Flagstar Bank Names Reginald Davis President of Community Banking

Davis brings to Flagstar an extensive background in banking. Besides additional experience at SunTrust as a retail market executive, he also served as president of RBC Bank USA, the domestic banking division of the Royal Bank of Canada, and as a senior executive and member of the operating committee for Wachovia (now Wells Fargo Bank), where he held a number of senior roles with P&L responsibility. He started his banking career at First Union Bank.

At Flagstar, he will be responsible for commercial and industrial, middle market, and warehouse lending. Additional areas of responsibility include consumer finance, equipment finance, homebuilder finance, government banking, treasury management, branch banking and strategic alliances.

"Reggie is a talented, versatile, seasoned banker with a proven track record of putting solutions within reach of customers and getting results," said Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar. "Community banking is key to diversifying our earnings, and we're fortunate to have Reggie fill this important position and help us strengthen our community banking and lending."

Davis comes to Flagstar from the Atlanta area where he is a member of Business Executives for National Security. Previously, he served on the board of the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. Davis also is a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta. In 2005, Black Enterprise Magazine named him one of the 75 most powerful African Americans in corporate America.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $26.8 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $225 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

