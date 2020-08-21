FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

News provided by

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Aug 21, 2020, 16:57 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 27, 2020.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 29, 2019. 


For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended June 27,

ended June 29,

2020

2019

REVENUES






RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$  16,144,000

$ 24,099,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

7,099,000

4,752,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

278,000

414,000

RENTAL INCOME

151,000

186,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(9)

61,000




TOTAL REVENUES

$ 23,663,000

$  29,512,000




NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$      (455,000)

$       968,000




NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED

$            (0.24)

$               0.52

For the 39 weeks

For the 39 weeks

ended June

ended June


27, 2020

29, 2019




RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$  64,305,000

$  70,214,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

18,833,000

14,979,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

945,000

1,210,000

RENTAL INCOME

554,000

576,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

95,000

163,000




TOTAL REVENUES

$  84,732,000

$ 87,142,000




NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

$       687,000

$   2,732,000




NET INCOME PER COMMON SHAREBASIC AND DILUTED

$             0.37

$           1.47

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Also from this source

Flanigan's Declares Dividend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics