not expected to reoccur in the future, including certain performance-related incentives related to our Opes Advisors division.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 48 percent for the third quarter 2020, as compared to 54 percent for the second quarter 2020, primarily driven lower by extraordinary levels of gain on sale margin.

Income Taxes

The third quarter 2020 provision for income taxes totaled $73 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.7 percent, compared to $32 million and an effective tax rate of 21.5 percent for the second quarter 2020. Our effective tax rate increased due to the higher level of income, which is taxed at higher marginal tax rates. Additionally, we delayed certain tax planning strategies.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios








As of/Three Months Ended

Change (% / bps)


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for credit losses

$

280

$

250

$

152

$

110

$

113

12

%

N/M

Credit reserves to LHFI

1.70

%

1.69

%

1.10

%

0.91

%

0.90

%

1

80

Credit reserves to LHFI excluding warehouse

3.07

%

2.60

%

1.54

%

1.12

%

1.16

%

47

191

Charge-offs, net of recoveries

$

2

$

3

$

2

$

3

$

1

(33)

%

100

%

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs

$

45

$

33

$

29

$

26

$

26

36

%

73

%

Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized)

0.05

%

0.11

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

0.02

%

(6)

3

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.28

%

0.22

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

6

7










Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):



Residential first mortgage

0.07

%

0.26

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

(19)


Home equity and other consumer

0.23

%

0.28

%

0.28

%

0.49

%

0.27

%

(5)

(4)

Commercial real estate

(0.01)

%

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

%

%

(2)

(1)

Commercial and industrial

0.06

%

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

(0.22)

%

(2)

28

N/M - Not meaningful









(1)    Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

The allowance for credit losses was $280 million and covered 1.70 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2020, flat compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding warehouse loans, the allowance coverage ratio was 3.07 percent, a 47 basis point increase from June 30, 2020. The increase in the allowance coverage reflects our forecast of economic conditions and our view that the economy will continue to be challenged for an extended period of time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter 2020 were negligible at $2 million, or 5 basis points of LHFI, compared to $3 million, or 11 basis points in the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $45 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 28 basis points at September 30, 2020, a 6 basis point increase compared to June 30, 2020. The increase was due to one commercial loan that was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter. At September 30, 2020, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $13 million, or 8 basis points, of total loans, compared to $15 million, or 10 basis points, at June 30, 2020.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Seq

Yr/Yr

Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets)

8.04

%

7.76

%

8.09

%

7.57

%

7.98

%

28

6

Tier 1 common equity (to RWA)

9.21

%

9.11

%

9.17

%

9.32

%

9.25

%

10

(4)

Tier 1 capital (to RWA)

10.31

%

10.33

%

10.52

%

10.83

%

10.81

%

(2)

(50)

Total capital (to RWA)

11.29

%

11.32

%

11.18

%

11.52

%

11.54

%

(3)

(25)

Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1)

6.90

%

6.58

%

6.25

%

6.95

%

7.08

%

32

(18)

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

35.60

$

31.74

$

29.52

$

28.57

$

27.62

12

%

29

%




















(1)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. The capital ratios are impacted by a 100 percent risk-weighting of the warehouse loan portfolio – the largest component of the Company's held for sale portfolio.  Adjusting the risk-weighting of warehouse loans to 50 percent, because of the historically low level of losses from this loan portfolio and the fact that the portfolio is fully collateralized with assets that would receive a 50 percent risk weighting, the Company would have had a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 10.9 percent and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4 percent at September 30, 2020.

Importantly, tangible book value per share grew to $35.60, up $3.86 from last quarter and $7.98 higher than the same quarter last year, an increase of 29 percent.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's third quarter 2020 earnings call will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. (ET).

To join the call, please dial (800) 353-6461 toll free or (334) 323-0501 and use passcode 9179222. Please call at least 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for five business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll free or (719) 457-0820, and using passcode 9179222.

The conference call will also be available as a live audiocast on the Investor Relations section of flagstar.com, where it will be archived and available for replay and download. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be posted on the site.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Assets






Cash

$

194

$

204

$

220

$

234

Interest-earning deposits

86

23

206

119

  Total cash and cash equivalents

280

227

426

353

Investment securities available-for-sale

2,165

2,348

2,116

1,697

Investment securities held-to-maturity

440

496

598

635

Loans held-for-sale

5,372

5,615

5,258

4,196

Loans held-for-investment

16,476

14,808

12,129

12,548

Loans with government guarantees

2,500

1,791

736

607

Less: allowance for loan losses

(255)

(229)

(107)

(110)

  Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government
guarantees, net

18,721

16,370

12,758

13,045

Mortgage servicing rights

323

261

291

285

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

377

377

303

303

Premises and equipment, net

410

410

416

417

Goodwill and intangible assets

160

164

170

174

Other assets

1,228

1,200

930

943

Total assets

$

29,476

$

27,468

$

23,266

$

22,048

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,429

$

7,921

$

5,467

$

5,649

Interest-bearing deposits

10,516

9,977

9,679

10,096

  Total deposits

19,945

17,898

15,146

15,745

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

2,226

3,354

4,165

2,329

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,200

1,200

650

650

Other long-term debt

493

493

496

496

Other liabilities

3,417

2,552

1,021

1,094

Total liabilities

27,281

25,497

21,478

20,314

Stockholders' Equity






Common stock

1

1

1

1

Additional paid in capital

1,493

1,488

1,483

1,481

Accumulated other comprehensive income

46

46

1

5

Retained earnings

655

436

303

247

  Total stockholders' equity

2,195

1,971

1,788

1,734

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

29,476

$

27,468

$

23,266

$

22,048

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)








Change compared to:

Three Months Ended

2Q20

3Q19

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

March 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Amount Percent


Amount Percent

Interest Income










Total interest income

$

206

$

201

$

201

$

213

$

203

$

5

2

%

$

3

1

%

Total interest expense

26

33

53

61

57

(7)

(21)

%

(31)

(54)

%

  Net interest income

180

168

148

152

146

12

7

%

34

23

%

Provision for credit losses

32

102

14


1

(70)

(69)

%

31

N/M

  Net interest income after provision for credit losses

148

66

134

152

145

82

124

%

3

2

%

Noninterest Income










Net gain on loan sales

346

303

90

101

110

43

14

%

236

N/M

Loan fees and charges

45

41

26

30

29

4

10

%

16

55

%

Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights

12

(8)

6

(3)

(2)

20

N/M

14

N/M

Loan administration income

26

21

12

8

5

5

24

%

21

N/M

Deposit fees and charges

8

7

9

10

10

1

14

%

(2)

(20)

%

Other noninterest income

15

14

14

16

19

1

7

%

(4)

(21)

%

  Total noninterest income

452

378

157

162

171

74

20

%

281

164

%

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and benefits

123

116

102

102

98

7

6

%

25

26

%

Occupancy and equipment

47

44

41

43

40

3

7

%

7

18

%

Commissions

72

61

29

35

38

11

18

%

34

89

%

Loan processing expense

24

25

20

20

22

(1)

(4)

%

2

9

%

Legal and professional expense

9

5

6

9

6

4

80

%

3

50

%

Federal insurance premiums

6

7

6

6

5

(1)

(14)

%

1

20

%

Intangible asset amortization

3

4

3

4

3

(1)

(25)

%


%

Other noninterest expense

21

34

28

26

26

(13)

(38)

%

(5)

(19)

%

  Total noninterest expense

305

296

235

245

238

9

3

%

67

28

%

Income before income taxes

295

148

56

69

78

147

99

%

217

278

%

Provision for income taxes

73

32

10

11

15

41

128

%

58

N/M

Net income

$

222

$

116

$

46

$

58

$

63

$

106

91

%

$

159

252

%

Income per share










  Basic

$

3.90

$

2.04

$

0.80

$

1.01

$

1.12

$

1.86

91

%

$

2.78

248

%

  Diluted

$

3.88

$

2.03

$

0.80

$

1.00

$

1.11

$

1.85

91

%

$

2.77

250

%












Cash dividends declared

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.04

$

0.04

$


%

$

0.01

25

%

N/M - Not meaningful










Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended


Change

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

Amount

Percent

Interest Income





Total interest income

$

608

$

581

$

27

5

%

Total interest expense

112

171

(59)

(35)

%

  Net interest income

496

410

86

21

%

Provision for credit losses

148

18

130

N/M

  Net interest income after provision for credit losses

348

392

(44)

(11)

%

Noninterest Income





Net gain on loan sales

739

234

505

N/M

Loan fees and charges

112

70

42

60

%

Net return (loss) on the mortgage servicing rights

10

9

1

11

%

Loan administration income

59

22

37

168

%

Deposit fees and charges

24

28

(4)

(14)

%

Other noninterest income

44

85

(41)

(48)

%

  Total noninterest income

988

448

540

121

%

Noninterest Expense





Compensation and benefits

341

275

66

24

%

Occupancy and equipment

132

118

14

12

%

Commissions

162

76

86

N/M

Loan processing expense

69

60

9

15

%

Legal and professional expense

20

18

2

11

%

Federal insurance premiums

19

14

5

36

%

Intangible asset amortization

10

11

(1)

(9)

%

Other noninterest expense

84

71

13

18

%

  Total noninterest expense

837

643

194

30

%

Income before income taxes

499

197

302

153

%

Provision for income taxes

115

37

78

N/M

Net income

$

384

$

160

$

224

140

%

Income per share





  Basic

$

6.76

$

2.83

$

3.93

139

%

  Diluted

$

6.71

$

2.80

$

3.91

140

%







Cash dividends declared

$

0.15

$

0.12

$

0.03

25

%

N/M - Not meaningful





Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

Selected Mortgage Statistics (1):





Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (2)

$

15,000

$

13,800

$

9,200

$

40,000

$

24,100

Mortgage loans closed

$

14,400

$

12,200

$

9,300

$

35,200

$

23,400

Mortgage loans sold and securitized

$

14,500

$

12,900

$

8,200

$

34,900

$

22,200

Selected Ratios:





Interest rate spread (3)

2.44

%

2.52

%

2.48

%

2.41

%

2.57

%

Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.86

%

3.05

%

2.81

%

3.07

%

Net margin on loans sold and securitized

2.39

%

2.35

%

1.34

%

2.12

%

1.05

%

Return on average assets

3.15

%

1.77

%

1.20

%

1.97

%

1.08

%

Adjusted return on average assets (4) (5)

3.15

%

1.77

%

1.20

%

1.97

%

0.98

%

Return on average common equity

41.54

%

23.47

%

14.72

%

25.71

%

12.90

%

Return on average tangible common equity (5)

45.42

%

26.16

%

17.12

%

28.58

%

15.30

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) (5)

45.42

%

26.16

%

17.12

%

28.58

%

13.99

%

Efficiency ratio

48.3

%

54.3

%

75.2

%

56.4

%

75.0

%

Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period)

7.57

%

7.53

%

8.12

%

7.66

%

8.34

%

Average Balances:





Average interest-earning assets

$

25,738

$

23,692

$

18,997

$

23,535

$

17,693

Average interest-bearing liabilities

$

14,281

$

15,119

$

12,893

$

14,625

$

12,767

Average stockholders' equity

$

2,141

$

1,977

$

1,722

$

1,991

$

1,658


(1)

Rounded to nearest hundred million.

(2)

Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based
on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. 

(3)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(5)

Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. 

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Selected Statistics:






Book value per common share

$

38.41

$

34.62

$

31.57

$

30.69

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

35.60

$

31.74

$

28.57

$

27.62

Number of common shares outstanding

57,150,470

56,943,979

56,631,236

56,510,341

Number of FTE employees

4,871

4,641

4,453

4,171

Number of bank branches

160

160

160

160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.17

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

Common equity-to-assets ratio

7.45

%

7.18

%

7.68

%

7.88

%

MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:






Weighted average service fee (basis points)

35.0

37.0

39.7

39.9

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights

0.85

%

0.87

%

1.21

%

1.14

%


(1)

Excludes goodwill and intangibles. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

(2)

Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average

Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale

$

5,602

$

45

3.21%

$

5,645

$

48

3.42%

$

3,786

$

40

4.22%

Loans held-for-investment










  Residential first mortgage

2,584

21

3.24%

2,822

24

3.41%

3,282

29

3.58%

  Home equity

951

9

3.77%

1,001

9

3.78%

934

13

5.37%

  Other

950

13

5.28%

881

12

5.42%

658

10

5.99%

Total consumer loans

4,485

43

3.78%

4,704

45

3.87%

4,874

52

4.24%

  Commercial real estate

3,007

27

3.47%

3,101

28

3.64%

2,594

35

5.39%

  Commercial and industrial

1,650

14

3.25%

2,006

17

3.34%

1,767

22

4.97%

  Warehouse lending

5,697

56

3.92%

3,785

38

3.88%

2,508

32

5.00%

  Total commercial loans

10,354

97

3.68%

8,892

83

3.67%

6,869

89

5.14%

Total loans held-for-investment

14,839

140

3.71%

13,596

128

3.74%

11,743

141

4.77%

Loans with government guarantees

2,122

5

0.89%

858

4

1.97%

574

4

2.78%

Investment securities

2,807

16

2.29%

3,417

21

2.42%

2,713

17

2.63%

Interest-earning deposits

368


0.11%

176


0.11%

181

1

2.22%

  Total interest-earning assets

25,738

$

206

3.16%

23,692

$

201

3.38%

18,997

$

203

4.27%

Other assets

2,539



2,569



2,207


Total assets

$

28,277



$

26,261



$

21,204


Interest-Bearing Liabilities










Retail deposits










  Demand deposits

$

1,824

$


0.09%

$

1,800

$

1

0.22%

$

1,388

$

3

0.88%

  Savings deposits

3,675

3

0.34%

3,476

4

0.52%

3,262

10

1.20%

  Money market deposits

733


0.09%

716


0.12%

722

1

0.34%

  Certificates of deposit

1,672

8

1.62%

1,987

10

2.00%

2,583

15

2.40%

  Total retail deposits

7,904

11

0.53%

7,979

15

0.78%

7,955

29

1.42%

Government deposits

1,403

1

0.35%

1,088

2

0.63%

1,253

4

1.45%

Wholesale deposits and other

953

4

1.77%

738

4

2.07%

744

5

2.42%

Total interest-bearing deposits

10,260

16

0.62%

9,805

21

0.86%

9,952

38

1.52%

Short-term FHLB advances and other

2,328

2

0.20%

3,753

2

0.26%

1,910

10

2.24%

Long-term FHLB advances

1,200

3

1.03%

1,068

3

1.13%

536

2

1.72%

Other long-term debt

493

5

4.52%

493

7

4.99%

495

7

5.60%

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,281

26

0.72%

15,119

33

0.86%

12,893

57

1.79%

Noninterest-bearing deposits










  Retail deposits and other

1,954



1,687



1,315


  Custodial deposits (1)

7,347



6,223



4,550


Total noninterest-bearing deposits

9,301



7,910



5,865


Other liabilities

2,554



1,255



717


Stockholders' equity

2,141



1,977



1,722


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

28,277



$

26,261



$

21,197


Net interest-earning assets

$

11,457



$

8,573



$

6,104


  Net interest income

$

180



$

168



$

146

Interest rate spread (2)

2.44%


2.52%


2.48%

Net interest margin (3)

2.78%


2.86%


3.05%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

180.2%


156.7%


147.3%

Total average deposits

$

19,561



$

17,715



$

15,817





























(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended,

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale

$

5,499

$

142

3.44

%

$

3,532

$

119

4.48

%

Loans held-for-investment






  Residential first mortgage

2,822

72

3.40

%

3,158

85

3.61

%

  Home equity

990

30

4.10

%

832

34

5.50

%

  Other

882

36

5.47

%

512

25

6.51

%

  Total consumer loans

4,694

138

3.94

%

4,502

144

4.29

%

  Commercial real estate

3,019

90

3.90

%

2,414

102

5.56

%

  Commercial and industrial

1,774

50

3.68

%

1,702

67

5.20

%

  Warehouse lending

3,937

119

3.98

%

1,898

74

5.17

%

  Total commercial loans

8,730

259

3.89

%

6,014

243

5.34

%

Total loans held-for-investment

13,424

397

3.91

%

10,516

387

4.89

%

Loans with government guarantees

1,267

12

1.23

%

511

11

2.88

%

Investment securities

3,094

56

2.40

%

2,957

61

2.77

%

Interest-earning deposits

251

1

0.56

%

177

3

2.38

%

  Total interest-earning assets

23,535

608

3.42

%

17,693

581

4.37

%

Other assets

2,457



2,184


Total assets

$

25,992



$

19,877


Interest-Bearing Liabilities






Retail deposits






  Demand deposits

$

1,737

$

4

0.33

%

$

1,311

$

8

0.80

%

  Savings deposits

3,513

17

0.63

%

3,181

26

1.10

%

  Money market deposits

712

1

0.17

%

748

2

0.31

%

  Certificates of deposit

1,970

29

1.98

%

2,561

44

2.29

%

Total retail deposits

7,932

51

0.86

%

7,801

80

1.37

%

Government deposits

1,208

6

0.68

%

1,184

13

1.49

%

Wholesale deposits and other

758

12

2.03

%

518

9

2.35

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

9,898

69

0.93

%

9,503

102

1.44

%

Short-term FHLB advances and other

3,212

16

0.65

%

2,420

44

2.45

%

Long-term FHLB advances

1,021

9

1.13

%

349

4

1.71

%

Other long-term debt

494

18

4.94

%

495

21

5.84

%

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,625

112

1.01

%

12,767

171

1.80

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits






  Retail deposits and other

1,680



1,278


  Custodial deposits (1)

6,120



3,524


  Total noninterest-bearing deposits

7,800



4,802


Other liabilities

1,576



650


Stockholders' equity

1,991



1,658


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

25,992



$

19,877


Net interest-earning assets

$

8,910



$

4,926


  Net interest income

$

496



$

410

Interest rate spread (2)

2.41

%


2.57

%

Net interest margin (3)

2.81

%


3.07

%

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
liabilities

160.9

%


138.6

%

Total average deposits

17,698



14,305


(1)

Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income.  

(2)

Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in millions, except share data)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

2020

June 30

2020

September 30,
2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,
2019

Net Income

$

222

$

116

$

63

$

384

$

160

Weighted average common shares outstanding

57,032,746

56,790,642

56,484,499

56,827,171

56,607,944

Stock-based awards

347,063

333,064

626,297

404,518

644,596

  Weighted average diluted common shares

57,379,809

57,123,706

57,110,796

57,231,689

57,252,540

Basic earnings per common share

$

3.90

$

2.04

$

1.12

$

6.76

$

2.83

Stock-based awards

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.05)

(0.03)

  Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.88

$

2.03

$

1.11

$

6.71

$

2.80

Regulatory Capital - Bancorp
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$

2,256

8.04

%

$

2,021

7.76

%

$

1,826

8.00

%

$

1,668

7.98

%

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

$

28,069


$

26,040


$

22,830


$

20,901

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,016

9.21

%

$

1,781

9.11

%

$

1,586

9.62

%

$

1,428

9.25

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,256

10.31

%

$

2,021

10.33

%

$

1,826

11.07

%

$

1,668

10.81

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,471

11.29

%

$

2,214

11.32

%

$

1,936

11.74

%

$

1,781

11.54

%

Risk-weighted asset base

$

21,882


$

19,562


$

16,493


$

15,432

Regulatory Capital - Bank
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets)

$

2,212

7.89

%

$

1,969

7.57

%

$

1,752

7.71

%

$

1,747

8.35

%

Total adjusted avg. total asset base

28,051


$

26,020


22,727


$

19,614

Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,212

10.11

%

$

1,969

10.07

%

$

1,752

11.04

%

$

1,747

11.33

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,212

10.11

%

$

1,969

10.07

%

$

1,752

11.04

%

$

1,747

11.33

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

$

2,427

11.09

%

$

2,161

11.05

%

$

1,862

11.73

%

$

1,860

12.06

%

Risk-weighted asset base

21,882


$

19,559


$

15,873


$

14,538

Loans Serviced
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of

accounts

Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts

Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts

Unpaid
Principal
Balance (1)

Number of
accounts

Subserviced for others (2)

$

180,981

893,559

$

174,517

854,693

$

194,638

918,662

$

171,145

826,472

Serviced for others

37,908

148,868

29,846

122,779

24,003

105,469

25,039

106,992

Serviced for own loan portfolio (3)

8,469

62,486

9,211

64,142

9,536

66,526

8,058

60,088

Total loans serviced

$

227,358

1,104,913

$

213,574

1,041,614

$

228,177

1,090,657

$

204,242

993,552
























(1)

Unpaid principal balance, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts.

(2)

Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released mortgage servicing rights. Includes repossessed assets.

(3)

Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees
(residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Consumer loans










Residential first mortgage

$

2,472

15.0

%

$

2,716

18.3

%

$

3,154

26.0

%

$

3,258

26.0

%

Home equity

924

5.6

%

978

6.6

%

1,024

8.4

%

985

7.8

%

Other

973

5.9

%

898

6.1

%

729

6.0

%

693

5.5

%

  Total consumer loans

4,369

26.5

%

4,592

31.0

%

4,907

40.4

%

4,936

39.3

%

Commercial loans










Commercial real estate

2,996

18.2

%

3,016

20.4

%

2,828

23.3

%

2,697

21.5

%

Commercial and industrial

1,520

9.2

%

1,968

13.3

%

1,634

13.5

%

1,700

13.6

%

Warehouse lending

7,591

46.1

%

5,232

35.3

%

2,760

22.8

%

3,215

25.6

%

  Total commercial loans

12,107

73.5

%

10,216

69.0

%

7,222

59.6

%

7,612

60.7

%

Total loans held-for-investment

$

16,476

100.0

%

$

14,808

100.0

%

$

12,129

100.0

%

$

12,548

100.0

%

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Indirect Lending

$

710

73.0

%

$

647

72.0

%

$

578

79.3

%

$

519

74.9

%

Point of Sale

202

20.8

%

181

20.2

%

63

8.6

%

58

8.4

%

Other

61

6.3

%

70

7.8

%

88

12.1

%

116

16.7

%

Total other consumer loans

$

973

100.0

%

$

898

100.0

%

$

729

100.0

%

$

693

100.0

%

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Residential first mortgage

$

52

$

60

$

28

Home equity

29

28

16

Other

38

34

6

Total consumer loans

119

122

50

Commercial real estate

89

83

33

Commercial and industrial

42

23

22

Warehouse lending 

5

1

5

Total commercial loans

136

107

60

  Allowance for loan losses

255

229

110

  Reserve for unfunded commitments

25

21

3

Allowance for credit losses

$

280

$

250

$

113

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Residential
First
Mortgage

Home

 Equity

Other

Consumer

Commercial

Real Estate

Commercial
and
Industrial

Warehouse

Lending

Total LHFI
Portfolio (1)

Unfunded
Commitments

Beginning balance

$

60

$

28

$

34

$

83

$

23

$

1

$

229

$

21

Provision (benefit) for credit losses:







  Loan volume

(4)

(1)

3


(4)

1

(5)

4

  Economic forecast (2)

(3)

(3)

(1)




(7)


  Credit (3)

(7)

1

(4)

13

12


15


  Qualitative factor adjustments (4)

6

3

5

(7)

11

3

21


Charge-offs

(2)

(1)

(1)




(4)


Provision for charge-offs

2

1

1




4


Recoveries


1

1




2


Ending allowance balance

$

52

$

29

$

38

$

89

$

42

$

5

$

255

$

25









(1)

Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

(2)

Includes changes in the lifetime loss rate based on current economic forecasts as compared to forecasts used in the prior quarter.

(3)

Includes changes in the probability of default and severity of default based on current borrower and guarantor characteristics, as well as individually
evaluated reserves.

(4)

Includes $10 million of unallocated reserves attributed to various portfolios for presentation purposes.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

Nonperforming LHFI

$

36

$

23

$

16

$

16

Nonperforming TDRs

4

4

3

3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months

5

6

7

7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1)

45

33

26

26

Other nonperforming assets, net

6

7

10

9

LHFS

6

7

5

17

Total nonperforming assets

$

57

$

47

$

41

$

52








Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2)

0.17

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI

0.28

%

0.22

%

0.21

%

0.21

%

Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2)

0.31

%

0.27

%

0.30

%

0.29

%


(1)

Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans.

(2)

Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


30-59 Days
Past Due

60-89 Days
Past Due

Greater than

90 days (1)

Total Past

Due

Total LHFI

September 30, 2020








Consumer loans

$

9

$

6

$

4

$

48

$

36

$

49

$

4,369

Commercial loans





10

10

12,107

  Total loans

$

9

$

4

$

46

$

59

$

16,476

June 30, 2020








Consumer loans

$

9

$

6

$

33

$

48

$

4,592

Commercial loans









10,216

       Total loans

$

9

$

6

$

33

$

48

$

14,808

December 31, 2019








Consumer loans

$

9

$

5

$

26

$

40

$

4,907

Commercial loans









7,222

  Total loans

$

9

$

5

$

26

$

40

$

12,129

September 30, 2019








Consumer loans

$

9

$

3

$

26

$

38

$

4,936

Commercial loans









7,612

  Total loans

$

9

$

3

$

26

$

38

$

12,548
























(1)

Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)


TDRs

Performing

Nonperforming

Total

September 30, 2020

Consumer loans

$

34

$

9

$

43

Commercial loans

5



5

  Total TDR loans

$

39

$

9

$

48

June 30, 2020




Consumer loans

$

35

$

10

$

45

Commercial loans

5



5

  Total TDR loans

$

40

$

10

$

50

December 31, 2019




Consumer loans

$

38

$

10

$

48

  Total TDR loans

$

38

$

10

$

48

September 30, 2019




Consumer loans

$

39

$

10

$

49

  Total TDR loans

$

39

$

10

$

49

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S.GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and loans with government guarantees that have not been repurchased and don't accrue interest are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio and adjusted net interest margin provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

Total stockholders' equity

$

2,195

$

1,971

$

1,842

$

1,788

$

1,734

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

160

164

167

170

174

Tangible book value

$

2,035

$

1,807

$

1,675

$

1,618

$

1,560










Number of common shares outstanding

57,150,470

56,943,979

56,729,789

56,631,236

56,510,341

Tangible book value per share

$

35.60

$

31.74

$

29.52

$

28.57

$

27.62










Total assets

$

29,476

$

27,468

$

26,805

$

23,266

$

22,048

Tangible common equity to assets ratio

6.90

%

6.58

%

6.25

%

6.95

%

7.08

%

Adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on
average assets.


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,
2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,
2019

September 30,
2020

September 30,
2019

(Dollars in millions)

Net income

$

222

$

58

$

63

$

384

$

160

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax

3

3

2

7

10

Tangible net income

$

225

$

61

$

65

$

391

$

170










Total average equity

$

2,141

$

1,803

$

1,722

$

1,991

$

1,658

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

162

172

176

165

184

Total tangible average equity

$

1,979

$

1,631

$

1,546

$

1,826

$

1,474










Return on average tangible common equity

45.42

%

14.76

%

17.12

%

28.58

%

15.30

%

Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment

%

%

%

%

(1.31)

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

45.42

%

14.76

%

17.12

%

28.58

%

13.99

%










Return on average assets

3.15

%

0.99

%

1.20

%

1.97

%

1.08

%

Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment

%

%

%

%

(0.10)

%

Adjusted return on average assets

3.15

%

0.99

%

1.20

%

1.97

%

0.98

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.


September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Average LHFI

$

14,839

$

13,596

$

11,823

$

12,168

$

11,743

Less: Average warehouse loans

5,697

3,785

2,310

2,747

2,508

Adjusted average LHFI

$

9,142

$

9,811

$

9,513

$

9,421

$

9,235










Average deposits

$

19,561

$

17,715

$

15,795

$

15,904

$

15,817

Less: Average custodial deposits

7,347

6,223

4,776

4,772

4,550

Adjusted average deposits

$

12,214

$

11,492

$

11,019

$

11,132

$

11,267










HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

75.9

%

76.7

%

74.9

%

76.5

%

74.2

%

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio

74.8

%

85.4

%

86.3

%

84.6

%

82.0

%

Adjusted net interest margin.


Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019










Net interest margin

2.78

%

2.86

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

3.05

%

Adjustment to LGG loans available for repurchase

0.16

%

0.02

%

%

%

%

Adjusted net interest margin

2.94

%

2.88

%

2.81

%

2.91

%

3.05

%

