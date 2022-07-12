Flash Memory Summit Announces Conference Sponsors

Executive Premier Sponsors Are the Major Flash and DRAM Manufacturers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) announces that this year's Executive Premier Sponsors are KIOXIA, SK hynix, Western Digital, Samsung, FADU, and YMTC, companies which include the world's largest manufacturers of flash and DRAM memory as well as advanced controllers. These six companies will all have keynote talks on Tuesday, the opening day of this year's August 2-4 in-person event at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The six Executive Premier Sponsors are joined by this year's Premier Sponsors: NEO Semiconductor, Silicon Motion, Marvell, MicroChip, and Intel with Wednesday keynotes, IBM with a Thursday keynote, and Pliops with its sponsorship of Tuesday evening's Chat with the Experts.

As 2022 marks the 35th anniversary of the introduction of NAND Flash, FMS will feature a special celebration sponsored by KIOXIA, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Western Digital. Included will be music, food, and prizes in the Exhibition Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4-7pm. Executives from these four companies will be led by Stanford University's futurist and forecaster Paul Saffo in a much-anticipated discussion of "NAND Flash and Its Impact on the World" on Thursday, Aug. 4, at noon.

This year's FMS speaker program has expanded beyond flash memory to include all solid-state memory types including DRAM and DNA storage, as well as CXL, cloud storage, artificial intelligence, Chinese markets, edge computing, networked storage, and many other topics within up to nine concurrent tracks throughout the 3-day conference. Our Exhibition Area will include around 100 major and startup companies from around the world.

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

