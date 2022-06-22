Flash Labs Corporation and Barrel Riot Wines Announce a Reason to Toast NFTs

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash Labs Corporation—a leading provider of blockchain and Web 3.0 solutions—today announced that winemaker Barrel Riot Wines will utilize its NFT Minting and NFT Marketplace to enroll and manage membership into its exclusive wine club. Barrel Riot NFT holders will gain access to exclusive tastings, parties, major product reveals, early access to new varietals, and other hot deals.

"The trend of NFTs being used solely for bragging rights has been dwindling," states Patrick Deegan, CTO of Flash Labs. "Our team sought out a means of injecting value into a non-fungible item, while bringing benefits to NFT holders and business owners. This is the first of many clients we will announce that can leverage this new approach to creating NFT offerings."

Barrel Riot is known for its unique approach to winemaking. Its team carefully selects different varietals and ages them in bourbon, tequila, cognac, or rum barrels to create a flavor profile that stands apart from traditional wines. Their process naturally infuses layered complexity and encourages experimentation that has attracted a cult-like following.

"Our customers are always asking about ways they can invest in helping grow the business and often suggest different combinations of wines and barrels they should be aged in," remarked Dan Lipsky, Founder of Barrel Riot. "The Flash Labs NFT marketplace provides a means to invest and influence our production, while offering a number of exclusive benefits."

The winery has launched an NFT Loyalty program with several levels of membership rewards. Standard Membership NFTs allow customers to purchase exclusive signature bottles and get access to tastings, parties and more. Founder NFTs allow customers to help shape the future of the winery by becoming part of the customer advisory team which includes joining barrel tasting events, choosing varietals, and participating in barrel selection for future wines—as well as all the benefits of having a Membership NFT.

Flash Labs ' mission is to offer blockchain-based solutions that bring value to its clients. Its NFT minting platform allows businesses to easily mint NFTs and enter the world of Web 3.0 at their own pace, whether it be a phased approach or an all-out conversion. The most recent release allows wineries, breweries, and distilleries to easily step up their loyalty programs and offer discounts, perks, and digital assets representing physical goods to their customers and investors.

"The idea had been fermenting for several months, and as utilization of NFTs has become more accessible, we want to bring this technology to the forefront of the wine industry and share this journey into Web 3.0 with our community," adds Lipsky.

About Flash Labs

Flash Labs Corporation ( http://www.flashlabs.io/ ) is the NY-based, US affiliate of HN Inc., and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Flash Labs is comprised of experts in blockchain technology, monetization of digital assets, decentralized identifiers, and creating solutions focused on the security, sanctity, monetization, and usability of data. Additionally, Flash Labs offers "best of block" blockchain development and consulting services with the flexibility of tailoring chain agnostic smart contracts to meet the needs of each client. To build a better society, Flash Labs is developing and building blockchain solutions for all industries, including finance, construction, well-being, energy, and smart cities.

About Barrel Riot Wines

Barrel Riot Wines ( https://barrelriot.com ) is a San Diego, California-based craft winery which specializes in aging wines in bourbon, rum, and tequila barrels to bring a range of unique spices and flavors to their products. Barrel Riot's slogan is "a triumph over traditional." The company's founder Dan Lipsky explains, "Don't drink wine—experience it. If you're going to drink a spirit barrel-aged wine, you should be able to feel it." Focusing on the customer experience with their beverage range, Barrel Riot goes beyond thinking of wine as simply a grape product; they focus on removing the typical limitations associated with wine and creating unique, great-tasting beverages for their customers.

Media contact: A

Peter Cooperman

646-854-3878

[email protected]

SOURCE Flash Labs Corporation