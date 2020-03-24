Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc., owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail package liquor stores, today announced that it was cancelling its April 2020 cash dividend and leveraging its take-out and delivery service in response to COVID-19.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE American: BDL) today provides the following in response to the COVID-19 outbreak:

As per governmental directives to close our restaurants and reduce operating hours in our retail package liquor stores, we have temporarily shifted to a take-out or delivery only operating model in our company-owned or operated restaurants and have reduced the hours of operation of our retail package liquor stores. We have begun to layoff what we expect to be a significant number of our employees as we begin to assess our employment needs to service the newly implemented take-out and delivery and reduced hours operating models. Our previously announced cash dividend of $.30 per share to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020 and payable on April 3, 2020 is cancelled and will not be paid.

"The health and safety of our customers, team members and their families is our top priority," said James G. Flanigan, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. "We remain committed to servicing our communities as we navigate through the current environment. As part of this effort, we will leverage our take-out service and delivery network to customers at home."

"In addition to attempting to expand our take-out and delivery business, we are seeking ways to take action to tightly manage costs in this new volatile environment," said James G. Flanigan, CEO of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

About Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail package liquor stores. For more information, please visit www.flanigans.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

