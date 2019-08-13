Flanigan's Reports Earnings
Aug 13, 2019, 19:31 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 30, 2018.
|
For the 13 weeks
|
For the 13 weeks
|
ended June 29,
|
ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUES
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$
|
24,099,000
|
$
|
23,322,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
4,752,000
|
4,435,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
414,000
|
420,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
186,000
|
156,000
|
OWNER'S FEE
|
--
|
38,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
61,000
|
65,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
29,512,000
|
$
|
28,436,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
$
|
968,000
|
$
|
1,043,000
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.56
|
For the 39 weeks
|
For the 39 weeks
|
ended June
|
ended June
|
29, 2019
|
30, 2018
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
|
BAR SALES
|
$
|
70,214,000
|
$
|
69,963,000
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
14,979,000
|
14,314,000
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
1,210,000
|
1,243,000
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
576,000
|
471,000
|
OWNER'S FEE
|
--
|
113,000
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
163,000
|
181,000
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
87,142,000
|
$
|
86,285,000
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
$
|
2,732,000
|
$
|
3,061,000
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
1.65
SOURCE Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.
