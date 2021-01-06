Flagstar Bank Hires Karen Buck to Head Operations

"With Karen on board, we look forward to driving operational excellence at Flagstar to a new level and giving our customers another reason to bank with us," said Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar. "She is a true professional and a standout in her field. We're fortunate to have her in this important position to support the future growth of our retail and commercial businesses."

Buck was recognized by The American Banker as a member of The Most Powerful Teams in Banking, by South Jersey Biz magazine as one of 25 Women to Watch, and by NJBIZ Journal as one of the Best 50 Women in Business.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $29.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $227.4 billion of loans representing slightly over 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

