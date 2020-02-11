Flanigan's Announces Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018.



For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended December

ended December

28, 2019

29, 2018 REVENUES













RESTAURANT FOOD AND





BAR SALES $ 24,633,000

$ 22,151,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 5,707,000

5,135,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 360,000

367,000 RENTAL INCOME 194,000

198,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 47,000

43,000

-------------

----------------- TOTAL REVENUES $ 30,941,000

$ 27,894,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 494,000

$ 743,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.27

$ 0.40

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.