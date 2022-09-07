Flame Detectors Market Records a CAGR of 4.29% with 38% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

The flame detectors market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of industry safety performance standards. Industry safety performance standards play a crucial role when it comes to the development, implementation, and installation of flame detection systems. A number of industries, such as those involved in processing, manufacturing, storing, or transportation of flammable materials, use flame monitoring systems for safety.

However, the weak global economic outlook will be a major challenge for the flame detectors market during the forecast period. The global flame detector market is dependent on the manufacturing and industrial sectors for its sustenance, and the growth of these industries depends on the global economy. When the macro economy is strong, the global appetite for goods and services increases, thereby fueling the demand for different manufactured products. The economic slowdown in emerging markets is perhaps the most critical of all the factors that affect the global economy and the demand for consumer goods. Such factors will affect the growth of industrialization globally, having a negative impact on the adoption of fame detectors, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market.

The flame detectors market analysis flame detectors market segmentation by product (single UV, single IR, dual UV/IR, triple IR, and multi IR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The flame detectors market share growth in the single UV segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main reason UV flame sensors are preferred compared to other flame detectors is due to their fast response time which is less than a millisecond. The sensitivity of the device is around Pico watt/cm cube. The UV detector is the most flexible optical fire detector on the market, and it can be used for different purposes. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for flame detectors in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The increased focus of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on implementing fire safety measures will facilitate the flame detectors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The flame detectors market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Flame Detectors Market Sizing

Flame Detectors Market Forecast

Flame Detectors Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The flame detectors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flame detectors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the market for flame detectors geographically and increasing production capacities by mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. This statistical study of the flame detectors market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

Ciquirix

Electro Optical Components Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Fike Corp.

Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc.

Halma Plc

HOCHIKI Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Micropack Engineering Ltd.

Minimax Viking GmbH

MSA Safety Inc.

Optris GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rezontech Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd.

API Group Corp.

Flame Detectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 427.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ciquirix, Electro Optical Components Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fike Corp., Fire and Gas Detection Technologies Inc., Halma Plc, HOCHIKI Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Micropack Engineering Ltd., Minimax Viking GmbH, MSA Safety Inc., Optris GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rezontech Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SENSE WARE Fire and Gas Detection BV, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trace Automation Pvt. Ltd., and API Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Single UV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Single UV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Single UV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Single UV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Single UV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Single IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Single IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Single IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Single IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Single IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Dual UV/IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Dual UV/IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dual UV/IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Dual UV/IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Dual UV/IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Triple IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Triple IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Triple IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Triple IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Triple IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Multi IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Multi IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Multi IR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Multi IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Multi IR - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 101: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Halma Plc

Exhibit 106: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Halma Plc - Segment focus

10.5 HOCHIKI Corp.

Exhibit 111: HOCHIKI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: HOCHIKI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: HOCHIKI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: HOCHIKI Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 120: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Micropack Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Micropack Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Micropack Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Micropack Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 MSA Safety Inc.

Exhibit 128: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 132: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 137: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 138: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 140: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

