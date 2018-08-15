Flanigan's Reports Earnings

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

Dec 27, 2018, 17:44 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended  September 29, 2018.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 30, 2017.

For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended Sept. 29,

ended Sept. 30,

2018

2017

REVENUES






RESTAURANT FOOD AND


     BAR SALES

$ 22,342,000

$  21,307,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

4,245,000

3,906,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

409,000

384,000

RENTAL INCOME

155,000

150,000

OWNER'S FEE

25,000

37,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

36,000

44,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$ 27,212,000

$  25,828,000




NET   INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$     616,000

$       467,000




NET INCOME  PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED

$             .34

$               .26

















For the 52 weeks

For the 52 weeks

ended Sept. 29,

ended Sept. 30,

2018

2017




RESTAURANT FOOD AND


     BAR SALES

$      92,305,000

$    87,393,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

18,559,000

16,842,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,652,000

1,592,000

RENTAL INCOME

626,000

612,000

OWNER'S FEE

138,000

150,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

217,000

233,000




     TOTAL REVENUES

$   113,497,000

$ 106,822,000




NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE


TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$     3,677,000*

$     3,020,000








NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE


BASIC AND DILUTED

$               1.98

$              1.63




*On December 22, 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("The Act") was signed into law, reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21%.  Consequently, we recorded a decrease of approximately $336,000 to our net deferred tax asset, with a corresponding adjustment to deferred income tax expense during our fiscal year ended September 29, 2018.

SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.

CONTACT: JAMES G. FLANIGAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, (954) 377-1961

News provided by

