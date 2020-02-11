Flanigan's Announces Earnings
Feb 11, 2020, 17:23 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018.
|
For the 13 weeks
|
For the 13 weeks
|
ended December
|
ended December
|
28, 2019
|
29, 2018
|
REVENUES
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$ 24,633,000
|
$ 22,151,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
5,707,000
|
5,135,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
360,000
|
367,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
194,000
|
198,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
47,000
|
43,000
|
-------------
|
-----------------
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$ 30,941,000
|
$ 27,894,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$ 494,000
|
$ 743,000
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.40
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
