FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Mar 02, 2022, 23:39 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.



 13 Weeks Ended

 13 Weeks Ended

REVENUES

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

28,212,000

$

22,771,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

8,511,000

8,011,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

446,000

386,000

RENTAL INCOME


199,000

187,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

35,000

25,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$

37,403,000

$

31,380,000










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

1,564,000

$

780,000










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.84

$

0.42

