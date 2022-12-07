Korean-Owned Fast Casual Concept Unveils a New Limited-Time Menu Item

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame Broiler , well-known for serving simple and delicious Korean-inspired rice bowls, is spicing up their menu with a healthy and Korean BBQ take on chicken wings with a signature charbroiled flavor. The Charbroiled Wings are flying in for a limited time and are now available to devour at participating Flame Broiler locations across the nation. Flame Broiler fans can excite their taste buds with these delectable wings, crisped to perfection.

Flame Broiler Launches Charbroiled Wings To Get Some Skin In The Wing Game Korean-Owned Fast Casual Concept Unveils A New Limited-Time Menu Item

The bone-in, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken Charbroiled Wings are made with zero oil or breading, and grilled with Simply Magic Sauce. Guests can dip the Charbroiled Wings in their choice of hot sauce ranging from mild to extra spicy – Hot Sauce, Jalapeño Hot Sauce, Seoul Scorcher, or a secret Korean Spicy Chicken Hot Sauce. The perfect blend of smokey and sweet flavors is encapsulated in each bite and gives customers an opportunity to customize to their desired palettes.

"We strive to continue innovating our offerings and the latest Charbroiled Wings are the next chapter of our story," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "As a company dedicated to serving simple food made with flavorful and high-quality ingredients, these wings are sure to add a level of thrill to our food roster. We can't wait for people to taste what we've cooked up."

The craveable Charbroiled Wings are available as a plate, side of 2 wings and by the dozen at participating Flame Broiler locations nationwide. To order Charbroiled Wings at the nearest Flame Broiler restaurant, please visit https://order.flamebroilerusa.com/ . For additional information on Flame Broiler, check out www.flamebroilerusa.com and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Flame Broiler

Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown rice, Angus beef, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken, organic tofu, and vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy or fryers. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has expanded across five states in the country such as California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina. Flame Broiler is seeking new franchise partners to join the brand's exciting growth. For information about franchising with Flame Broiler, please visit www.flamebroilerusa.com/franchise/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le / Elly Kellner

213-225-4422

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE Flame Broiler