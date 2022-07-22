Flash Memory Summit Celebrates 35 Years of NAND Flash Memory Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember floppy disks and Zip drives? Now terabytes of storage can be held in the palm of your hand, and smartphones have more storage than a laptop from not long ago. These incredible advances are thanks to NAND Flash memory, an indispensable technology that is 35 years old this year. Without KIOXIA's invention of NAND, and the subsequent innovations by industry leaders including Samsung, Western Digital, SK hynix, as well as KIOXIA, today's handheld technology and a huge portion of cloud-based data would not have been possible today – and was barely conceivable 35 years ago in 1987.

Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS) , taking place August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, will celebrate NAND's 35th anniversary at this year's in-person event. KIOXIA, Samsung, Western Digital, and SK hynix have united as 35th Anniversary Celebration Sponsors to host the FMS22 Exhibition Hall Grand Opening on Tuesday, August 2, from 4-7pm. This party will include a band, food, beverages, a commemorative cake, and a variety of themed giveaways in these four sponsors' booths.

On Thursday August 4, at noon, key representatives from the Celebration Sponsors will take part in a roundtable to discuss "NAND Flash and Its Impact on the World." Futurist Paul Saffo of Stanford Univ. will lead the discussion with Doug Wong of KIOXIA, Dr. Luca Fasoli of Western Digital, and Santosh Kumar of SK hynix. You are invited to this event, as well as the Grand Opening party, the keynote talks, and the technical talks, and to see the many new and innovative products on display by nearly 100 companies in the FMS Exhibition Hall.

For more information visit https://flashmemorysummit.com/ . Visit https://flash-memory.omnievent.com/ to register for the event.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

