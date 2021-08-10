Flash Global Attains Key ISO Re-Certification Amidst Global Pandemic

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Global, the leading authority on worldwide, end-to-end service supply chain solutions, announces that it has received certification and met the international standard that specifies requirements for their quality management system (QMS).

Flash Global uses the standard (ISO 9001:2015) to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet and exceed customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001:2015 establishes criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the ISO family that can be certified.

This standard is based on a number of quality management system principles, including:

A strong customer focus

Engaged leadership

The process approach

Continuous improvement

"At Flash Global, we're all about serving our customers and ensuring their business requirements are being met with extreme conviction and with a controlled sense of urgency," said Sam Mikles, president and CEO of Flash Global. "This certification underscores the commitment we have to our valued customers to always perform at the highest levels of quality, consistency and predictability in all the services we provide.

The audit, conducted by SGS, took place at various Flash Global facilities, and resulted in no major or minor non-conformities in any audit area. The audit focused on the following areas:

Quality

Quality management system and associated documentation

Global Command Center in Mountain Lakes

Distribution Centers in Mountain Lakes Inventory Control

Inventory Control Information Technologies (IT)

Global Partner Management

Global Trade Compliance

"Flash Global has demonstrated its dedication to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, director of the registrar program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Flash Global in this achievement and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence."

About Flash Global

Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end-to-end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world's top high-tech companies. Flash creates global solutions that are locally fueled, which enables companies to efficiently scale in countries all around the world. Companies leverage in-region and in-country expertise throughout Flash's worldwide infrastructure of global service centers, a global command center, distribution centers and forward stocking locations to seamlessly move products across international borders and serve their customer bases. To learn more about Flash Global, visit http://www.flashglobal.com.

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

