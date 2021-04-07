Flame Retardant Apparel Market to Grow by USD 1.27 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 6% |Technavio
Apr 07, 2021, 23:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flame retardant apparel market is set to grow by USD 1.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV are some of the major market participants. The growth in the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The flame retardant apparel market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industries
- Government
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the flame retardant apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and Seyntex NV.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Flame Retardant Apparel Market size
- Flame Retardant Apparel Market trends
- Flame Retardant Apparel Market industry analysis
The growth in the construction industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as low consumer compliance may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flame retardant apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardant apparel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flame retardant apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flame retardant apparel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Firefighting and law enforcement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Carhartt Inc.
- Cintas Corp.
- Eagle Technical Products Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- National Safety Apparel
- VF Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
